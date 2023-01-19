Actor Julian Sands, star of 'A Room With a View,' has been missing for days after going hiking in the California mountains

Julian Sands at the Venice Film Festival in 2019. Franco Origlia/Getty Images

Actor Julian Sands has reportedly gone missing after hiking in a California mountain range.

Authorities have been searching for Sands near Mt. Baldy since Friday, according to the sheriff's office.

The British star is an avid hiker and climber who starred in movies like "A Room With A View."

British actor Julian Sands — known for his starring roles in "A Room With a View," "Naked Lunch," and "Leaving Las Vegas" — has been missing for nearly a week after going hiking in southern California's San Gabriel Mountains, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department.

Sands, 65, was last seen on Friday hiking in the Baldy Bowl area of Mt. Baldy, a spokesperson for the sheriff's office told Insider.

Since then, search-and-rescue teams have been scouring the mountain range for Sands, the spokesperson told Insider, but they had to call off the ground search on Saturday due to dangerous conditions.

Authorities used drones and helicopters to continue the search, the spokesperson added.

Southern California has been pummeled by storms in recent weeks, burying the mountains in heavy snow and ice and raising the risk of avalanches.

"It is extremely dangerous and even experienced hikers are getting in trouble. Forest Service is responsible for that area and we are working with them on that issue," the spokesperson said.

Sands is an avid mountaineer and hiking enthusiast — and he's been in dangerous conditions before. In a 2020 interview with the Guardian , Sands said that he was once caught in an "atrocious" storm while hiking above 20,000 feet in the Andes Mountains in the 1990s.

"Some guys close to us perished; we were lucky," he said.

Authorities are also searching for another hiker, Bob Gregory of Hawthorne, California, who was reported missing on Monday afternoon, according to KABC-TV .

Update January 19, 2023: Updated with a statement from the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department.