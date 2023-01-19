ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greenville County, SC

Cold case unit identifies suspect in Greenville Co. homicide

By Nikolette Miller, Henry Coburn
WSPA 7News
 3 days ago

GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – Deputies identified a suspect in a 22-year-old homicide case this month in Greenville County.

According to the Greenville County Sheriff’s Office, in June 2000, an investigation was initiated after 54-year-old Sharon Anschutz was fatally shot during an alleged robbery at the John Butler Dry Cleaners on Easley Bridge Road.

The case went cold after no arrests were made, deputies said.

In 2022, a newly revamped cold case unit began re-interviewing old witnesses and identifying new ones.

Investigators also looked into potential forensic evidence related to the case.

On January 6, investigators determined that 44-year-old Roger Keith Hudgens was responsible for Anschutz’s death.

Hudgens was a local man that did various jobs around the dry cleaners according to deputies.

Investigators learned of Hudgen’s intentions to rob the business by speaking with witnesses during the investigation.

Forensic evidence also tied Hudgens to the murder.

Hudgens died in 2008 from medical complications.

Sheriff Hobart Lewis released the following statement:

“While no investigation will bring loved ones back, I hope that Ms. Sharon Anschutz’s family can find peace in knowing that her killer was identified and no longer in a position to harm others. As the Sheriff of this county, it is my unwavering intention not to rest until every one of our cold cases is solved, and justice is served. I am so proud of the work and persistent dedication our team of investigators performed. My message to the community of fallen victim families is that we will never give up.”

This was the first cold case solved in 2023 by the GCSO.

WSPA 7News

