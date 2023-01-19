Read full article on original website
breezynews.com
Leake Among Cheapest as MS Gas Prices Spike Again
Leake County is one of only ten counties in Mississippi where the average price for gas remains below $3 a gallon. But maybe not much longer. AAA says the average price statewide has jumped more than 15 cents in the past week now at $3.04 while Leake has seen a ten-cent increase with its average price at $2.98. The auto club says gas is averaging $3.04 in Neshoba County and $3.11 in Attala County, the highest prices since late November.
breezynews.com
Windy Next Week as Storm System Approaches
This part of central Mississippi can expect some gusty winds next week as areas to our southeast see the possibility of severe weather. The National Weather Service says winds Tuesday could gust up to 50 miles an hour across most of Leake and Neshoba counties while Attala County can expect gusts up to 40 mph. There’s a threat of severe storms including tornadoes especially along and near the I-59 corridor.
