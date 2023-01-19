Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Mayor Adams Identifies the 78 Shelter to House MigrantsTom HandyNew York City, NY
This New Jersey Restaurant Was Once an Infamous Mob HangoutTravel MavenCliffside Park, NJ
Longstanding Red Lobster Location, Closed Since August of 2022, Reopening This SummerJoel EisenbergEast Brunswick, NJ
Popular NYPD Detective Dead at 38News Breaking LIVENew York City, NY
The Billionaire Next Door: Who is the Richest Person in New Jersey?Ted RiversNew York City, NY
Related
Newark woman who helped wounded police officers honored at ceremony
Angela Walker’s bravery was recognized Sunday evening at the ceremony, where she received the Heroes of the Dream award.
Three members of Jersey City street gang charged by feds with cocaine ring
Three members of a Jersey City street gang are facing federal charges for their roles in a cocaine ring, as well as for weapons offenses U.S. Attorney Philip Sellinger announced. Rodney Broadway, aka “Banks,” 31; Parish George, aka “P Money,” 31; and Dejahn Ingram, aka “Fresh,” 32, all of Jersey...
NJ man charged with fatal hit-and-run of 61-year-old woman
CARLSTADT — A Passaic man has been arrested in connection to a fatal hit-and-run in Bergen County on Friday night. The victim, identified as 61-year-old Deborah Peko-Lillis, of Secaucus, was crossing Hoboken Road in Carlstadt at around 10:15 p.m. when she was struck by a 2017 Toyota RAV-4, according to the Bergen County Prosecutor's Office.
N.J. woman burned during surgery when oxygen supply caught fire, lawsuit says
A 79-year-old Essex County woman has filed a lawsuit against a surgical center in New Jersey, claiming she suffered severe burns two years ago when oxygen supply caught fire while undergoing a procedure to remove tumors. The woman says in court papers she went to the New York Bariatric Group’s...
NJ officer charged for helping driver leave scene of accident: officials
A New Jersey police officer was charged on Thursday for allegedly giving his personal vehicle to a person involved in a traffic accident, then telling another officer that he was the driver.
wrnjradio.com
NJ state troopers help woman deliver baby inside Warren County police station
HOPE TOWNSHIP, NJ (Warren County) – New Jersey state troopers helped deliver a baby Saturday morning inside their police station in Hope Township. According to New Jersey State Police spokesperson Trooper Charles Marchan, on Jan. 21, at around 4:27 a.m., a husband drove his wife to the NJ State Police Hope Barracks, located on Route 521, for assistance because she was in labor.
Man set fire to 2 cars in residential N.J. neighborhood, officials say
A Bronx man was arrested Thursday after he was accused of setting two cars on fire earlier this week in Wallington, officials said. Officers were called to a home on Morrissee Avenue in the borough at 4:30 a.m. on Tuesday and found a 2009 Chevrolet Colorado and a 2016 Kia Optima on fire in the residential neighborhood, according to a statement from the Bergen County Prosecutor’s Office. They were able to quickly extinguish the blazes.
N.J. police officer charged after helping driver leave scene of crash, prosecutor says
A police officer in Bergen County was charged with hindering apprehension Thursday after investigators said he gave his personal vehicle to a person involved in a traffic accident and then told another officer he was the driver. Allendale Police Officer Victor Bartoloma, 35, of Mahwah, on Sunday “provided his personal...
Red Bank, NJ Man Charged with Secretly Videotaping Girls and Women in Supermarkets
A Monmouth County man was rearrested by police for taking upskirt photos of unsuspecting women at area supermarkets. According to the Monmouth County Prosecutor's Office, Christopher W. Cox, 33, of Red Bank is charged with eight counts of second-degree Endangering the Welfare of a Child, nine counts of third-degree Possession of Child Sexual Abuse Materials, nine counts of third-degree Invasion of Privacy, two counts of fourth-degree Criminal Sexual Contact, and a single count of fourth-degree Possession of a Large-Capacity Gun Magazine.
Police: Woman wanted for cashing bad check at Old Bridge TD Bank
Authorities say the suspect used the identification of a woman whose purse was stolen from her car in Tinton Falls.
Don’t fall victim to this latest police scam in NJ
The Nutley Police department is sending out an urgent alert about a police impersonator. Chief Thomas Strumolo says they have received a number of reports from Nutley residents claiming they received a phone call with a called ID that read "Nutley Police." These calls did not originate from the department.
