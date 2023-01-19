ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
News Channel Nebraska

Snow advisory until early Sunday morning

OMAHA - A National Weather Service advisory says one to three inches of snow is expected for Gage, Lancaster, Otoe, Cass and Saline counties in Nebraska and Fremont and Mils counties in Iowa. Some areas may get up to four inches by 3 a.m. Up to 5 inches of snow...
SALINE COUNTY, NE
tsln.com

Nebraska: Record snowfall in North Platte

Following one of the warmest and driest years on record, the first three weeks of 2023 has brought tremendous moisture to Nebraska. Much of state received 8 to 18 inches of snow on January 3. That snow has settled and melted somewhat but on the 18th the state was hammered again. Interstate 80 was closed as were most highways across the the middle of the state. Schools and nonessential facilities closed and authorities urged everyone to stay home. The snow came heavily most of the 19th with at time several inches accumulating an hour. There was some blowing and drifting but thankfully without extreme high winds. This storm has laid a heavy wet blanket across parched fields and pastures. The ground is not frozen in most areas so producers are also going to have to deal with mud as the snow begins to melt. The recent snow has made grazing of corn stalks very difficult if not impossible in areas and some ranchers are struggling to find enough hay and get feed to livestock.
NORTH PLATTE, NE
KSNB Local4

Seasonably chilly with slight snow chances over the next seven days

HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - While most of us had a break from the wintry weather, that wasn’t the case for folks to our south where some spots picked up some impressive snowfall totals. Phillips, Smith and Jewell counties in north central Kansas saw anywhere from 3 to 8 inches of new snow. Thankfully, that system will exit the region overnight giving all of us a break until our next system. Cloudy skies this evening will partially clear overnight becoming partly cloudy. Winds will be light across the area out of the northwest between 4 and 9 mph. With light winds, partial clearing of skies and recent snows, we could see patchy fog for tomorrow morning. Lows tonight will dip into the teens across the area.
JEWELL COUNTY, KS
knopnews2.com

Nebraska troopers responded to more than 400 incidents amid the winter storm

LINCOLN, Neb. (Press Release) - Nebraska State Troopers responded to more than 400 weather-related incidents over the last two days as snow and ice accumulated across Nebraska. Between Wednesday and Thursday, troopers responded to 42 crashes and performed 385 motorist assists. Motorist assists often include slide-offs and drivers who get...
LINCOLN, NE
iheart.com

Weekend Snow In S.E. Nebraska Forecast

The Omaha Office of the National Weather Service says another round of light snow will move into South Central and Southeast Nebraska on Saturday. An inch or two is possible generally south of Interstate 80;. They say the Omaha/Council Bluffs Metro area has only about a 20% chance of getting...
OMAHA, NE
WOWT

David’s Evening Forecast - Snow to the south ending, cloudy and chilly Sunday

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Cloudy skies kept temperatures chilly around the metro this afternoon with highs only in the lower 30s. Snow showers develop across southeast Nebraska and southern Iowa, but the bulk of the snow staying south of the metro, though a few flurries are possible as far north as Bellevue through roughly 7pm. Most of the snow will stay south of Highway 2, with 1 to 3 inches of total snow accumulation possible south of Lincoln and Nebraska City.
NEBRASKA CITY, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Outdoor notes: Landowners should visit NGPC site to provide parcel ID

Improvements to the Nebraska Game and Parks online permitting system require landowners to submit their parcel identification number as part of their user account profile. Landowners are encouraged to visit the site at GoOutdoorsNE.com, look up their accounts and update their profile with current information, including their parcel ID. Parcel IDs can be found on the landowner’s real estate tax statement or via the county assessor.
NEBRASKA STATE
KETV.com

A visit to state on the line for teams at Robotics Tournament

BELLEVUE, Neb. — 36 high school teams and 18 middle school teams gathered inside Gross Catholic High School's gymnasium Saturday to compete in a Robotics Tournament. Teams came from across Nebraska, with a few coming from Kansas and South Dakota. The day began with qualifying matches as robots battled...
NEBRASKA STATE
WOWT

Call for more “climate-smart” crops in Nebraska

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A group of doctors is calling on Nebraska Governor Jim Pillen to phase out factory farming and increase support for crops that require little water instead. The group, called Physicians Committee for Responsible Medicine, is putting up billboards in Lincoln and the governor’s hometown, Columbus, Nebraska....
NEBRASKA STATE
KETV.com

Beercade 2 hosts pinballers vying for $170,000 national prize

OMAHA, Neb. — More than 1,000 pinball players from 47 states competed Saturday for their share of a $170,000 prize pool. Beercade 2 in Omaha's Little Bohemia neighborhood hosted 16 of the players. The tournament has grown over the past few years with more than 8,000 events happening in...
OMAHA, NE
klin.com

Winter Weather Advisory Until 6am Sunday

..WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM CST SUNDAY... The National Weather Service advisory includes additional snow accumulations of up to two inches along with slippery road conditions. Counties included in the Advisory include: In Iowa, Fremont and Page Counties. In Nebraska, Lancaster, Otoe and Saline Counties. Slow down and use caution while traveling.
LANCASTER COUNTY, NE
Radio Iowa

Northwest, northern Iowa hardest hit by snow

Snowfall totals from this latest winter blast are now more than 8 inches in several cities. Northern and northwest Iowa were hit the hardest, with the 8-inch snowfall reports in Floyd, Algona, Britt, and Rock Valley. Nine inches of snow was reported in Auburn. It’ll be sticking around, too, as...
IOWA STATE

