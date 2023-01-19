Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
A Pennsylvania man accused of handcuffing and stabbing his estranged wife has been extradited from West Virginia.Northville HeraldMorgantown, WV
Update: List of JOANN Locations Permanently ClosingJoel EisenbergBridgeport, WV
Is Your Local Joann Fabric Store Closing? Check Out The List HereMinha D.Marion, OH
Related
voiceofmotown.com
It’s Time to Have a Real Discussion About Bob Huggins Retiring
Morgantown, West Virginia – Bob Huggins is a lot of things. A proud West Virginian. Likely a basketball genius. A man of principle. But Bob Huggins is also famously stubborn. And the world that he lives in, college athletics, is ever-changing. This is the dilemma that Huggins has found...
ESPN BPI predicts WVU's remaining schedule
ESPN's Basketball Power Index projects that West Virginia will finish with a 17.2-13.8 record and has a 0.1% chance of winning the Big 12 Conference. The Mountaineers are ranked No. 27 in the BPI (up three spots from last week), and have the fifth-toughest remaining schedule in the country. The...
voiceofmotown.com
Why West Virginia Could Have and Should Have Landed Deion Sanders
Morgantown, West Virginia – If West Virginia University was more forward-thinking and more open to real change, Deion Sanders would be the head coach of the West Virginia Mountaineers. And if Deion Sanders was the head coach of the West Virginia Mountaineers, everything would be different in the state...
voiceofmotown.com
West Virginia Beats Itself in Loss to Texas
Morgantown, West Virginia – The West Virginia Mountaineers (11-8, 1-6) played competitively throughout the game tonight, but made far too many costly mistakes (20 turnovers) and had too many missed free throws late, falling to the #7 ranked Texas Longhorns, 69-61. The Mountaineers were led by Kedrian Johnson, who...
wvsportsnow.com
2025 F EJ Walker in Attendance for West Virginia-Texas Game
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — 2025 recruit EJ Walker is currently on his second unofficial visit to West Virginia, in attendance for the game against Texas. Walker talked with new WVU assistant DerMarr Johnson for majority of the pregame festivities. Walker was offered by WVU’s staff during his first visit. WVU...
voiceofmotown.com
Bob Huggins “Frustrated and Humiliated” Following Loss
Morgantown, West Virginia – The West Virginia Mountaineers fell to 11-8 overall and 1-6 in the Big 12 Conference, losing to the #7 ranked Texas Longhorns, 69-61. Here’s what West Virginia head coach Bob Huggins had to say following the loss:. “We’ve talked multiple times that we’re not...
West Virginia hires Bill Stewart's son as football assistant coach
West Virginia football coach Neal Brown announced that the program signed Blaine Stewart as its new tight ends coach heading into the 2023 season. Stewart is the son of Bill Stewart, the respected late former West Virginia head coach who went 28-12 in three seasons, and who died in 2012. "Blaine ...
voiceofmotown.com
Neal Brown Once Again Promotes His Best Buddy
Morgantown, West Virginia – With the hiring of Blaine Stewart as the new tight ends coach for the West Virginia Mountaineers, head coach Neal Brown was left with one remaining opening on his coaching staff, the quarterbacks coach. His best buddy, Sean Reagan, served as the tight ends coach...
wvusports.com
Mountaineer Hoops Legend Wells Finds Her Passion Off The Court
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – Sometimes it takes until retirement for some people to figure out what they really want to do with their lives. In the case of Georgeann Wells, women's basketball's slam dunk queen, her lifelong dream was to become a chef, at least that's what she once told her coach, the late Kittie Blakemore.
Park Wins Battle Of Top Teams
WHEELING,W.Va. (WTRF) – Wheeling Park looked impressive Friday night in their 74-61 win over Cabell Midland, a meeting of the number two and three teams in the state. The Patriots led by seven after the first quarter and built that to an 18 point lead at the break 46-28. Lala Woods scored 21 points in […]
WDTV
Kenly Rogers, Kyleigh Fridley look back on time with East Fairmont as head coach Beckman surpasses 100 wins
FAIRMONT, W.Va (WDTV) - East Fairmont girl’s basketball is celebrating a milestone unlike many others this week. Head coach James Beckman recently surpassed the 100 career win mark, and since then, he’s taken time to reflect on what’s gotten him to this moment. “You always talk about...
Where to expect snow in West Virginia Friday
Snow is falling across parts of north central West Virginia, but will it affect roads?
weelunk.com
West Virginia’s First Trade School Was Located Right Here in Wheeling
The very first vocational school in West Virginia was located right here in Wheeling – South Wheeling to be exact. The McKinley Trade and Vocational school first opened its doors in 1927, welcoming new students under the belief that; “ regular graded and high school curricula are not suited for many boys who are mechanically inclined or who have acquired a strong distaste for formal book knowledge. Further, they believe that the present manual training system is very insufficient for the boy who wants to learn a trade.” (The McKinley Craftsman, 1927)
West Virginia bill would allow motorists to not use a helmet when riding a motorcycle
A Marshall County delegate, Charles Sheedy, is the lead sponsor of a bill to eliminate helmets on motorcycles. The bill, 2887, was introduced on Friday and is currently sent to the house of Technology and Infrastructure. The bill says it would appeal the code of West Virginia, 1931, relating to safety equipment and requirements for […]
WDTV
W.Va. National Guard retires beloved aircraft from service
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Five members of the West Virginia National Guard’s Counter Drug Program boarded a beloved aircraft in Bridgeport for its final retirement flight. The beloved RC-26 Condor has been a primary fixed wing asset for multiple Air National Guard units around the nation, including West Virginia.
Appalachian Power gets approval for renewable energy for West Virginia
WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) A big step for companies that want renewable energy. The Public Service Commission just approved Appalachian Power and Wheeling Power Companies’ request for cost recovery of two purchase and sales agreements for renewable generation facilities. The Companies argued that the agreements were necessary because Nucor, a large industrial customer requires that 20% […]
Another construction project for Wheeling and updates in a hit and run case: Here are the week’s top headlines
(WTRF) – Here’s a look back at the week’s top stories. It’s a site that’s been called everything from a nuisance to an eyesore, but soon it will be called a place that welcomes visitors to the Friendly City. New details emerge on what’s next for the site of the former Wheeling Inn The Wheeling/Ohio […]
Four Raising Cane's locations planned for Pittsburgh
The popular chicken tenders restaurant Raising Cane’s is coming to the Pittsburgh area. According to CBRE Pittsburgh, the Louisiana-based chain is coming to Oakland, North Fayette, South Fayette and North Versailles.
West Virginia plant has contractors evacuated, Route 2 back open
UPDATE: Route 2 is back open in both directions. A local plant in West Virginia had contractors evacuated on Wednesday. Officials say contractors were evacuated, per their normal protocol, at the Blue Racer Midstream in Marshall County, located at 14786 Energy Highway in Proctor. A hot oil line ruptured inside the plant and created steam […]
WDTV
One local couple says it’s never too late to get married
NUTTER FORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Valentine’s Day was a month away. Love was already in the air as Judy and David Smith tied the knot at 75 years old. A celebration neither thought they would get to experience at this age. “It feels great. I never thought this was...
Comments / 1