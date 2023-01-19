Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
In 2002, a 7-year-old girl was approached by a strange woman at school. She hasn't been seen since. Where is Alexis?Fatim HemrajMilwaukee, WI
Three-Time World Series Champion DiesOnlyHomersMilwaukee, WI
This Might Be the Weirdest Restaurant in WisconsinTravel MavenWisconsin State
Milwaukee Bucks Looking to Trade Star PlayerOnlyHomersMilwaukee, WI
After killing her mother over a VR headset, a 10-year-old was charged as an adult.Westland DailyMilwaukee, WI
Related
CBS 58
‘We’re like sisters:’ How four Milwaukee women found lifelong friendship through their love of art
WEST ALLIS, Wis. (CBS 58) — They say good friends are like four leaf clovers — hard to find and lucky to have. That’s why Debbie Callahan, Marcia Hochstetter, Marcia Hero, and Patti Belbin consider themselves some of the luckiest women in Milwaukee. The group calls themselves...
CBS 58
Racine & Me: 2023 Snowdance 10 Minute Comedy Festival
RACINE, WI (CBS 58) -- Rich Smith and Ron Schulz of Over Our Head Players joined us in studio to discuss the 2023 Snowdance 10 Minute Comedy Festival. The hit playwriting competition draws entries from around the globe. Judges choose the best to produce. Then, in the ultimate interactive experience, the audience votes on who should win the cash prize. It’s original comedy plus OOHPs' signature hijinks between plays. Utah has Sundance; Racine has Snowdance! Nine finalists were selected for performance at the "2023 Snowdance® 10 Minute Comedy Festival." Between July and October, a record-breaking 706 scripts were submitted for consideration. Playwrights from 44 states and 13 foreign countries entered the competition.
CBS 58
Cookies for causes: Kate's Caring Cookies supports local non-profits
WAUWATOSA, Wis. (CBS 58) -- Yukare Nakayama visits the home kitchen of Kate Easton. The 52-year-old Wauwatosa woman created a cookie business in the peak of the pandemic with all proceeds going to a different non-profit each month.
CBS 58
Racine & Me: Community Calendar including pendant-making event
RACINE, WI (CBS 58) -- Cari Greving from Real Racine joined us in studio to talk about a number of upcoming events, including an opportunity to create pendant necklaces. Greving first discussed a Forest Therapy Series. “A walk in the woods” has long been viewed as therapeutic. Now there is research to demonstrate that. Enjoy a guided walk through the woods and lakefront of the Siena grounds based on the practice of Forest Therapy. Each two-hour experience will include brief explanations of the history and science of Forest Therapy, personal reflection time, and community building. The sessions balance guided events that provide structure and opportunities for creativity and serendipity. Enjoy experiencing nature through the senses and taking time for tea with the group. Based on the Japanese practice of “forest bathing,” Forest Therapy is a science-based experience of wellness and connection with natural environments. It is based on the principle that we humans are a part of nature, not separate from it, and are related to all other beings in fundamental ways.
CBS 58
Feel Good Friday: Lots of fun over the weekend in Milwaukee
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Milwaukee has plenty to see and do over the weekend. To learn more about what is in store, CBS 58 spoke with Joe Krauss from B93.3 on Friday, Jan. 20. He has information about a number of big happenings in the area:. Find out more about...
CBS 58
Sunday Mid-Morning Update: Several snow opportunities this coming week & eventually colder too!
NOW: Sunday Mid-Morning Update: Several snow opportunities this coming week & eventually colder too!. Update as of 9 am Sunday, January 22nd... Snow continues across the area this morning. Count on a few more hours of this. Please watch the roads for slick spots and lower visibility. Improvements will come this afternoon. Maybe with some sun too. More snow chances increase the middle of the week.
CBS 58
Racine & Me: Meet The Foocoustics
RACINE, WI (CBS 58) -- The Foocoustics joined us to perform in studio for Ra-Sing & Me!. Tom Tenant and Sam Sturdevant are the members of the band. This is their second band together. The duo were high school friends and reunited after ten years in different states. Their band...
CBS 58
Carroll University's animal behavior students meet their foster dogs for the semester
WAUKESHA COUNTY, Wis. (CBS 58) -- Students at Carroll University were introduced to some new furry friends this past week. The university and the Humane Animal Welfare Society of Waukesha County have been partners for years, connecting animal behavior students with foster dogs for a semester. These dogs will eventually...
CBS 58
CD Warehouse in Kenosha closing at end of January
KENOSHA, Wis. (CBS 58) -- It's the end of an era for some music lovers in Southeastern Wisconsin. One of the only stores where customers can still buy, sell and trade CDs in Kenosha is closing at the end of the month. Candy Eisenhauer, a long-time musician, is preparing to...
CBS 58
Milwaukee Boat Show kicks off at State Fair Park 🛥️
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- The Milwaukee Boat Show is underway at the Expo Center at State Fair Park!. More than 300 boats from 70-plus manufacturers will be on display, including kayaks and cruisers, fishing boats, pontoons, wakesurf boats and more. "If you're thinking about boating this summer in Wisconsin, coming...
CBS 58
Meet CBS 58's Pet of the Week: Jelly Bean the kitten
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- For families looking for a long-haired kitten, the Wisconsin Humane Society may have a new addition to your household!. Kathy Shillinglaw from WHS joined us on Friday, Jan. 20 to introduce Jelly Bean to Milwaukee! She's a two-month-old kitten currently available for adoption at the WHS Milwaukee campus.
CBS 58
City of Milwaukee considering lawsuit against Kia and Hyundai tied to the rash of car thefts
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- The City of Milwaukee is considering significant legal action against Kia and Hyundai tied to the rash of car thefts. The Common Council has been discussing possible legal action for months, and now an alderman confirms the city attorney is looking to move forward. 3rd District...
CBS 58
'There is the journey and there is the finish line': Glendale native Tom Haig shares story of triumph and tragedy
GLENDALE, Wis. (CBS 58) -- Mike Strehlow profiles Nicolet High School graduate Tom Haig, a world-class high diver and avid bicyclist whose life story covers triumph and tragedy. Haig recently returned to his hometown as an author of a new autobiography.
CBS 58
From father to son: How one Milwaukee boxer is trying to win big for his family, his city
MILWAUKEE (CBS58) -- A hometown boxer is ready to take his career to the next level while shining a light on boxing in Milwaukee. "My name is Rolando Vargas; people know me as Nano," said 23-year-old Nano Vargas when CBS 58 met him at Brew City Boxing in West Allis. "My main goal, you know, my dream is to become world champion."
CBS 58
'I am who I am': New Berlin West eighth grader educates fellow students on her alopecia
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Public speaking is never easy, especially when it's in front of a large group of people. But one hometown eighth grader beat her nerves to share something unique and beautiful about herself Friday morning during an assembly at New Berlin West. Proudly wearing a shirt printed...
CBS 58
Wahlburgers closes its doors in Milwaukee's Third Ward
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Wahlburgers, in Milwaukee's Third Ward, has closed its doors, according to Hy-Vee, the restaurant's largest franchisee. Hy-Vee cited the "changing nature of the restaurant business combined with staffing challenges," noting that they are evolving their strategy. Hy-Vee says they will now only be opening Wahlburgers restaurants...
CBS 58
School Bulletin: Cheer team has high hopes for second consecutive trip to Nationals
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- A Racine cheer team plans to leave it all on the mat at this year's National High School Cheerleading Championship, and for the first time in more than a decade, St. Catherine's High School has a co-ed squad. "We have high hopes," Anni Prideaux, who coaches...
CBS 58
Wind turbine collapse in Dodge County under investigation
DODGE COUNTY, Wis. (CBS 58) -- Neighbors in rural Dodge County woke up to quite the shock Thursday morning when a NextEra Energy Resources wind turbine collapsed in the middle of the night. While it isn't clear what caused the incident at Butler Ridge Wind right now, neighbors nearby say...
CBS 58
MCSO: Plow truck driver seriously injured in crash on 894, freeway reopen to traffic
MILWAUKEE COUNTY, Wis. (CBS 58) -- Sheriff's officials say I-894 has reopened to traffic following a serious accident involving a truck Friday, Jan. 20. MCSO says the plow truck driver remains in care at an area hospital. Published: 12:05 p.m. on Jan. 20, 2023. MILWAUKEE COUNTY, Wis. (CBS 58) --...
CBS 58
Milwaukee plow truck driver dies after crash on I-894 at Beloit Road
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- The plow truck driver that crashed Friday morning on 894 has died after being transported to a hospital. The Milwaukee County Sheriff's Department tells us the driver died Friday evening. The crash happened on I-894 southbound at Beloit Road and caused a full southbound closure. An...
Comments / 0