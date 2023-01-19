Read full article on original website
Related
Google boss Sundar Pichai tells staff they can work from home to process the 'difficult news' of the company's mass layoffs
Pichai asked staff to "take good care" of themselves, after announcing that the company was laying off 6% of its staff in a memo.
Businesses see lower odds U.S. in or entering recession, NABE says
Jan 23 (Reuters) - The likelihood that the United States is already in recession or will fall into one this year has dropped over the past three months to 56% from a nearly two-thirds possibility, according to a survey on business conditions released on Monday.
MySanAntonio
Report: Oilfield service employment nears pre-pandemic levels
Ask oil and gas producers the biggest obstacle to growing oil and gas output, and a lack of workers is near, if not at, the top of the list. "Help Wanted" signs continue to hang throughout the Permian Basin, but oilfield service companies are starting to see some good news. The Energy Workforce & Technology Council reported earlier this month that employment in the service and equipment sector rose by 4,677 jobs in December, according to preliminary data from the US Bureau of Labor Statistics. More importantly, employment in the sector reached 650,587, roughly 56,000 jobs less than the pre-pandemic count of 706,528. It is also the highest tally since employment began to drop in March 2020 as the COVID-19 pandemic began to take hold around the globe.
MySanAntonio
Google to cut 12,000 jobs in 6% reduction of global workforce
Google parent Alphabet said it will cut about 12,000 jobs, more than 6% of its global workforce, becoming the latest tech giant to retrench after years of abundant growth and hiring. The cuts will affect jobs globally and across the entire company, Chief Executive Officer Sundar Pichai told employees in...
MySanAntonio
Google axes 12,000 jobs as layoffs spread across tech sector
LONDON (AP) — Google is laying off 12,000 workers, or about 6% of its workforce, becoming the latest tech company to trim staff as the economic boom that the industry rode during the COVID-19 pandemic ebbs. Google CEO Sundar Pichai, who also leads its parent company Alphabet, informed staff...
MySanAntonio
American job switchers are getting a bigger pay bump than early 2022
It's still a good time for Americans to switch jobs. Workers who jumped ship to a new employer late last year got bigger salary bumps than they did in early 2022, according to a survey by job-search website ZipRecruiter, underscoring that demand for labor remains strong despite waves of layoffs in industries like technology and finance.
Comments / 0