Barber Busted With Cocaine, $20K In Bergen Traffic Stop: Prosecutor
A 29-year-old driver from Rhode Island was found during a Bergen County traffic stop with $20,000 and two kilograms of cocaine, authorities said.Izander Lopez-Cruz, a barber, was stopped on Wednesday, Jan. 18 and later charged with possession with intent to distribute cocaine and money launder…
Ocean County women in Brick mass animal cruelty case in trouble again
BRICK TOWNSHIP, NJ – Two Brick Township women accused of hoarding and neglecting over one hundred dogs and 43 cats inside their home are in hot water again. Now, the Ocean County Prosecutor’s Office is asking the court to revoke the couple’s pre-trial release. On December 3rd, Aimee Lonczak, 49, and Michele Nycz, 58, were both arrested in a mass animal cruelty incident at their home, prompting a regional animal welfare and rescue response. 129 dogs and 123 cats were located and removed from the residence. The two were arrested and charged but were granted pre-trial release under New Jersey’s The post Ocean County women in Brick mass animal cruelty case in trouble again appeared first on Shore News Network.
Body found near Lincoln Park playground connected to earlier car fire, police
LINCOLN PARK, NJ – The Morris County Prosecutor’s Office has reported that a body found in the area of Lyn Park at around 3 pm was related to an earlier car fire nearby. At around 8 am, police and firefighters responded to a car fire in the parking lot of a business on Ungerer Way. Lyn Park is just a few blocks south of the location of the earlier car fire. Police did not say how but did say the two incidents were connected. “This is an active and ongoing investigation and is related to the investigation near Lynn Park. The post Body found near Lincoln Park playground connected to earlier car fire, police appeared first on Shore News Network.
Escaped, 'Violent' Psych Patient Sought In Mercer County
A 54-year-old man being held on a burglary charge was being sought after he escaped from Trenton Psychiatric Hospital, authorities said. Roger Brown left the hospital around 5 p.m. Friday, Jan. 20, Ewing police said. Police dispatch was notified by NJ Human Services Police about 25 minutes later. Authorities believe...
wrnjradio.com
3 arrested, thousands in stolen merchandise recovered in Roxbury Township
ROXBURY TOWNSHIP, NJ (Morris County) – Three people were arrested and approximately $10,000 worth of stolen merchandise was recovered Tuesday afternoon in Roxbury Township, police said. On Jan. 17, at around 2:43 p.m., police received a call in reference to shoplifting at the Kohl’s, located at 275 Route 10,...
Driver's Body Found In Wooded Area Hours After Car Fire In Morris County
Nearly eight hours after a car fire, the driver's body was found in a wooded area of Morris County, authorities said.Crews responded to the commercial area of Ungerer Road in Lincoln Park around 7:15 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 21 for reports of a car fire, Morris County Prosecutor Robert J. Carroll s…
omahanews.net
New Jersey home explodes, injuring 5 firefighters
POMPTON LAKES, New Jersey: New Jersey authorities have said that a house where smoke had been reported exploded while volunteer firefighters were inside, injuring five and sending two to a local hospital. On its facebook page, the Pompton Lakes Volunteer Fire Department in Passaic County said that firefighters were dispatched...
Caretakers Bound, Left Disabled Man For Dead On Bergen County Road: Reports
Two Bergen County caretakers face manslaughter charges after they allegedly tied up a disabled man, stuffed a sock in his mouth and dumped his body, NJ Advance Media reports. Michael Kestenbaum, 62, was found dead at about 7:20 p.m. on Dec. 8, 2022, along Ackerman Street near Route 4 West in River Edge, authorities said. Charged on Thursday, Jan. 19, were Tyrone Closs, 32, and Aniesa Samad, 24, Musella said in a press statement.
NBC New York
Good Samaritans Who ‘Found' Alligator in NJ Lot Actually Abandoned Reptile There: SPCA
The owner of a young alligator discovered earlier this week inside a plastic container in an empty New Jersey lot was located and is now facing charges, according to officials, after authorities found out that the "good Samaritans" who called in the discovery were actually behind the reptile's abandonment. Savion...
94.5 PST
Princeton, NJ
24K+
Followers
13K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT
94.5 PST plays the best contemporary hits and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Princeton, New Jersey. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.https://wpst.com
Comments / 0