MySanAntonio
Existing-home sales slide to cap biggest annual drop since 2008
Sales of previously owned U.S. homes fell in December to the slowest pace in over a decade, capping one of the housing market's worst years on record amid a rapid jump in mortgage rates. Contract closings decreased 1.5% to an annualized pace of 4.02 million last month, the slowest rate...
MySanAntonio
American job switchers are getting a bigger pay bump than early 2022
It's still a good time for Americans to switch jobs. Workers who jumped ship to a new employer late last year got bigger salary bumps than they did in early 2022, according to a survey by job-search website ZipRecruiter, underscoring that demand for labor remains strong despite waves of layoffs in industries like technology and finance.
MySanAntonio
Wayfair to cut 1,750 jobs, 10% of staff, after sales decline
Wayfair said it's cutting about 1,750 jobs, or 10% of its workforce, becoming the latest company to seek to bring costs in line with a new economic reality. The company said Friday the reductions would include about 18% of corporate employees, reflecting efforts to eliminate management layers and become more agile.
MySanAntonio
Gasoline's slow fade heralds U.S. supply pain now, gain later for climate
Gasoline demand in the U.S. has peaked, with a surprise slowdown last year signaling that consumption is unlikely to ever again return to pre-Covid levels. This long-awaited milestone shows that climate-friendly initiatives put into place more than a decade ago are finally taking the U.S. across the threshold. American drivers are traveling more miles on less fuel than ever thanks to a generation of cars with more efficient engines as well as new electric vehicles. The government forecasts further declines for gasoline demand this year and next.
MySanAntonio
Fed set to slow rate hikes again and debate how much further to go
Federal Reserve officials, heartened by an inflation slowdown, are poised to slow the pace of their interest-rate hikes for a second straight meeting and debate how much more they need to tighten to get prices under control. Their campaign - which came too late, some critics argue - seems to...
MySanAntonio
Pioneer President Richard Dealy upbeat for oil and gas industry
Midland-born Pioneer Natural Resources has dominated Permian Basin oil and gas activity for decades, so the company’s forecasts not only garner attention but can offer a guide to where the industry is headed. Pioneer President and Chief Operating Officer Richard Dealy offered an upbeat forecast for the oil and...
MySanAntonio
Oil outages in Canada disrupt flows to U.S., global markets
A flurry of outages across western Canada's oil patch have disrupted petroleum flows to the U.S. and global markets. Two of Canada's largest oil-sands upgrading facilities - Syncrude Canada and Canadian Natural Resources' Horizon - have faced disruptions this month, prompting supply cuts to customers. The reduced supply has led Enbridge to seek more crude for its massive Mainline system, which delivers to numerous refiners.
MySanAntonio
The clean tech arms race has begun
It has dominated the headlines out of Davos this week, prompted diplomatic grumblings from Germany and put European lawmakers in a bind. Passed last year, a historic U.S. climate bill has opened up a new era in geopolitics, one of unprecedented global competition to develop planet-saving technologies. The U.S. ranks...
MySanAntonio
Vanished $4 billion brings down century-old retailer in a week
Hours after revealing a scandal that would roil Brazilian markets, Sergio Rial joined a Zoom call with hundreds of panicked investors. It was an attempt to explain the $4 billion accounting gap that pushed him to quit his new job at the helm of retailer Americanas. The Jan. 12 call...
Comments / 0