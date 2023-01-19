Caitlyn Jenner says everyone ‘needs to chill’ over pronouns: ‘Pronouns are an overrated’ topic

Caitlyn Jenner. John Shearer/Getty Images

Caitlyn Jenner addressed her views on pronouns, saying everyone "needs to chill."

Jenner told Insider: "Pronouns are an overrated" topic.

Jenner came out as trans in 2015 and underwent gender-affirming surgery in 2017.

Caitlyn Jenner said everyone "needs to chill" about pronouns in response to tech mogul Elon Musk's recently renewed criticism of them.

"I think in general that pronouns are an overrated and over-covered topic," the Olympian told Insider. "If I was curious about someone's pronouns, which I can say has not happened very often, I would just ask."

"We all mess up, unintentionally — me included," she added.

Jenner has been an outspoken supporter of Musk , whom she described as an "incredible executive."

Twitter's new owner has been vocal about his opinions on the use of pronouns and joked last month about having "Prosecute/Fauci" as his pronouns when he targeted the ex-White House chief medical advisor.

In December, Musk said that "forcing your pronouns upon others when they didn't ask, and implicitly ostracizing those who don't, is neither good nor kind to anyone," to which Jenner responded that she agreed with him.

Jenner, who was formerly married to Kris Jenner, came out as trans in 2015 and underwent gender-affirming surgery in 2017.

The Olympian decathlete previously got into a spat with TikToker and trans activist Dylan Mulvaney when she misgendered Mulvaney by referring to her using he/him pronouns.

In October, Jenner said on Twitter that she received death threats from "the so-called 'inclusive' LGBT community," after tweeting about Mulvaney and other news topics.

"People mess up with my name and pronouns, and 99.9% of the time not done with malicious intent," Jenner told Insider. "People mess up or get confused and that is okay, I do not take it personally or let it affect me."

"We must be reasonable about this and not entirely absolute 100% of the time," Jenner added.

"The topic has gone a bit far and seems pronouns have been blown entirely out of proportion," she concluded. "Everyone needs to chill."

Musk didn't immediately respond to a request for comment by Insider.