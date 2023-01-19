ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
9 Valentine's Day Cocktails We Simply Adore

No matter what your plans are for Valentine's Day this year, pouring a drink or two might be on the menu for the evening. Popping open some bubbles or a bottle of wine is always a safe bet, but if you're looking to shake up something a little extra-special, consider a cocktail.
A restaurant hardly had any customers. Then a TikToker reviewed the food and everything changed

A Las Vegas pizzeria has been blessed with a boon of business thanks to a TikToker on the rise. On Jan. 3, TikTok food reviewer Keith Lee shared a video to his many millions of followers that would change the fate of Frankensons, a Las Vegas restaurant that serves pizza, chicken wings and more. In the video, he recounts a story about how he came in one day and had a heartwarming experience with the owner, Frank Steele.
Aldi's Cheesecake Jars Are Back And Instagram Couldn't Be Happier

People often talk about the trials and tribulations of cooking for a crowd, but making a meal for only one or two people can be just as tough. Sure, some dishes are poised for the task, such as sandwiches or salads, but what if you have a hankering for something that's almost always made on a large scale, like lasagna? Paring down a recipe for an individual serving can sometimes prove to be more trouble than it's worth – though thanks to TikTok, we all now have mini lasagnas in a loaf pan in our arsenal.
Costco Is Selling a Multi-colored Le Creuset Mug Set for an Unbeatable Price

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. We admit that most of the year, we’re all about the iced coffee. Call it a cliche, but yes, you can often find us in November with an iced mocha in hand, or in February sipping on a frosty iced matcha latte. But even we admit that in the depths of midwinter and January’s cold spells, nothing hits the spot like a piping hot mug of something delicious, be it coffee, tea, or cocoa. If you can relate, that means right now is the perfect time of year to upgrade your mug game. And Costco is currently selling a set of Le Creuset mugs so cute, you’ll want to sign up for a Costco membership today.
M&M’s New Flavor Is Absolutely Perfect for Valentine’s Day

Valentine’s Day just screams love, togetherness and lots and lots of candy. There’s even a map of every state’s favorite Valentine’s Day treat. And yes, I can attest to its accuracy. As an Illinois girl myself, I could throw back chocolate-covered strawberries all day. But it’s not only homemade Valentine’s Day sweets that I crave so much. I love a bit of store-bought chocolate, too.
Absolute Life Changing! The Best Cheesecake in New Jersey

Cheesecake! What a topic for an article. The only thing missing right now as I write this piece is a piece of cheesecake! I think one of my favorite desserts is cheesecake, absolutely delicious. After a fantastic meal, a piece of delicious cheesecake and a great cup of coffee can just make your week. Strawberry cheesecake is my favorite but I must say I haven't found a cheesecake "variation" that I ever disliked. All cheesecake is good.
Share The Love This Valentine’s Day with Chocolove

Chocolove, the Boulder, Colo.-based leader in chocolate quality, sustainability, and flavor innovation for more than 27 years, is making Valentine’s Day sweeter with special heart-shaped bites that are individually wrapped in resealable pouches in Very Cherry and Salted Caramel flavors. A Limited Edition Valentine’s Day Collection 3-Bar Pack, complete...
Twix Cookie Dough Ice Cream Review: It's A Twist On A Classic

No matter where you fall on the left Twix vs. right Twix debate, there’s a new ice cream flavor featuring your favorite caramel and cookie candy bar that should be on your radar. Inspired by the Twix Cookie Dough bars from 2022, the new ice cream combines the crunchy goodness of a Twix bar with soft and chewy pieces of cookie dough. If you’re unsure whether the bite will meet your sweet tooth standards, this Twix Cookie Dough Ice Cream review breaks down everything about the new flavor, including how it tastes and where to buy it, so you can spoon it up for dessert ASAP.
Australian Open fan causes social media stir with hot dog act

An Australian Open fan has been caught on film doing what can only be described as a criminal act. Sitting high in the stands as the action unfolded on the court below, a user snapped the individual with a hot dog in hand. But it’s what unfolds next that truly baffles the mind. First off, there’s not a skerrick of sauce to be found anywhere on the hot dog. That’s crime number one. Secondly, the tennis fan instead of biting into the unsauced hot dog and bun, uses her hands and snaps off a tiny bite sized portion. That’s crime number two. To be honest...
Trader Joe's Revelation Cabernet-Merlot – An Eye-Opener

Your daily drinking options just got better, the $6.99 Trader Joe's Badet Clement Revelation Cabernet-Merlot Pays d'Oc red blend. Bulk Buy!. A red blend of 55% Cabernet Sauvignon and 45% Merlot from France. The Revelation Cabernet-Merlot is made by the same producer (Badet Clement) as the Pontificis GSM and White...
