Amazon Prime Video and DAZN Sign Distribution Deal

Amazon and DAZN have signed a global distribution partnership that will see DAZN’s direct-to-consumer sports streaming service available as a Prime Video Channel.

The partnership will give Prime Video customers access to DAZN’s live and on-demand sports content for an additional monthly fee. The service rollout begins Thursday with Spain and Germany and will continue through the year, with Japan next in line.

DAZN’s footprint includes Italy, Spain, Germany, Belgium, Portugal, Japan, Canada, U.S. and the U.K. Available content includes soccer from Bundesliga, English Premier League, J.League, LaLiga, Serie A, UEFA Champion’s League, UEFA Women’s European Champions League and Liga F, in addition to Formula 1, NBA, MotoGP and the UFC. DAZN is also a destination for boxing and combat sports via its partnerships with Matchroom Boxing and the Professional Fighters League.

Jay Marine, global head of sports, Prime Video, said: “This new partnership with DAZN is an exciting step forward for Prime Video’s global sports offering, and gives our customers more choice of the best live and on-demand sports, all in one place.”

Shay Segev, CEO of DAZN, added: “This is great news for sports fans around the world with even more ways to access DAZN’s broad selection of premium sports content. We are excited to create a long-term global partnership with Prime Video as we continue to innovate in digital sports experiences for customers.”

DAZN will join Prime Video Channels that include brands like HBO Max, Discovery+, Paramount+ Lionsgate+ and Showtime. Customers have the option of paying only for the channels they want and can cancel anytime.