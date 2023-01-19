Read full article on original website
Joe Burrow’s girlfriend Olivia Holzmacher
Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow has quickly become one of the most popular players in the NFL. He was the first selection in the 2020 NFL Draft after winning a national title at LSU. While his first season was not ideal because of a torn ACL, he exploded in the second one, winning NFL Comeback […] The post Joe Burrow’s girlfriend Olivia Holzmacher appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Josh Allen’s girlfriend Brittany Williams
Josh Allen is one of the best quarterbacks in the NFL. The Buffalo Bills star did not have some grand story entering the NFL. He would have to go through a community college and then the University of Wyoming to get to the league. However, ever since his breakout season in 2020, he has turned […] The post Josh Allen’s girlfriend Brittany Williams appeared first on ClutchPoints.
4 Jaguars issues that could spell disaster vs. Chiefs
No club in the Divisional Round is a bigger underdog than the Jacksonville Jaguars. That’s no shocker, of course, since the Jags will square off against the Kansas City Chiefs. The Jaguars will gladly take that tag and run with it. However, that doesn’t mean they don’t have things to work on. With that laid out, let’s look at some of the issues the Jaguars have when they face the Chiefs in the Divisional Round.
Joe Burrow’s savage response after cancelling Bills’ AFC Championship plans
Throughout the week leading up to the Cincinnati Bengals’ AFC divisional matchup with the Buffalo Bills, quarterback Joe Burrow heard the talk about a potential game with the Bills and Kansas City Chiefs in the AFC Championship Game on a neutral site. On Sunday, Joe Burrow and the Bengals were having none of that talk, […] The post Joe Burrow’s savage response after cancelling Bills’ AFC Championship plans appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Trevor Lawrence’s gesture after loss to Chiefs will strengthen Jacksonville fans’ belief in team’s future
Trevor Lawrence and the Jacksonville Jaguars fell short of their mission to score a giant upset at Arrowhead Stadium Saturday night, as they lost to the Kansas City Chiefs, 27-20. It was an especially frustrating loss for Trevor Lawrence and company, as there was a considerable amount of time in the contest where the Chiefs […] The post Trevor Lawrence’s gesture after loss to Chiefs will strengthen Jacksonville fans’ belief in team’s future appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes’ stern message after beating Jaguars with injured ankle
Patrick Mahomes injured his ankle in the first quarter of Saturday’s showdown with the Jacksonville Jaguars, but that clearly didn’t bother the Kansas City Chiefs quarterback. After getting X-rays on his ankle and taping it up, he returned in the second half and proceeded to lead the Chiefs to the 27-20 victory. Mahomes finished with […] The post Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes’ stern message after beating Jaguars with injured ankle appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Cowboys legend Michael Irvin delivers honest take on whether Eagles should be ‘worried’ about Giants in NFC Divisional Round
The New York Giants will look to pick up another upset playoff win on Saturday, as they will meet the Philadelphia Eagles in the NFC divisional round. Former Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Michael Irvin is unsure on whether the Giants can go on and knock off the No. 1 seed in the NFC, although he […] The post Cowboys legend Michael Irvin delivers honest take on whether Eagles should be ‘worried’ about Giants in NFC Divisional Round appeared first on ClutchPoints.
49ers QB Brock Purdy continues to prove Nick Saban wrong with latest feat
The San Francisco 49ers are gearing up for their NFC Divisional Round showdown against the Dallas Cowboys, during which Brock Purdy will become the first seventh-round pick in NFL history to start this late into the playoffs. As he is set to achieve yet another eye-opening accomplishment, it serves as a healthy reminder that with […] The post 49ers QB Brock Purdy continues to prove Nick Saban wrong with latest feat appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Mike McCarthy matches miserable NFL record in playoff futility vs. 49ers
The San Francisco 49ers have been a big thorn in the side of Mike McCarthy, and it continues to be the case following the Dallas Cowboys’ 19-12 loss to the Niners Sunday night in Santa Clara. For one, that made sure that McCarthy would still be winless in his playoff career versus the 49ers.
George Kittle’s hilarious reaction to amazing catch, win over Cowboys in Divisional Round
The San Francisco 49ers are on their way to the NFC Championship Game, thanks in large part to another marvelous performance from start tight end George Kittle, who made great plays downfield against the Dallas Cowboys Sunday night. Perhaps none of his catches were more memorable than the one he completed in the third quarter […] The post George Kittle’s hilarious reaction to amazing catch, win over Cowboys in Divisional Round appeared first on ClutchPoints.
