NJ man charged with fatal hit-and-run of 61-year-old woman

CARLSTADT — A Passaic man has been arrested in connection to a fatal hit-and-run in Bergen County on Friday night. The victim, identified as 61-year-old Deborah Peko-Lillis, of Secaucus, was crossing Hoboken Road in Carlstadt at around 10:15 p.m. when she was struck by a 2017 Toyota RAV-4, according to the Bergen County Prosecutor's Office.
CARLSTADT, NJ
NJ state troopers help woman deliver baby inside Warren County police station

HOPE TOWNSHIP, NJ (Warren County) – New Jersey state troopers helped deliver a baby Saturday morning inside their police station in Hope Township. According to New Jersey State Police spokesperson Trooper Charles Marchan, on Jan. 21, at around 4:27 a.m., a husband drove his wife to the NJ State Police Hope Barracks, located on Route 521, for assistance because she was in labor.
WARREN COUNTY, NJ
Man set fire to 2 cars in residential N.J. neighborhood, officials say

A Bronx man was arrested Thursday after he was accused of setting two cars on fire earlier this week in Wallington, officials said. Officers were called to a home on Morrissee Avenue in the borough at 4:30 a.m. on Tuesday and found a 2009 Chevrolet Colorado and a 2016 Kia Optima on fire in the residential neighborhood, according to a statement from the Bergen County Prosecutor’s Office. They were able to quickly extinguish the blazes.
WALLINGTON, NJ
Red Bank, NJ Man Charged with Secretly Videotaping Girls and Women in Supermarkets

A Monmouth County man was rearrested by police for taking upskirt photos of unsuspecting women at area supermarkets. According to the Monmouth County Prosecutor's Office, Christopher W. Cox, 33, of Red Bank is charged with eight counts of second-degree Endangering the Welfare of a Child, nine counts of third-degree Possession of Child Sexual Abuse Materials, nine counts of third-degree Invasion of Privacy, two counts of fourth-degree Criminal Sexual Contact, and a single count of fourth-degree Possession of a Large-Capacity Gun Magazine.
RED BANK, NJ
Don’t fall victim to this latest police scam in NJ

The Nutley Police department is sending out an urgent alert about a police impersonator. Chief Thomas Strumolo says they have received a number of reports from Nutley residents claiming they received a phone call with a called ID that read "Nutley Police." These calls did not originate from the department.
NUTLEY, NJ
Ocean County women in Brick mass animal cruelty case in trouble again

BRICK TOWNSHIP, NJ – Two Brick Township women accused of hoarding and neglecting over one hundred dogs and 43 cats inside their home are in hot water again. Now, the Ocean County Prosecutor’s Office is asking the court to revoke the couple’s pre-trial release. On December 3rd, Aimee Lonczak, 49, and Michele Nycz, 58, were both arrested in a mass animal cruelty incident at their home, prompting a regional animal welfare and rescue response. 129 dogs and 123 cats were located and removed from the residence. The two were arrested and charged but were granted pre-trial release under New Jersey’s The post Ocean County women in Brick mass animal cruelty case in trouble again appeared first on Shore News Network.
OCEAN COUNTY, NJ
Body found near Lincoln Park playground connected to earlier car fire, police

LINCOLN PARK, NJ – The Morris County Prosecutor’s Office has reported that a body found in the area of Lyn Park at around 3 pm was related to an earlier car fire nearby. At around 8 am, police and firefighters responded to a car fire in the parking lot of a business on Ungerer Way. Lyn Park is just a few blocks south of the location of the earlier car fire. Police did not say how but did say the two incidents were connected. “This is an active and ongoing investigation and is related to the investigation near Lynn Park. The post Body found near Lincoln Park playground connected to earlier car fire, police appeared first on Shore News Network.
MORRIS COUNTY, NJ
Escaped, 'Violent' Psych Patient Sought In Mercer County

A 54-year-old man being held on a burglary charge was being sought after he escaped from Trenton Psychiatric Hospital, authorities said. Roger Brown left the hospital around 5 p.m. Friday, Jan. 20, Ewing police said. Police dispatch was notified by NJ Human Services Police about 25 minutes later. Authorities believe...
MERCER COUNTY, NJ
New Jersey home explodes, injuring 5 firefighters

POMPTON LAKES, New Jersey: New Jersey authorities have said that a house where smoke had been reported exploded while volunteer firefighters were inside, injuring five and sending two to a local hospital. On its facebook page, the Pompton Lakes Volunteer Fire Department in Passaic County said that firefighters were dispatched...
POMPTON LAKES, NJ
Caretakers Bound, Left Disabled Man For Dead On Bergen County Road: Reports

Two Bergen County caretakers face manslaughter charges after they allegedly tied up a disabled man, stuffed a sock in his mouth and dumped his body, NJ Advance Media reports. Michael Kestenbaum, 62, was found dead at about 7:20 p.m. on Dec. 8, 2022, along Ackerman Street near Route 4 West in River Edge, authorities said. Charged on Thursday, Jan. 19, were Tyrone Closs, 32, and Aniesa Samad, 24, Musella said in a press statement.
BERGEN COUNTY, NJ
