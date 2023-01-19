Read full article on original website
News Channel Nebraska
Snow advisory until early Sunday morning
OMAHA - A National Weather Service advisory says one to three inches of snow is expected for Gage, Lancaster, Otoe, Cass and Saline counties in Nebraska and Fremont and Mils counties in Iowa. Some areas may get up to four inches by 3 a.m. Up to 5 inches of snow...
tsln.com
Nebraska: Record snowfall in North Platte
Following one of the warmest and driest years on record, the first three weeks of 2023 has brought tremendous moisture to Nebraska. Much of state received 8 to 18 inches of snow on January 3. That snow has settled and melted somewhat but on the 18th the state was hammered again. Interstate 80 was closed as were most highways across the the middle of the state. Schools and nonessential facilities closed and authorities urged everyone to stay home. The snow came heavily most of the 19th with at time several inches accumulating an hour. There was some blowing and drifting but thankfully without extreme high winds. This storm has laid a heavy wet blanket across parched fields and pastures. The ground is not frozen in most areas so producers are also going to have to deal with mud as the snow begins to melt. The recent snow has made grazing of corn stalks very difficult if not impossible in areas and some ranchers are struggling to find enough hay and get feed to livestock.
KSNB Local4
Seasonably chilly with slight snow chances over the next seven days
HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - While most of us had a break from the wintry weather, that wasn’t the case for folks to our south where some spots picked up some impressive snowfall totals. Phillips, Smith and Jewell counties in north central Kansas saw anywhere from 3 to 8 inches of new snow. Thankfully, that system will exit the region overnight giving all of us a break until our next system. Cloudy skies this evening will partially clear overnight becoming partly cloudy. Winds will be light across the area out of the northwest between 4 and 9 mph. With light winds, partial clearing of skies and recent snows, we could see patchy fog for tomorrow morning. Lows tonight will dip into the teens across the area.
Fairfield Sun Times
'Our job is to protect Nebraska's interests': Bill would stop out-of-state groundwater exports
The megadrought gripping the Southwest – climatologists say it’s the driest 22-year period seen in the region in 1,200 years – has created an unprecedented challenge for the Colorado River Basin. Increased evaporation from rising temperatures, a lack of precipitation, and exploding demand from population growth has...
knopnews2.com
Nebraska troopers responded to more than 400 incidents amid the winter storm
LINCOLN, Neb. (Press Release) - Nebraska State Troopers responded to more than 400 weather-related incidents over the last two days as snow and ice accumulated across Nebraska. Between Wednesday and Thursday, troopers responded to 42 crashes and performed 385 motorist assists. Motorist assists often include slide-offs and drivers who get...
iheart.com
Weekend Snow In S.E. Nebraska Forecast
The Omaha Office of the National Weather Service says another round of light snow will move into South Central and Southeast Nebraska on Saturday. An inch or two is possible generally south of Interstate 80;. They say the Omaha/Council Bluffs Metro area has only about a 20% chance of getting...
WOWT
David’s Evening Forecast - Snow to the south ending, cloudy and chilly Sunday
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Cloudy skies kept temperatures chilly around the metro this afternoon with highs only in the lower 30s. Snow showers develop across southeast Nebraska and southern Iowa, but the bulk of the snow staying south of the metro, though a few flurries are possible as far north as Bellevue through roughly 7pm. Most of the snow will stay south of Highway 2, with 1 to 3 inches of total snow accumulation possible south of Lincoln and Nebraska City.
KETV.com
TV travel show explores northern Nebraska to break down stereotypes
A Discovery TV travel show is breaking down misconceptions about Nebraska, one state park at a time. For one of the hosts, it is about showcasing her home state to the rest of the country. The show is called RV There Yet? where they travel to different parts of the...
doniphanherald.com
Snow and rain that fell across Nebraska is good news for the drought, but more is needed
From border to border, Nebraska set records this week for precipitation — the latest in a wave of storms that are expected to help the state's drought conditions. Still, significantly more moisture is needed to dig the state — and the region — out of its deep hole.
News Channel Nebraska
An Aging Breed: Nebraska’s farmers are getting older. Who will replace them?
As the combine gobbled soybean plants in a Buffalo County field north of Amherst on a summer-like October afternoon, beans went into its bin and dry pods, stems and leaves scattered out the back. "I'm not farming to get rich,” said the combine’s driver, Justin Taubenheim. “I'm farming to maintain...
Pinballers from all over Nebraska showdown at weekend tournament
Some of the best pinballers in the Cornhusker state made their way to the metro Saturday to represent Nebraska on the national stage.
News Channel Nebraska
Outdoor notes: Landowners should visit NGPC site to provide parcel ID
Improvements to the Nebraska Game and Parks online permitting system require landowners to submit their parcel identification number as part of their user account profile. Landowners are encouraged to visit the site at GoOutdoorsNE.com, look up their accounts and update their profile with current information, including their parcel ID. Parcel IDs can be found on the landowner’s real estate tax statement or via the county assessor.
A significant blast of Arctic air could invade Minnesota soon
On Saturday, meteorologist Sven Sundgaard published a story about how this could be the fourth January in the Twin Cities to not drop below zero since the record-keeping era began in 1873. But there are signs that next weekend and beyond might bring a shot of Arctic air. NOAA's Climate...
KETV.com
A visit to state on the line for teams at Robotics Tournament
BELLEVUE, Neb. — 36 high school teams and 18 middle school teams gathered inside Gross Catholic High School's gymnasium Saturday to compete in a Robotics Tournament. Teams came from across Nebraska, with a few coming from Kansas and South Dakota. The day began with qualifying matches as robots battled...
Invasive insect reaches Woodbury County, only 3 Iowa counties remain
The Emerald Ash Borer has been detected in 96 of Iowa's 99 counties and Woodbury recently joined the list.
Cold Front Brings Rain and Snow Sunday-Monday to West Virginia, Ohio and Kentucky
(WOWK) – Storm Tracker 13 Meteorologists predict the next system will be moving in on Sunday bringing in some chances for winter weather leading into next week for Ohio and West Virginia. Chances for rain showers will start fairly early Sunday for the region, but we will start with rain showers across the area. These […]
WOWT
Call for more “climate-smart” crops in Nebraska
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A group of doctors is calling on Nebraska Governor Jim Pillen to phase out factory farming and increase support for crops that require little water instead. The group, called Physicians Committee for Responsible Medicine, is putting up billboards in Lincoln and the governor’s hometown, Columbus, Nebraska....
KETV.com
Beercade 2 hosts pinballers vying for $170,000 national prize
OMAHA, Neb. — More than 1,000 pinball players from 47 states competed Saturday for their share of a $170,000 prize pool. Beercade 2 in Omaha's Little Bohemia neighborhood hosted 16 of the players. The tournament has grown over the past few years with more than 8,000 events happening in...
klin.com
Winter Weather Advisory Until 6am Sunday
..WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM CST SUNDAY... The National Weather Service advisory includes additional snow accumulations of up to two inches along with slippery road conditions. Counties included in the Advisory include: In Iowa, Fremont and Page Counties. In Nebraska, Lancaster, Otoe and Saline Counties. Slow down and use caution while traveling.
Radio Iowa
Northwest, northern Iowa hardest hit by snow
Snowfall totals from this latest winter blast are now more than 8 inches in several cities. Northern and northwest Iowa were hit the hardest, with the 8-inch snowfall reports in Floyd, Algona, Britt, and Rock Valley. Nine inches of snow was reported in Auburn. It’ll be sticking around, too, as...
