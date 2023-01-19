ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Caitlyn Jenner says everyone ‘needs to chill’ over pronouns: ‘Pronouns are an overrated’ topic

By Sam Tabahriti
 3 days ago

Caitlyn Jenner.

John Shearer/Getty Images

  • Caitlyn Jenner addressed her views on pronouns, saying everyone "needs to chill."
  • Jenner told Insider: "Pronouns are an overrated" topic.
  • Jenner came out as trans in 2015 and underwent gender-affirming surgery in 2017.

Caitlyn Jenner said everyone "needs to chill" about pronouns in response to tech mogul Elon Musk's recently renewed criticism of them.

"I think in general that pronouns are an overrated and over-covered topic," the Olympian told Insider. "If I was curious about someone's pronouns, which I can say has not happened very often, I would just ask."

"We all mess up, unintentionally — me included," she added.

Jenner has been an outspoken supporter of Musk , whom she described as an "incredible executive."

Twitter's new owner has been vocal about his opinions on the use of pronouns and joked last month about having "Prosecute/Fauci" as his pronouns when he targeted the ex-White House chief medical advisor.

In December, Musk said that "forcing your pronouns upon others when they didn't ask, and implicitly ostracizing those who don't, is neither good nor kind to anyone," to which Jenner responded that she agreed with him.

Jenner, who was formerly married to Kris Jenner, came out as trans in 2015 and underwent gender-affirming surgery in 2017.

The Olympian decathlete previously got into a spat with TikToker and trans activist Dylan Mulvaney when she misgendered Mulvaney by referring to her using he/him pronouns.

In October, Jenner said on Twitter that she received death threats from "the so-called 'inclusive' LGBT community," after tweeting about Mulvaney and other news topics.

"People mess up with my name and pronouns, and 99.9% of the time not done with malicious intent," Jenner told Insider. "People mess up or get confused and that is okay, I do not take it personally or let it affect me."

"We must be reasonable about this and not entirely absolute 100% of the time," Jenner added.

"The topic has gone a bit far and seems pronouns have been blown entirely out of proportion," she concluded. "Everyone needs to chill."

Musk didn't immediately respond to a request for comment by Insider.

Read the original article on Insider

Comments / 235

Thomas Shane Mumford
3d ago

no matter what a person does they was born a certain gender they will always be that gender just because I say I am a millionaire doesn't put money in my bank account

Reply(23)
52
Peggy Trammell Goodson
3d ago

well Mr Bruce, you are a man not a woman.....I pray God touches your heart to understand this...God does not make mistakes....you were born to be a strong, example to be a man of God...what shame America has come too for allowing this gender sickness and some were of choice...God is not eased with this, the Bible tells us this, not me just saying it....we will all stand before God judgment day.....how is your life

Reply(69)
53
Leroy Jenkins
3d ago

Don't really care what you call yourself, but when it comes to real vs. fantasy, I can't just change reality to fit how you "feel".

Reply(2)
18
netflixjunkie.com

Royal Expert Claim Prince Harry Showed His Misogyny By Calling Meghan Markle as ‘What’

Weeks after Harry & Meghan first aired on Netflix, royal experts have dug deep into the series and have come up with their own theories. The other day a body language expert gave his opinion on how there was a lack of congruence between the Sussex. Not only the body language expert but various other Royal analysts have had thorough research on the Netflix bighit. Some theories say Prince Harry had an unfamiliar tone intact as he referred to his wife, Meghan Markle at some point.
Insider

Insider

