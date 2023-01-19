Read full article on original website
fourstateshomepage.com
How the Joplin Fire Department responds to non-fire calls
JOPLIN, Mo. — It’s something fire officials say many people don’t think about — the amount of non-fire related calls to which crews respond. “It’s not always a fire that you see, you know, the fire department running to. But all of them are important to the community,” said Andy Nimmo, Deputy Fire Chief, Joplin Fire Department.
koamnewsnow.com
Crash diverts traffic at North Main and Fountain Road
JASPER COUNTY, Mo. — About 6:15 p.m. Friday evening, January 20, 2023, reports of a two vehicle crash at Fountain Road and North Main St. alerted Jasper County E-911. Carl Junction Fire Dept, Jasper County Sheriff’s Deputies, METRO1 and METS ambulance responded. The Missouri State Highway Patrol were notified.
koamnewsnow.com
3 fire departments respond to restaurant fire near Monett
BARRY COUNTY, Mo. — Just before 5:45 a.m. on Thursday, January 19, 2023, reports of a fire at Cubs Café, 2023 State Hwy 37, alerted Barry County E-911. Monett Rural Fire District responded with Engine 1211 Engine 1231 with 7 personnel. Monett City Fire Dept with a Engine and 4 personnel and Purdy Engine with 4 personnel responded as automatic mutual aid.
koamnewsnow.com
Car crashes into building storefront in Downtown Joplin
JOPLIN, Mo. - About 10 a.m. Friday, January 20, 2023, reports of a car into a building at 523 South Main alerted Joplin Emergency 911. Joplin Police and METS ambulance responded. On scene Sgt John Isenmann of the Joplin Police Dept tells us the driver was attempting to parallel park...
koamnewsnow.com
Otto Car Wash demolished; More changes to 7th and Maiden Lane business landscape
JOPLIN, Mo. - Friday morning, January 20, 2023, tipsters alerted us to Asbell heavy equipment moving on West 7th Street at the Otto Car Wash. We learn on scene the .84 acres, 1626 West 7th, is being cleared. MOJO BURGER COMES DOWN. It was just a few months ago, November...
Overnight fire damages Monett restaurant
MONETT, Mo. – According to the Monett Rural Fire District, a fire broke out in the kitchen of the Cubs Cafe in Monett before dawn on Thursday, January 19. Firefighters from the Monett Rural Fire District, Monett Fire Department, and Purdy Fire Protection District arrived and contained the flames within 30 minutes of arrival. Most […]
koamnewsnow.com
Radon Awareness Week; ways to take action
JOPLIN, Mo. - As part of Radon Awareness Week, Freeman Health System reminds residents of the dangers of the gas, known as the Silent Killer. According to the Freeman Lung Institute, nationally, Radon kills about 21,000 people nationwide each year. "People who breathe in radioactive particles, swallow water with high...
Locals gather for a cleanup effort on Highway 69 in Pittsburg
PITTSBURG, Kan. - Members of the Pittsburg Area Young Professionals and Pittsburg Beautiful were joined by members of the community for a cleanup effort on Highway 69.
fourstateshomepage.com
“Cabin Fever Fix” at Hideout Harley-Davidson
JOPLIN, Mo. — During the winter months, people tend to be stuck in the house more than they’d like to. Joplin’s “Hideout Harley-Davidson” offered a solution to that, with their “Cabin Fever Fix” event, today. It’s an open house, to allow the community...
koamnewsnow.com
Can you I.D. this individual? Investigators ask for your help
JOPLIN, Mo. — Investigators of the Joplin Police Department are requesting the public assistance to identify a person related to a current investigation. “IDENTIFICATION REQUEST: The Joplin Police Department is requesting public assistance in identifying this person of interest involved with an investigation we are conducting. Any information about...
koamnewsnow.com
Big 3 Stories: Missing girl and vacant houses burn
ENID, Ok. -- Services for Athena Brownfield will be held on January 25th at 2 PM in the Stride Bank Center in Enid. Senator Roger Thompson will be officiating her funeral. Athena loved to color and loved Baby Shark. Athena is the 4-year-old girl that had been missing from Oklahoma after her sister had been found by a postal carrier worker. You can read more on this story on our website.
pdjnews.com
‘It will kill our town.’
Residents upstream from Grand Lake worry more flooding could be headed their way. In spring 2019, Miami, Okla., business owner Jim Nott watched as the nearby Neosho River once again left its banks and began creeping toward his South Main Street grocery store. Nott, who has owned Nott’s Grocery in the northeastern Oklahoma town since 1975, has seen flood waters threaten the business several times over the years. A 2007 flood caused water damage that took him months to repair…
fourstateshomepage.com
Mini food trucks, parked in Carthage
CARTHAGE, Mo. — Some area students start up their own food trucks, and did so without leaving the classroom. Carthage High School students have been working together to create their own miniature food trucks. The project involved marketing, machine, and culinary students who take classes at the “Carthage Technology...
KYTV
CATCH-A-CROOK: Woman steals $6,000 in lottery scratchers and smokes from Springfield gas station
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Greene County detectives are investigating a series of burglaries at a convenience store on West Sunshine at West Bypass. Investigators believe the same woman may be behind the crimes. The most recent break-in happened on January 7. Security video from the Fast N Friendly in the 3500 block of West Sunshine shows a woman crawling through a space near the business’s boarded up front door. She goes right to the back office, where investigators say she stole the petty cash.
Six arrested in Benton County drugs, guns investigation
Six men were arrested on Jan. 20 as part of an investigation at Wings of Peace Ministry NW Arkansas, a transitional living facility for men seeking sobriety.
Arkansas garage door company owner pleads to tax evasion
BENTON COUNTY, Ark. - A Bella Vista, Arkansas man pleaded guilty today to trying to evade the assessment of federal income taxes.
koamnewsnow.com
Wichita woman dies in crash near Fredonia, Parsons woman injured
WILSON COUNTY, Kan. - A Wichita woman is killed and a Parsons resident is seriously injured in a crash on U.S. Highway 400. The crash claimed the life of 18-year-old Taylor Chrisman of Wichita. The driver of the other vehicle, 44-year-old Shelli Nyambane of Parsons, was taken to the hospital.
KYTV
Greene County Sheriff’s Office reports increase in attempts to smuggle items into jail
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The Greene County Sheriff’s Office reports an increasing number of inmates attempting to smuggle items into the jail. Jailers say one inmate recently hid a gun on himself while in the jail’s booking area. Another inmate attempted to sneak in drugs by hiding them in a body cavity.
koamnewsnow.com
Carl Junction student accepted into West Point Academy
CARL JUNCTION, Mo. -- Some southwest Missouri students are on their way to a prestigious military academy. Senior Sammie Simms is one of the two from Carl Junction and she earned admission to the military academy Friday. Her visit to the academy was one of the biggest influences to go.
Two Nevada men arrested in Vernon County for property damage and killing a horse
UPDATE (1/18/23): Joshua Leer changed his plea to guilty and was sentenced to two years of supervised probation. Chase Leer has a jury trial scheduled in Barton County on Jan. 24, 2023. VERNON COUNTY, Mo. — The Vernon County Sheriff’s Office arrested two people for several charges, including property damage. According to Sheriff Jason Mosher, […]
