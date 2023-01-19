Read full article on original website
Joe Louis
3d ago
If criminals can carjack, rob steal and commit all sorts of of crimes not fearing the police or and judge, hell landlords owners will make a mockery out of legal system because nobody have any respect for the judges or the police. if a real judge was to hold in Contempt for violating the first court order by Remanding him or her into custody the tenants would not be having these problems.
2
Cargo pilot reports fast-moving objects in triangle formation over Ohio airspaceRoger MarshOhio State
Mayor Lightfoot launches new debt relief pilot programLashaunta MooreChicago, IL
Up to $15,000 available for Chicago homebuyers as part of Purchase Assistance Grant: Did you apply to get the money?Mark StarChicago, IL
Concealed Carry Holder Thwarts Attempted Robbery on Chicago CTA TraincreteChicago, IL
A 7-year-old Boy Dies After Being Struck by School Bus in Park Forest, Illinois.hard and smartPark Forest, IL
Up to $15,000 available for Chicago homebuyers as part of Purchase Assistance Grant: Did you apply to get the money?
A report reveals that we are facing housing crises and it is really very important to handle the situation before so many people lose their homes. On one hand, a large number of outsiders have entered Chicago, New York City, and Washington, D.C., and on the other hand, the prices are touching the sky.
fox32chicago.com
Historic Oak Park home up for sale • Chicago braces for winter weather • remains of missing woman found
CHICAGO - A Frank Lloyd Wright home is up for sale in Oak Park and it's listed for over half a million dollars, Chicago is finally expecting some winter weather after almost a month of above average temperatures, and the remains of a Downers Grove woman who went missing over five years ago have been found.
southarkansassun.com
Homeowners To Receive Up To $883 Property Tax Refund In Cook County, Illinois
Cook County, Illinois homeowners will receive up to $883 in property tax refunds. These refunds will be given after homeowners overpaid their first installment taxes in 2021. Thousands of homeowners in Cook County, Illinois will receive up to $883 in property tax refunds. These refunds will be given after the homeowners have overpaid their first installment of taxes in 2021. The overpayment happened due to property owners who were excluded from the exemptions which could have lowered the amount they had to pay.
Concealed Carry Holder Thwarts Attempted Robbery on Chicago CTA Train
A man attempted to rob a Chicago Transit Authority (CTA) train in Chicago, Illinois. However, the attempted robbery was thwarted by a concealed carry holder who shot the alleged robber.
New Chicago government program gives eligible individuals a one-time $500 payment
The city of Chicago has a new program that gives some individuals a one-time payment of $500. This program is called the Chicago Resiliency Fund 2.0. The goal is to provide economic support to City of Chicago residents who have had difficulty accessing federal financial relief during the pandemic. The Fund will provide a one-time $500 relief payment to 25,500 qualified residents across the city.
orangeandbluepress.com
Cook County Treasurer to Refund $47 Million for Homeowners to Get Property Tax Refunds
On Wednesday, Cook County Treasurer Maria Pappas announced that checks for more than 50,000 would begin distribution this week for residents who overpaid on their first property tax installment last year. The Cook County Homeowners. Cook County homeowners who overpaid their property tax bill last year can expect money to...
Who is Brandon Johnson? What to Know About the Cook County Commissioner and Mayoral Candidate
With just over five weeks to go until the 2023 Chicago mayoral election and freshly on the heels of a debate in which all nine candidates appeared at, many Chicago voters are looking to gather more information ahead of the pivotal day at the polls. While many Chicagoans are familiar...
5 People Hospitalized After Drug Overdose At Lawlor’s Pub In Mount Greenwood
MT. GREENWOOD — Five people at Lawlor’s Pub in Mount Greenwood were taken to hospitals Sunday afternoon after overdosing on drugs, witnesses and authorities said. Shortly after 2 p.m. Sunday, a man who was at Lawlor’s, 3636 W. 111th St., told Block Club other bar patrons began falling, one by one. Several ambulances responded, the man said, and the victims were taken from the bar on stretchers.
