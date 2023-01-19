ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wyandotte, MI

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
whmi.com

Sheriff's Comfort K9 Puppies & Handlers Meet Donors

12 Comfort K9 Puppies and their handlers met their donors for the first time during a special meet and greet event this week. The event featured Oakland County Sheriff Mike Bouchard, 12 Cavalier King Charles Spaniels comfort canines, their handlers, and the generous donors who funded the purchase of the dogs for the K9 Comfort Unit - the only unit of its kind in the United States.
OAKLAND COUNTY, MI
fox2detroit.com

Wanted suspect in fatal shooting of Plymouth woman found dead in Clare, Michigan

FOX 2 (WJBK) - The suspect wanted in the fatal shooting of a Plymouth woman, has been found dead, Pittsfield police said Friday,. The body of Michael Anthony Elinski, 59, was discovered in Clare, Michigan dead from a self-inflicted gunshot wound. Elisnki was wanted in the shooting death of 50-year-old Andrea Grant in Pittsfield Township.
CLARE, MI
UpNorthLive.com

Michigan man sentenced for stealing money from bank accounts

LANSING, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- An Oakland County man who pled guilty to a charge of conducting a criminal enterprise was sentenced on Wednesday. Kevin Adolph, 27, who was accused of stealing money from numerous victims after obtaining their bank account numbers, was sentenced to serve two to 20 years in prison, Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel announced Friday.
OAKLAND COUNTY, MI
UpNorthLive.com

Police: 2 gas station clerks in custody after fatal shooting

REDFORD TOWNSHIP, Mich. (AP) — Two store clerks were being held and questioned by police after a man was fatally shot at a Detroit-area gas station. The shooting occurred about 3:30 a.m. Friday following an altercation at the Redford Township business, WDIV-TV reported. The victim was pronounced dead at...
DETROIT, MI
YAHOO!

Four decades after crime, a husband convicted in Brighton ax murder

When 95-year-old Robert Schlosser returns to his home in rural northern Michigan, he has one pressing plan: He will have the body of his daughter, Cathleen "Cathy" Krauseneck, brought from a cemetery 50 miles outside of Detroit and have her reinterred at a family plot at his farm. His daughter...
BRIGHTON, MI
100.5 The River

10-Year-Old Girl Seeks Help After Finding Her Family Dead in Pontiac

Mental illness led to the deaths of a mother and two children who died of hypothermia in Pontiac. The woman's 10-year-old daughter had attempted to get help for the family. Monica Cannady and her two young boys were found in a wooded area of Pontiac on Sunday (1/15), roughly a mile from their home. Investigators believe the family had been outside in the cold for several days.
PONTIAC, MI
100.5 The River

100.5 The River

Grand Rapids, MI
6K+
Followers
10K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

100.5 The River plays the best adult contemporary music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Grand Rapids, Michigan. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy