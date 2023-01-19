ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Comments / 3

Joe Louis
3d ago

If criminals can carjack, rob steal and commit all sorts of of crimes not fearing the police or and judge, hell landlords owners will make a mockery out of legal system because nobody have any respect for the judges or the police. if a real judge was to hold in Contempt for violating the first court order by Remanding him or her into custody the tenants would not be having these problems.

Reply(2)
2
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
southarkansassun.com

Homeowners To Receive Up To $883 Property Tax Refund In Cook County, Illinois

Cook County, Illinois homeowners will receive up to $883 in property tax refunds. These refunds will be given after homeowners overpaid their first installment taxes in 2021. Thousands of homeowners in Cook County, Illinois will receive up to $883 in property tax refunds. These refunds will be given after the homeowners have overpaid their first installment of taxes in 2021. The overpayment happened due to property owners who were excluded from the exemptions which could have lowered the amount they had to pay.
COOK COUNTY, IL
R.A. Heim

New Chicago government program gives eligible individuals a one-time $500 payment

The city of Chicago has a new program that gives some individuals a one-time payment of $500. This program is called the Chicago Resiliency Fund 2.0. The goal is to provide economic support to City of Chicago residents who have had difficulty accessing federal financial relief during the pandemic. The Fund will provide a one-time $500 relief payment to 25,500 qualified residents across the city.
CHICAGO, IL
Block Club Chicago

5 People Hospitalized After Drug Overdose At Lawlor’s Pub In Mount Greenwood

MT. GREENWOOD — Five people at Lawlor’s Pub in Mount Greenwood were taken to hospitals Sunday afternoon after overdosing on drugs, witnesses and authorities said. Shortly after 2 p.m. Sunday, a man who was at Lawlor’s, 3636 W. 111th St., told Block Club other bar patrons began falling, one by one. Several ambulances responded, the man said, and the victims were taken from the bar on stretchers.
CHICAGO, IL
tourcounsel.com

Water Tower Place | Shopping mall in Chicago, Illinois

Water Tower Place shopping center, an impressive building with a panoramic view and a wide density of stores of recognized and local brands. On the other hand, restaurants offer you variety and quality. Featured Shopping Stores: Forever 21, Adidas Store, Hollister Co., Aeropostale, American Eagle Store, Express, Lids, Soma, Altar'd...
CHICAGO, IL
orangeandbluepress.com

$883 Direct Payments from $47 Million Pot for Cook County Homeowners

Thousands of Americans are primed for another round of direct payments for overpaying property taxes. 53,000 Cook County homeowners start receiving tax refunds for overpaid property taxes for up to three months. For the span of three months, Cook County homeowners are to receive automatic refunds for overpaid property taxes last year. 53,000 county homeowners are to receive over $47 million in overpaid property taxes according to the Cook County Treasurer’s Office.
COOK COUNTY, IL
Lashaunta Moore

Mayor Lightfoot launches new debt relief pilot program

The Administrative Debt Relief Pilot Program is Lori Lightfoot's way of providing help to Chicagoans in debt. While the 2023 mayoral election day is less than a month away, Lori Lightfoot has been campaigning across the city. To help Chicagoans and win the votes of residents who are still unsure who to rally behind, the Mayor introduced a new debt relief pilot program.
CHICAGO, IL
Forest Park Review

Chicago West Side meat wholesaler moving to Forest Park

Purely Meats, a meat wholesaler and butcher shop that has been based in Chicago for over 80 years, is planning to move to Forest Park’s Industrial Drive corridor. The company processes and sells meat to grocery stores and restaurants in bulk, and residents can take advantage of its online store and a physical butcher shop. Purely Meats is currently based in Chicago’s West Humboldt Park, at 4345 W. Division St., and it uses the former Moo & Oink grocery store in the Austin neighborhood, at 4848 W. Madison St. But before it can start operations in Forest Park, the village council will need to allow meat processing in I-2 industrial zoning districts.
FOREST PARK, IL
WGN News

Woman beaten to death inside South Side home

CHICAGO — A woman was found dead after being beaten to death in an apartment on South Side Saturday afternoon. Police found the woman in the bedroom of an apartment at the 11100 block of South Vernon Avenue around 3:30 p.m. Police reported that she had blunt trauma to the head and body and was […]
CHICAGO, IL
tourcounsel.com

Orland Square | Shopping mall in Orland Park, Illinois

In the suburb of Orlando Park, southwest of Chicago, you can visit the Orland Square Mall. Its commercial offer is headed by Macy's and JCPenney department stores. There is a bit of everything in this mall in Chicago, as there are also several well-known fashion and accessory brands such as American Eagle, Coach, Guess, Eddie Bauer and the Victoria's Secret underwear store. You should also visit the Rally House store to find clothes and all kinds of items from the city's sports teams.
ORLAND PARK, IL
Block Club Chicago

Block Club Chicago

Chicago, IL
4K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Block Club Chicago is a nonprofit, digital-first news organization dedicated to delivering reliable, nonpartisan and essential coverage of Chicago’s diverse neighborhoods.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy