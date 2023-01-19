ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rolling Stone

Watch Hayley Williams Crash boygenius’ Rolling Stone Cover Shoot

By Angie Martoccio and Ilana Woldenberg
Rolling Stone
Rolling Stone
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0vecod_0kK9mg2F00

For Julien Baker , Phoebe Bridgers , and Lucy Dacus — a.k.a. boygenius — reinterpreting Rolling Stone ‘s classic January 1994 Nirvana cover made perfect sense for their own Rolling Stone cover shoot.

“I like how there’s a raw element to everything they made, and I feel like we definitely tried to maintain a level of imperfection that still felt true to us,” Dacus says of the grunge icons. “They also seem like people who were confused by the hype about them. We’re our own biggest fans, but also, I can relate to that.”

“It is like getting to bring to fruition not only the shit-posting idea, but my little 13-year-old dreams,” Baker adds. “I used to do this but at my house, with [no] Gucci suit …You saw somebody do something and you were like, ‘Wow, I want to be that rock star guy. And then by some random miracle, we get to do it.”

Nearly two minutes into this behind-the-scenes clip, Paramore’s Hayley Williams crashes the shoot in a blue-striped sweater and flaming red hair, hugging the trio. Following her exit, Bridgers concludes with a send-off: “This is our first moment as a group, really,” she says. “We made The Record , but we were by ourselves. This is our coming out …”

Baker interjects: “This is our coming out ball .”

More from Rolling Stone
Best of Rolling Stone

Comments / 0

Related
Rolling Stone

How boygenius Replicated Rolling Stone’s 1994 Nirvana Cover

In January 1994, Nirvana graced the cover of Rolling Stone in matching pinstripe suits. 28 years later, boygenius — Julien Baker, Phoebe Bridgers, and Lucy Dacus — are bringing it to a new generation. The new cover features the indie supergroup posing as each member: Baker is drummer Dave Grohl, Bridgers is Kurt Cobain, and Dacus is bassist Krist Novoselic. The original 1994 image was shot by Mark Seliger, while this time boygenius was photographed by Ryan Pfluger. “The reason why I said yes to this cover was because it was three queer ladies that I really think are fucking awesome,”...
Rolling Stone

‘SNL’: Sam Smith Recruits Kim Petras and Sharon Stone for Dramatic Performances of ‘Unholy’ and ‘Gloria’

Sam Smith’s third stint as Saturday Night Live’s musical guest saw the singer perform “Unholy” and the title track off of Gloria, their upcoming fourth studio album, which is set to be released on Jan. 27. For “Unholy,” Kim Petras, who features on the track, was on hand to sing her part of the hit song, emerging from beneath Smith’s extravagant pink skirt when her first verse arrived. But Petras wasn’t the only surprise guest during Smith’s performance. When it came time for them to perform “Gloria,” Sharon Stone made an unexpected appearance to help the singer debut the...
Rolling Stone

See Axl Rose, Billy Corgan, Alanis Morissette Pay Musical Tribute to Lisa Marie Presley at Graceland Memorial

Axl Rose, Billy Corgan, and Alanis Morissette were among the artists to pay musical tributes to Lisa Marie Presley at the Graceland public memorial service Sunday for the late daughter of Elvis and Priscilla Presley. Lisa Marie died Jan. 12 at the age of 54. “I never in a million years imagined being here, singing under these circumstances,” Rose said prior to his performance. “I do know Lisa loved her family very much, and was fiercely protective of her father and his legacy.” Rose performed a solo rendition of Guns N’ Roses’ “November Rain” for his close friend Presley. “I will miss...
Popculture

Miley Cyrus Asks to Be Removed From Rock Legend's Album

Miley Cyrus is out when it comes to appearing on Morrissey's upcoming album. The polarizing former frontman of The Smiths took to his website ahead of the Christmas holiday to share some bad news about his career, including a split from his label, Capitol Records, before it ever released any music from him.
Elite Daily

Screaming, Crying: More Taylor Music Is On The Way

Swifties, brace yourselves: Taylor Swift has new music on the horizon. Well, sort of. It’s no secret the world has been in a lavender haze since Swift released Midnights last year. Now, the pop singer is offering stans a break from endlessly looping the album thanks to an upcoming collaboration with The National. Specifically, Swift will appear on the indie band’s ninth studio album, First Two Pages of Frankenstein.
msn.com

David Bowie died 7 years ago, leaving supermodel wife Iman and their daughter behind: Stars who are widows or widowers

Slide 1 of 22: Famous people are not immune to the tragedies of life, including losing a spouse. Wonderwall.com is taking a look at Hollywood's most famous widows and widowers...On Jan. 10, 2016, supermodel Iman became a widow when her husband of almost 24 years, music star David Bowie, died at 69 following an 18-month battle with liver cancer. "I don't think it will ever go away, but the acceptance of it, and the remembrance of the joy, rather than saying every memory that, 'Oh, I wish he was here, I wish we could experience this together.' Now I remember the 26 joyful years I had with my husband," the supermodel -- who welcomed daughter Lexi with the music icon -- said on the "Today" show in 2021, adding that she could never remarry. "People say to me when they talk, 'Oh, I loved your late husband,' and I said, 'He's not my late husband, he's my husband,' so that's how I feel about it. This was truly the love of my life, and I just wait until I meet him again."Keep reading to see more celebrities who've dealt with the loss of a spouse...MORE: Celebrities who died too soon.
ARTnews

Controversy Over Artist’s Photograph of Child in Tub Spurs Jamie Lee Curtis to Delete Instagram Post

