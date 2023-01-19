Read full article on original website
FTX's Sam Bankman-Fried put $20 million into a big VC fund that then took a stake in the crypto exchange right back
FTX's ex-boss Sam Bankman-Fried poured $20 million into large VC fund Paradigm, per the FT. That same fund invested in the collapsed crypto exchange right back, amounting to about $215 million. It's cofounder has previously stated he "deeply regrets" backing Bankman-Fried's exchange. Disgraced FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried piled in millions...
Peter Thiel’s Founders Fund made more than $1B offloading 8 years of crypto investments just before markets soured
PayPal cofounder Peter Thiel raved about Bitcoin at the Bitcoin 2022 conference in Miami, Florida last April. One month before billionaire venture capitalist Peter Thiel raved about the advantages of Bitcoin during a speech at a Miami conference, his VC firm Founders Fund had already offloaded an eight-year bet on cryptocurrencies.
usethebitcoin.com
Must-Have Crypto’s for 2023: Orbeon Protocol (ORBN), Fantom (FTM) And PancakeSwap (CAKE)
Investors are always looking for the next big crypto. Bitcoin at $1. Solana at $2. Ethereum at $3. These are the investments of dreams. However, few investors see them coming at the time, with a select few enjoying the profits. Now Orbeon Protocol (ORBN), Fantom (FTM), and PancakeSwap (CAKE) are...
Uncovering the Potential of Cryptocurrencies & Free Crypto.
In this article, we'll explore the potential of cryptocurrencies and their role in the global economy. We'll look at the various areas in which cryptocurrencies are being adopted, such as investments, payments, and transfers of value. We'll also discuss the risks and benefits of using cryptocurrencies as an alternative form of payment. We'll also delve into the future of cryptocurrencies and their impact on the world economy. We'll look at the various challenges that cryptocurrencies face and the ways in which these challenges can be addressed. Finally, we'll discuss how cryptocurrencies can be used to create more efficient, secure, and transparent financial systems. By the end of this article, readers will have a better understanding of cryptocurrencies and the potential they offer. They will also have the knowledge and confidence to make informed decisions when considering cryptocurrencies as a payment option or investment.
CNBC
$1.4 trillion wipeout hits crypto industry at Davos — except for a lone flashy orange bitcoin car
Over the past few years, the Davos Promenade at the World Economic Forum has been packed with crypto companies taking over stores and cafes. But 2022's near $1.4 trillion market wipeout has been reflected in the makeup of the Promenade in 2023, with far fewer crypto firms on display. Crypto...
The former FTX US president just raised money from Anthony Scaramucci and Coinbase Ventures for his new crypto startup
After nearly four months since stepping down as president of FTX US, Brett Harrison has raised $5 million for his new crypto trading infrastructure startup. Harrison, who oversaw the US division of Sam Bankman-Fried's now bankrupt digital asset exchange, secured backing from industry giants like Coinbase Ventures and Circle Ventures.
dailyhodl.com
Is Shiba Inu (SHIB) About To Explode? Crypto Analyst Issues Warning on Meme Coin Market Shift
A popular analyst and trader warns that the wider crypto market will be affected if meme coins like Shiba Inu (SHIB) explode in price. The pseudonymous analyst Altcoin Sherpa tells his 189,300 Twitter followers that if meme coins start rallying, it could result in the market recovery seeing the total crypto market cap surge above $1 trillion come to an end.
Tech Times
Three Cryptos Set to Skyrocket in Value in 2023: HedgeUp, Solana, and Shiba Inu
2021 was dubbed the "year of cryptocurrencies," but 2022 didn't follow the steps of the previous year, considering that we entered the crypto bear market. In 2023, the rally raised the expectations of investors, companies, and analysts. We're now on track to recovery as market trends and predictions are telling us to sit back for a ride into the bull market.
NASDAQ
5 Cryptocurrencies to Avoid Like the Plague in 2023
What a difference a year makes. Following a scorching-hot 2021 for the cryptocurrency space, the combined value of more than 21,000 digital currencies sank by $1.4 trillion, or nearly 64%, to $795 billion in 2022. With equities plunging into a bear market and cryptocurrencies failing to decouple from the stock market, this highly volatile asset class has been clobbered.