NFL Twitter clowns Dak Prescott, Cowboys after awful outing vs. 49ers in Divisional Round
Another year, another terrible exit for the Dallas Cowboys in the playoffs. Once again, this team has failed to make it deep into the postseason, losing once again to the San Francisco 49ers. It was a complete clown fiesta for Dallas, as they failed to capitalize on the opportunities handed to them by their opponents. […] The post NFL Twitter clowns Dak Prescott, Cowboys after awful outing vs. 49ers in Divisional Round appeared first on ClutchPoints.
49ers RB Christian McCaffrey’s epic feat not seen in 25 years vs. Cowboys
San Francisco 49ers running back Christian McCaffrey has been a big addition to the 49ers offense this season. And on Sunday in the NFL playoffs, the former Stanford Cardinal showed how big of a factor he has been. McCaffrey scored a two-yard touchdown to give the 49ers a 16-9 lead on Sunday. With that score, […] The post 49ers RB Christian McCaffrey’s epic feat not seen in 25 years vs. Cowboys appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Bettor turns $5 into $72K after Cowboys’ Dalton Schultz touchdown and goes nuts
A sports bettor put $5 on a very challenging parlay involving all four of the NFL’s divisional playoff games, and came away with a dramatic win that provided him with life-changing money when Dalton Schultz of the Dallas Cowboys scored the opening touchdown Sunday afternoon against the San Francisco 49ers. Life changing money!! Can’t believe […] The post Bettor turns $5 into $72K after Cowboys’ Dalton Schultz touchdown and goes nuts appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Nick Sirianni’s wife Brett Ashley Cantwell
Nick Sirianni is the Philadelphia Eagles coach. He took over the 2017 Super Bowl winners last season, and it was his rookie year. The first year was marked by a 9-8 record and a loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the first round of the postseason. This 2022, however, the team went 13-4, earning the top spot in both the NFC East and the entire conference. Sirianni will look to lead the Eagles past the New York Giants in the Divisional Round. However, his success did not come without massive support coming from his home. In that vein, let’s take a look at the life of Nick Sirianni’s wife, Brett Ashley Cantwell.
Skip Bayless left in tears after Cowboys ousted by 49ers in Divisional Round
Happy Schadenfreude Day to everyone who dislikes Skip Bayless and the Dallas Cowboys. Now is the perfect time for Cowboys and Bayless haters to revel over the disaster suffered by Dallas Sunday night at the hands of the San Francisco 49ers in the NFC Divisional Round. Bayless reacted to Dallas’ loss exactly how one would […] The post Skip Bayless left in tears after Cowboys ousted by 49ers in Divisional Round appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Bengals WR Ja’Marr Chase’s controversially overturned TD sends Twitter ablaze
Just ahead of halftime during Sunday’s Divisional Round clash between the Cincinnati Bengals and Buffalo Bills, Ja’Marr Chase came down with a spectacular catch in the back of the end zone, for what would have been his second TD of the half. Unfortunately, a controversial review saw the touchdown overturned, as officials deemed Chase had […] The post Bengals WR Ja’Marr Chase’s controversially overturned TD sends Twitter ablaze appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Dak Prescott, Cowboys continue streak of misery proving team is cursed
At this point, it’s just safe to say the Dallas Cowboys are really cursed. Dak Prescott and co. entered their Divisional Round showdown with the San Francisco 49ers with huge expectations, but just like in previous years, they disappointed once again. The Cowboys bowed down to the 49ers on...
NFL playoff bracket 2023: How NFC, AFC field looks after Divisional Round
The NFL playoffs are one of the most exciting things in all of sports. The Divisional Round is generally known as the best weekend of football all season. This year was an exception to that rule. The Kansas City Chiefs defeated the Jacksonville Jaguars Saturday afternoon, 27-20. The game was not as close as the […] The post NFL playoff bracket 2023: How NFC, AFC field looks after Divisional Round appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Bills QB Josh Allen’s immediate reaction to Divisional Round loss vs. Bengals
The Buffalo Bills are out of the NFL Playoffs, having been upended by the Cincinnati Bengals in the AFC Divisional Round on Sunday. In the immediate aftermath of the loss, Josh Allen addressed the media, expressing his disappointment over the result. Speaking candidly, Allen told reporters that the Bills fell short of their goals, via […] The post Bills QB Josh Allen’s immediate reaction to Divisional Round loss vs. Bengals appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Deshaun Watson will be fired up with latest Browns’ coaching move
Although the Cleveland Browns are coming off a losing season, Deshaun Watson and Nick Chubb were given some good news Tuesday when the team officially brought back a key part of the offense for next season. Offensive line coach Bill Callahan extended his contract with the Browns, despite drawing interest from the New York Jets […] The post Deshaun Watson will be fired up with latest Browns’ coaching move appeared first on ClutchPoints.
