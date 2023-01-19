ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Morgantown, WV

voiceofmotown.com

It’s Time to Have a Real Discussion About Bob Huggins Retiring

Morgantown, West Virginia – Bob Huggins is a lot of things. A proud West Virginian. Likely a basketball genius. A man of principle. But Bob Huggins is also famously stubborn. And the world that he lives in, college athletics, is ever-changing. This is the dilemma that Huggins has found...
MORGANTOWN, WV
247Sports

ESPN BPI predicts WVU's remaining schedule

ESPN's Basketball Power Index projects that West Virginia will finish with a 17.2-13.8 record and has a 0.1% chance of winning the Big 12 Conference. The Mountaineers are ranked No. 27 in the BPI (up three spots from last week), and have the fifth-toughest remaining schedule in the country. The...
MORGANTOWN, WV
voiceofmotown.com

Why West Virginia Could Have and Should Have Landed Deion Sanders

Morgantown, West Virginia – If West Virginia University was more forward-thinking and more open to real change, Deion Sanders would be the head coach of the West Virginia Mountaineers. And if Deion Sanders was the head coach of the West Virginia Mountaineers, everything would be different in the state...
MORGANTOWN, WV
voiceofmotown.com

West Virginia Beats Itself in Loss to Texas

Morgantown, West Virginia – The West Virginia Mountaineers (11-8, 1-6) played competitively throughout the game tonight, but made far too many costly mistakes (20 turnovers) and had too many missed free throws late, falling to the #7 ranked Texas Longhorns, 69-61. The Mountaineers were led by Kedrian Johnson, who...
MORGANTOWN, WV
wvsportsnow.com

2025 F EJ Walker in Attendance for West Virginia-Texas Game

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — 2025 recruit EJ Walker is currently on his second unofficial visit to West Virginia, in attendance for the game against Texas. Walker talked with new WVU assistant DerMarr Johnson for majority of the pregame festivities. Walker was offered by WVU’s staff during his first visit. WVU...
MORGANTOWN, WV
voiceofmotown.com

Bob Huggins “Frustrated and Humiliated” Following Loss

Morgantown, West Virginia – The West Virginia Mountaineers fell to 11-8 overall and 1-6 in the Big 12 Conference, losing to the #7 ranked Texas Longhorns, 69-61. Here’s what West Virginia head coach Bob Huggins had to say following the loss:. “We’ve talked multiple times that we’re not...
MORGANTOWN, WV
voiceofmotown.com

Neal Brown Once Again Promotes His Best Buddy

Morgantown, West Virginia – With the hiring of Blaine Stewart as the new tight ends coach for the West Virginia Mountaineers, head coach Neal Brown was left with one remaining opening on his coaching staff, the quarterbacks coach. His best buddy, Sean Reagan, served as the tight ends coach...
MORGANTOWN, WV
wvusports.com

Mountaineer Hoops Legend Wells Finds Her Passion Off The Court

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – Sometimes it takes until retirement for some people to figure out what they really want to do with their lives. In the case of Georgeann Wells, women's basketball's slam dunk queen, her lifelong dream was to become a chef, at least that's what she once told her coach, the late Kittie Blakemore.
MORGANTOWN, WV
WTRF- 7News

Park Wins Battle Of Top Teams

WHEELING,W.Va. (WTRF) – Wheeling Park looked impressive Friday night in their 74-61 win over Cabell Midland, a meeting of the number two and three teams in the state. The Patriots led by seven after the first quarter and built that to an 18 point lead at the break 46-28. Lala Woods scored 21 points in […]
WHEELING, WV
weelunk.com

West Virginia’s First Trade School Was Located Right Here in Wheeling

The very first vocational school in West Virginia was located right here in Wheeling – South Wheeling to be exact. The McKinley Trade and Vocational school first opened its doors in 1927, welcoming new students under the belief that; “ regular graded and high school curricula are not suited for many boys who are mechanically inclined or who have acquired a strong distaste for formal book knowledge. Further, they believe that the present manual training system is very insufficient for the boy who wants to learn a trade.” (The McKinley Craftsman, 1927)
WHEELING, WV
WDTV

W.Va. National Guard retires beloved aircraft from service

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Five members of the West Virginia National Guard’s Counter Drug Program boarded a beloved aircraft in Bridgeport for its final retirement flight. The beloved RC-26 Condor has been a primary fixed wing asset for multiple Air National Guard units around the nation, including West Virginia.
BRIDGEPORT, WV
WTRF- 7News

Appalachian Power gets approval for renewable energy for West Virginia

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) A big step for companies that want renewable energy. The Public Service Commission just approved Appalachian Power and Wheeling Power Companies’ request for cost recovery of two purchase and sales agreements for renewable generation facilities. The Companies argued that the agreements were necessary because Nucor, a large industrial customer requires that 20% […]
WHEELING, WV