NASDAQ
3 Cryptocurrencies to Buy and Hold Forever
When investing in cryptocurrencies, you must understand that they are a highly volatile asset class. Some would call the entire category "speculative," and many digital coins fit that description for every investor. However, if you're willing to take on that risk, it's possible to see significant returns. One key difference...
cryptoslate.com
Differentiating Bitcoin from the rest of the crypto market: Part 1
Initially, the term “crypto asset” meant bitcoin and nothing else. However, the sector has experienced massive expansion by creating thousands of alternative crypto assets and tokens over the past decade. And while all of this activity was made possible by the Bitcoin network’s seminal use of blockchain technology, the reality is the intended utility of bitcoin is quite different from basically every other crypto use case.
Cameron Winklevoss says legal action is being prepped 'imminently' against crypto titan DCG and boss Barry Silbert amid Genesis bankruptcy
Gemini cofounder Cameron Winklevoss is threatening legal action against Digital Currency Group (DCG) and its chief executive officer and founder Barry Silbert over the repayment of a $900 million loan. "We have been preparing to take direct legal action against Barry, DCG, and others who share responsibility for the fraud...
dailyhodl.com
Whales Move Over $363,000,000 in Bitcoin (BTC) and XRP in Several Transactions – Here’s Where the Crypto’s Going
Deep-pocketed whales are suddenly moving more than $363 million in Bitcoin (BTC) and XRP after Bitcoin reclaims the $21,000 mark. According to blockchain tracker and whale-surveying platform Whale Alert, whales are moving in three separate transactions a combined 11,611 Bitcoin valued at time of writing for $240,675,134. In the largest...
Bitcoin Bottom Is In, Apex Crypto Is Heading To '$220,000+ This Cycle,' Says Max Keiser
Trader, podcaster, and Bitcoin BTC/USD evangelist Max Keiser says that the world’s largest digital currency has bottomed out in this cycle and is well on its way to crossing the $220,000 price point. Speaking with journalist Daniela Cambone, he noted that billionaire venture capitalist Tim Draper has already set...
NEWSBTC
Sell Pressure Mounts On Bitcoin As Miners Offload More BTC
CryptoQuant data on January 20 shows an unusually sharp spike in Bitcoin miners’ outflow, an unexpected development considering the solid performance of BTC prices in the past few trading days. Miners’ Position Index (MPI) Rising. The Miners’ Position Index (MPI) is up from -0.85 registered on December 31,...
dailyhodl.com
Most Dogecoin Holders Are in Profit While Majority of Shiba Inu Owners Remain Underwater: IntoTheBlock
Most holders of the meme token Dogecoin (DOGE) are sitting on profits, but the majority of rival meme token Shiba Inu (SHIB) owners are in the red even though the crypto markets are rallying. According to blockchain analytics firm IntoTheBlock, 59% of DOGE holders are profitable in their investments while...
CoinDesk
Bitcoin Miner 1Thash Sent Almost All Its BTC to Binance
Join the most important conversation in crypto and Web3 taking place in Austin, Texas, April 26-28. A Chinese miner has sent nearly 5,600 bitcoin (BTC), about $124 million worth, to the Binance crypto exchange, blockchain data shows, in what might be interpreted as a move to sell the holdings. Bitcoin...
namecoinnews.com
Big Eyes Coin, Shiba Inu, and Dogecoin are raising the crypto stakes: As Big Eyes Coin hits $16.2 million in its presale
Over the years, meme coins have grown in popularity, expanding their community rapidly. However, most meme coins lack some functionality, being unable to drive an ecosystem and missing vital requirements. Three coins that vouch to change this stereotype are Big Eyes Coin, Shiba Inu, and Dogecoin. Shiba Inu – What...
ffnews.com
insured.io Introduces Payment Center
Insured.io, a provider of cloud-based, customer engagement solutions for the insurance industry, is pleased to announce the availability of a new payment processing feature, Payment Center, which is seamlessly integrated into the company’s Insured Portal. “The release of Payment Center was on our minds for much of 2022,” said...
dailycoin.com
Billionaire Peter Thiel’s Fund Sold All of Its Bitcoin Last Year
Peter Thiel’s Founders Fund sold off all of its Bitcoin holdings in March 2022, right before the crypto industry experienced a big crash. Founders Fund started buying Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies back in 2014. The fund made about $1.8 billion from selling its crypto assets. Thiel hyped Bitcoin at...