Actress Jamie Lee Curtis became the subject of controversy this week after she posted an Instagram that included photographer Betsy Schneider’s image of a child in a makeshift bathtub. On Thursday, Curtis explained that she understood the initial Instagram, a view of an office that she had furnished with chairs used in her recent film Everything Everywhere All at Once, may have “disturbed some people.” While that since-deleted post from last week may have been intended to focus more on the chairs, conservative pundits latched onto the Schneider photograph hanging on a nearby wall. Curtis did not name Schneider as the photograph’s...
ARIZONA STATE
AOL Corp

Cause of death released for 'Will & Grace' actor Leslie Jordan

LOS ANGELES — "Will & Grace" actor Leslie Jordan, who was found without a pulse after a car crash in Hollywood last year, died of sudden cardiac dysfunction, officials said Thursday. Jordan, 67, experienced sudden heart failure due to arteriosclerotic cardiovascular disease, the Los Angeles County medical examiner said.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Variety

Robert Pattinson Calls Out ‘Insidious’ Male Body Standards, Says He Ate Only Potatoes for Two Weeks as a Detox

Robert Pattinson is no stranger to getting in shape for movie roles, from “Twilight” to “The Batman,” but the actor has also been vocal about the “insidious” body standards men face, both in and out of Hollywood. “Even if you’re just watching your calorie intake, it’s extraordinarily addictive — and you don’t quite realize how insidious it is until it’s too late,” Pattinson told ES magazine in a new cover story. While he said he had never struggled with his own body image, he has “basically tried every fad you can think of, everything except consistency.” Pattinson added, “I once ate nothing...
TheDailyBeast

Bowen Yang Nails Lying Drag Queen George Santos on SNL

Saturday Night Live opened its first episode of 2023 with an NFL post-game show. But the real star was Fox’s newest sideline reporter: Bowen Yang as Congressman George Santos.“Now George, first of all, congrats on an amazing career,” James Austin Johnson’s Jimmy Johnson said. “I didn’t even know you played football, but I see here you were the first player to lead the league in passing and rushing.”“That’s correct,” Santos replied. “I’m sort of the real Bo Jackson. And I’m proud to be the first African American quarterback to ever dunk a football.” After taking credit for the Philadelphia Eagles...
Variety

Brooke Shields Blasts ‘Ridiculous’ Tom Cruise Battle Over Postpartum Depression as Sundance Showers Her New Doc With a Standing Ovation

“Pretty Baby,” a two-part documentary about the intense highs and lows of American icon Brooke Shields, brought the house down with its world premiere at the Sundance Film Festival on Friday.  The doc explores the appalling sexualization of Shields beginning at age 9, the top-tier modeling and acting career that followed, and the urgent conversations she inspires around what society expects of women. Directed by Lana Wilson (Taylor Swift’s “Miss Americana”), “Pretty Baby” confronts milestones in Shields’ life that, in a post #MeToo world, shocked the audience at Park City’s Eccles Theater. Pre-pubescent nude photoshoots, male talk show hosts asking if 12-year-old...
OK! Magazine

Madonna Lets Loose With Her Kids As Haters Beg Queen Of Pop To Cancel World Tour: 'It Would Be A Huge Flop'

Madonna and her children may have showcased their groovy moves in a recent social media video, but can the Queen of Pop bring the heat to her rumored 2023 world tour later this year?On Saturday, January 7, the "Material Girl" singer took to Instagram to share a sweet video compilation of her kids Rocco Ritchie 22, David Banda, 17, Mercy James, 16, and twins Estere and Stelle Ciccone, 10, dancing the night away with their mom during their trip to Africa."Dancing under the full moon with the Masai and good music 🐘🇰🇪♥️🇰🇪💚🦓," Madonna captioned the memorable moment, which occurred just...
Vibe

Nelly Twitches Bizarrely While Performing On Stage, Worries Fans

Nelly had a bizarre moment on stage, and it had fans a bit worried about his well-being. During a performance at Melbourne, Australia’s Juicy Fest on Wednesday (Jan. 18), the St. Louis representative took to the stage for a rendition of his crossover hit “Over and Over” and began to act erratically throughout the live show. More from VIBE.com'Lovers & Friends' 2023 Festival Lineup Includes Chris Brown, Missy Elliott And MoreAshanti Answers Question About Getting Back With Nelly On 'What What Happens Live'Jill Scott Announces 'Who Is Jill Scott? Words and Sounds Vol. 1' Concert The audience watching the Diamond-selling artist began to notice his...
HollywoodLife

Shawn Mendes, 24, Reunites With Dr. Jocelyne Miranda, 51, 2 Months After Getting Affectionate

Shawn Mendes, 24, and Dr. Jocelyne Miranda, 51, were spotted together again on Sunday, the first time since they were seen getting affectionate two months ago. The singer and chiropractor were photographed arriving at his house in West Hollywood, CA with smoothies in hand after an outing in the area. They appeared relaxed and content around each other as they made their way into the impressive home.
WEST HOLLYWOOD, CA
The Independent

‘It was unfortunate’: Dakota Johnson stuns Sundance crowd with Armie Hammer cannibalism joke

Dakota Johnson shocked a crowd at Sundance with a bold joke about Armie Hammer’s cannibalism allegations.The actor was presenting an award to director Luca Guadagnino, with whom she has worked on films including A Bigger Splash and Suspiria.Johnson made the quip while discussing the filmmaker’s Call Me By Your Name, in which Hammer starred alongside Timothée Chalamet.“It was here at Sundance in 2017 that audiences experienced a film that is uniquely characterised by Luca’s iconic approach to storytelling,” the Fifty Shades of Grey star said in a clip from the event that has been widely shared on Twitter.“The vision...
UTAH STATE
Rolling Stone

Rolling Stone

101K+
Followers
25K+
Post
39M+
Views
ABOUT

The latest news and more from Rolling Stone magazine.

 https://www.rollingstone.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy