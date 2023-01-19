The very first vocational school in West Virginia was located right here in Wheeling – South Wheeling to be exact. The McKinley Trade and Vocational school first opened its doors in 1927, welcoming new students under the belief that; “ regular graded and high school curricula are not suited for many boys who are mechanically inclined or who have acquired a strong distaste for formal book knowledge. Further, they believe that the present manual training system is very insufficient for the boy who wants to learn a trade.” (The McKinley Craftsman, 1927)

WHEELING, WV ・ 2 DAYS AGO