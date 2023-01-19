ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

VI TECHNO-HUB

Uncovering the Potential of Cryptocurrencies & Free Crypto.

In this article, we'll explore the potential of cryptocurrencies and their role in the global economy. We'll look at the various areas in which cryptocurrencies are being adopted, such as investments, payments, and transfers of value. We'll also discuss the risks and benefits of using cryptocurrencies as an alternative form of payment. We'll also delve into the future of cryptocurrencies and their impact on the world economy. We'll look at the various challenges that cryptocurrencies face and the ways in which these challenges can be addressed. Finally, we'll discuss how cryptocurrencies can be used to create more efficient, secure, and transparent financial systems. By the end of this article, readers will have a better understanding of cryptocurrencies and the potential they offer. They will also have the knowledge and confidence to make informed decisions when considering cryptocurrencies as a payment option or investment.
dailyhodl.com

Is Shiba Inu (SHIB) About To Explode? Crypto Analyst Issues Warning on Meme Coin Market Shift

A popular analyst and trader warns that the wider crypto market will be affected if meme coins like Shiba Inu (SHIB) explode in price. The pseudonymous analyst Altcoin Sherpa tells his 189,300 Twitter followers that if meme coins start rallying, it could result in the market recovery seeing the total crypto market cap surge above $1 trillion come to an end.
Tech Times

Three Cryptos Set to Skyrocket in Value in 2023: HedgeUp, Solana, and Shiba Inu

2021 was dubbed the "year of cryptocurrencies," but 2022 didn't follow the steps of the previous year, considering that we entered the crypto bear market. In 2023, the rally raised the expectations of investors, companies, and analysts. We're now on track to recovery as market trends and predictions are telling us to sit back for a ride into the bull market.
NASDAQ

5 Cryptocurrencies to Avoid Like the Plague in 2023

What a difference a year makes. Following a scorching-hot 2021 for the cryptocurrency space, the combined value of more than 21,000 digital currencies sank by $1.4 trillion, or nearly 64%, to $795 billion in 2022. With equities plunging into a bear market and cryptocurrencies failing to decouple from the stock market, this highly volatile asset class has been clobbered.
NASDAQ

3 Cryptocurrencies to Buy and Hold Forever

When investing in cryptocurrencies, you must understand that they are a highly volatile asset class. Some would call the entire category "speculative," and many digital coins fit that description for every investor. However, if you're willing to take on that risk, it's possible to see significant returns. One key difference...
cryptoslate.com

Differentiating Bitcoin from the rest of the crypto market: Part 1

Initially, the term “crypto asset” meant bitcoin and nothing else. However, the sector has experienced massive expansion by creating thousands of alternative crypto assets and tokens over the past decade. And while all of this activity was made possible by the Bitcoin network’s seminal use of blockchain technology, the reality is the intended utility of bitcoin is quite different from basically every other crypto use case.
NEWSBTC

Sell Pressure Mounts On Bitcoin As Miners Offload More BTC

CryptoQuant data on January 20 shows an unusually sharp spike in Bitcoin miners’ outflow, an unexpected development considering the solid performance of BTC prices in the past few trading days. Miners’ Position Index (MPI) Rising. The Miners’ Position Index (MPI) is up from -0.85 registered on December 31,...
CoinDesk

Bitcoin Miner 1Thash Sent Almost All Its BTC to Binance

Join the most important conversation in crypto and Web3 taking place in Austin, Texas, April 26-28. A Chinese miner has sent nearly 5,600 bitcoin (BTC), about $124 million worth, to the Binance crypto exchange, blockchain data shows, in what might be interpreted as a move to sell the holdings. Bitcoin...
AUSTIN, TX
ffnews.com

insured.io Introduces Payment Center

Insured.io, a provider of cloud-based, customer engagement solutions for the insurance industry, is pleased to announce the availability of a new payment processing feature, Payment Center, which is seamlessly integrated into the company’s Insured Portal. “The release of Payment Center was on our minds for much of 2022,” said...
dailycoin.com

Billionaire Peter Thiel’s Fund Sold All of Its Bitcoin Last Year

Peter Thiel’s Founders Fund sold off all of its Bitcoin holdings in March 2022, right before the crypto industry experienced a big crash. Founders Fund started buying Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies back in 2014. The fund made about $1.8 billion from selling its crypto assets. Thiel hyped Bitcoin at...