More than 450 affordable senior housing units coming to Chicago, southwest suburb
A national affordable housing developer says it has acquired more than 450 units of affordable senior housing in the city and suburbs. Standard Communities says it has acquired the 145-unit Commonwealth Apartments on Kildeer Drive in Bolingbrook.
tourcounsel.com
Water Tower Place | Shopping mall in Chicago, Illinois
Water Tower Place shopping center, an impressive building with a panoramic view and a wide density of stores of recognized and local brands. On the other hand, restaurants offer you variety and quality. Featured Shopping Stores: Forever 21, Adidas Store, Hollister Co., Aeropostale, American Eagle Store, Express, Lids, Soma, Altar'd...
Plans to double size of Englewood railyard blocked by South Side alderwoman
Ald. Jeanette Taylor (20th) and some allies on City Council used a procedural maneuver to block Norfolk Southern Railway from moving forward with a plan to expand its existing yard in Englewood on Wednesday.
Kenwood Neighbors Sue Mac Properties After Holiday Power Outage Displaced Them For Weeks
KENWOOD — Three South Siders sued their landlord this week on behalf of nearly 200 residents affected by a December power outage at their apartment buildings that officials say was caused when their landlord installed unapproved electric heaters. The lawsuit, filed in Cook County Circuit Court Wednesday, alleges Mac...
‘Chicago Tonight’ in Your Neighborhood: West Garfield Park Community Coalition Receives $10M Investment
West Garfield Park is getting a big boost from a foundation with deep pockets. A coalition of community-led groups just received $10 million from the Pritzker Traubert Foundation to help fund a wide-ranging project. It’ll bring together a range of services and opportunities — from health and wellness, to arts and culture and beyond.
orangeandbluepress.com
$883 Direct Payments from $47 Million Pot for Cook County Homeowners
Thousands of Americans are primed for another round of direct payments for overpaying property taxes. 53,000 Cook County homeowners start receiving tax refunds for overpaid property taxes for up to three months. For the span of three months, Cook County homeowners are to receive automatic refunds for overpaid property taxes last year. 53,000 county homeowners are to receive over $47 million in overpaid property taxes according to the Cook County Treasurer’s Office.
Mayor Lightfoot launches new debt relief pilot program
The Administrative Debt Relief Pilot Program is Lori Lightfoot's way of providing help to Chicagoans in debt. While the 2023 mayoral election day is less than a month away, Lori Lightfoot has been campaigning across the city. To help Chicagoans and win the votes of residents who are still unsure who to rally behind, the Mayor introduced a new debt relief pilot program.
The Most Walkable Neighborhood In Chicago
Chicago is one of the most walkable cities in the nation, but we want to highlight one neighborhood in particular that can offer days of exploration on foot.
Forest Park Review
Chicago West Side meat wholesaler moving to Forest Park
Purely Meats, a meat wholesaler and butcher shop that has been based in Chicago for over 80 years, is planning to move to Forest Park’s Industrial Drive corridor. The company processes and sells meat to grocery stores and restaurants in bulk, and residents can take advantage of its online store and a physical butcher shop. Purely Meats is currently based in Chicago’s West Humboldt Park, at 4345 W. Division St., and it uses the former Moo & Oink grocery store in the Austin neighborhood, at 4848 W. Madison St. But before it can start operations in Forest Park, the village council will need to allow meat processing in I-2 industrial zoning districts.
Chicago Public Schools asking for public feedback on proposed 2023-2024 academic calendar
The comment period closes on Wednesday evening at 5 p.m.
Woman beaten to death inside South Side home
CHICAGO — A woman was found dead after being beaten to death in an apartment on South Side Saturday afternoon. Police found the woman in the bedroom of an apartment at the 11100 block of South Vernon Avenue around 3:30 p.m. Police reported that she had blunt trauma to the head and body and was […]
tourcounsel.com
Orland Square | Shopping mall in Orland Park, Illinois
In the suburb of Orlando Park, southwest of Chicago, you can visit the Orland Square Mall. Its commercial offer is headed by Macy's and JCPenney department stores. There is a bit of everything in this mall in Chicago, as there are also several well-known fashion and accessory brands such as American Eagle, Coach, Guess, Eddie Bauer and the Victoria's Secret underwear store. You should also visit the Rally House store to find clothes and all kinds of items from the city's sports teams.
Comments / 3