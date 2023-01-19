Read full article on original website
wnynewsnow.com
Warren County Church Food Distribution Event
WARREN, Pa. (Erie News Now) — For over seven years, First Lutheran Church in Warren, PA has been doing food distributions with Second Harvest Food Bank to help residents in the area. “I’m thankful for this because it’s helped me in many ways to get through the tough times,...
erienewsnow.com
United Way Hosts Free Tax Preparation Event
It may only be mid-January, but tax season will soon be here. On Saturday, United Way held their annual, free, tax preparation event. Filing your taxes can be daunting, but United Way tries to make it a bit easier and affordable to people in the area with their annual event.
erienewsnow.com
Erie County Executive Plans to Form Homelessness Coalition
Erie County Executive Brenton Davis is planning an initiative to address homelessness throughout the county. On any given day, nearly 1100 people are homeless in Erie county. And after visiting some of the overflow shelters during the recent deep freeze, Davis said he's made helping the homeless a priority. So...
Brick House Coffee closing after four years
(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — Brick House Coffee on West 26th Street in Erie announced Friday it is closing its doors this weekend after four years. The announcement was made on Brick House Coffee’s Facebook page. The coffee shop will be closing on January 22, 2023 after four years in business. The post stated in part, “We love […]
explorejeffersonpa.com
Punxsy Pizza’s Free Pizza Friday a Hit Among Local Residents!
JEFFERSON CO., Pa. (EYT) – Punxsy Pizza and exploreJeffersonPA.com have teamed up for a weekly giveaway that is a hit among Jefferson County residents – FREE Pizza Friday!. This week, one randomly selected winner will receive a certificate for a FREE Chief Pepperoni Pizza from Punxsy Pizza. For...
erienewsnow.com
Shriner's Patients Enjoy Snow Tubing
The return of snow was good news for Shriner's patients as they got to enjoy a snow tubing event at Peek 'N Peak on Saturday. Patients of all ages could get bundled up and enjoyed the snow and tubing hills at the ski resort in Clymer, New York. The goal...
erienewsnow.com
Restaurant Owners and Customers Excited for Erie Restaurant Week's Return
Erie Restaurant Week returns for the third year; with 38 local restaurants, bars, and breweries participating in the event. Both business owners, and customers are excited for the event's return. "[I'm] excited to get to know new costumers, new people, and [for] people to hear about us," said Dina Csir,...
wesb.com
Salamanca Police Seeking Assistance in Museum Vandalism
Salamanca Police are seeking the assistance of city residents. The City of Salamanca Police Department is looking for information on the recent vandalizations of the Salamanca Rail Museum. The museum has had all four of its rail cars vandalized over the past few days, resulting in over nine thousand dollars in damages.
Historic Erie building to be put up for lease after closure of charter school
The 118-year-old Emerson school building that houses Erie Rise will soon be put up for lease. The Greater Erie Community Action Committee (GECAC) owns the former Emerson school building located on W. 10th St. in Erie. Erie Rise Leadership Academy was leasing the historic building from GECAC. Leaders from GECAC said they are sad to […]
erienewsnow.com
Group Protests Jamestown’s Homelessness Response
JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) — Jamestown residents took to the street in protest, seeking to hold local lawmakers accountable for what they’re calling the lack of support for the city’s homeless. The group, Patriots for Chautauqua County, gathered outside of Jamestown City Hall on Friday. Just...
A sweet deal: JTM announces new acquisition to expand inventory
(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com)– An Erie company, that is also the largest producer of handheld snack pies in the world, is expanding its inventory with a recent acquisition. JTM Foods (JJ’s Bakery) announced in a press release Friday, Jan. 20 they have acquired Cookies-n-Milk, a Texas-based producer of edible cookie dough and various baked and ready to bake […]
Vacant bar demolished in west Erie as part of redevelopment effort
A former westside restaurant and bar, Tivoli’s, has been demolished as part of a continued effort to remove blighted properties in the City of Erie. The structure at the corner of W 5th and Cascade Streets has stood vacant for several years and neighbors such as Rob Gornall said the demolition was necessary. “The whole […]
wnynewsnow.com
Migrants In Jamestown: What Resources Are Needed?
JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) — As Colombian migrants continue to seek Jamestown as refuge, the need for resources grows, and many residents are wondering where funding to help comes from. Jamestown Mayor Eddie Sundquist says the need for assistance will be the greatest while migrants wait for their...
explorejeffersonpa.com
Area Woman Accused of Filing False Documentation to Collect Over $12K in Rental Assistance
PUNXSUTAWNEY BOROUGH, Pa. (EYT) – An area woman allegedly filed false documentation to collect over $12,000.00 in rental assistance money for a Big Run Borough residence. According to court documents, on Friday, January 13, 2023, the Pennsylvania Office of State Inspector General filed criminal charges against 30-year-old Alexis N London, of Rockton, Clearfield County, in Magisterial District Judge Jacqueline J. Mizerock’s office.
cleveland19.com
Body of missing Lake Erie Kayaker found in Western New York
SHEFFIELD LAKE, Ohio (WOIO) - Officials on Friday confirmed the body of the Lake Erie kayaker that went missing late last year was found in New York State. The Ohio Attorney General identified the Lake Erie kayaker missing since Nov. 5 as 30-year-old Evan Zeller of Sheffield Lake. New York...
explore venango
Police Seeking Information on Theft of Cell Phone in Rouseville
ROUSEVILLE, Pa. (EYT) – State Police in Franklin are asking the public for information on the theft of a cell phone at a bar in Rouseville. According to Franklin-based State Police, the incident occurred on Thursday, January 19, around 10:44 p.m. on Main Street, in Rouseville Borough, Venango County.
Erie Bluffs State Park rangers advise visitors to be mindful of erosion
As a result of our mild winter so far, a park ranger is reminding people who visit Erie Bluffs State Park to be mindful as erosion typically takes place this time of year. The park ranger said people should plan ahead to remain safe before taking to the trails. The park operations manager of Presque […]
New restaurant change-ups coming to upper Peach Street
Big changes are coming to two upper Peach Street restaurants owned by Scott Enterprises. Company officials said on Sunday, Jan. 22, Hooch and Blotto’s, located next to Splash Lagoon, will be closing. Quaker Steak and Lube will be moving into that space, with the bowling alley, and will reopen on Friday, Jan. 27. The former […]
