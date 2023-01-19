ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Joplin, MO

fourstateshomepage.com

How the Joplin Fire Department responds to non-fire calls

JOPLIN, Mo. — It’s something fire officials say many people don’t think about — the amount of non-fire related calls to which crews respond. “It’s not always a fire that you see, you know, the fire department running to. But all of them are important to the community,” said Andy Nimmo, Deputy Fire Chief, Joplin Fire Department.
JOPLIN, MO
koamnewsnow.com

Crash diverts traffic at North Main and Fountain Road

JASPER COUNTY, Mo. — About 6:15 p.m. Friday evening, January 20, 2023, reports of a two vehicle crash at Fountain Road and North Main St. alerted Jasper County E-911. Carl Junction Fire Dept, Jasper County Sheriff’s Deputies, METRO1 and METS ambulance responded. The Missouri State Highway Patrol were notified.
JASPER COUNTY, MO
koamnewsnow.com

3 fire departments respond to restaurant fire near Monett

BARRY COUNTY, Mo. — Just before 5:45 a.m. on Thursday, January 19, 2023, reports of a fire at Cubs Café, 2023 State Hwy 37, alerted Barry County E-911. Monett Rural Fire District responded with Engine 1211 Engine 1231 with 7 personnel. Monett City Fire Dept with a Engine and 4 personnel and Purdy Engine with 4 personnel responded as automatic mutual aid.
MONETT, MO
koamnewsnow.com

Car crashes into building storefront in Downtown Joplin

JOPLIN, Mo. - About 10 a.m. Friday, January 20, 2023, reports of a car into a building at 523 South Main alerted Joplin Emergency 911. Joplin Police and METS ambulance responded. On scene Sgt John Isenmann of the Joplin Police Dept tells us the driver was attempting to parallel park...
JOPLIN, MO
KOLR10 News

Overnight fire damages Monett restaurant

MONETT, Mo. – According to the Monett Rural Fire District, a fire broke out in the kitchen of the Cubs Cafe in Monett before dawn on Thursday, January 19. Firefighters from the Monett Rural Fire District, Monett Fire Department, and Purdy Fire Protection District arrived and contained the flames within 30 minutes of arrival. Most […]
MONETT, MO
koamnewsnow.com

Radon Awareness Week; ways to take action

JOPLIN, Mo. - As part of Radon Awareness Week, Freeman Health System reminds residents of the dangers of the gas, known as the Silent Killer. According to the Freeman Lung Institute, nationally, Radon kills about 21,000 people nationwide each year. "People who breathe in radioactive particles, swallow water with high...
JOPLIN, MO
fourstateshomepage.com

“Cabin Fever Fix” at Hideout Harley-Davidson

JOPLIN, Mo. — During the winter months, people tend to be stuck in the house more than they’d like to. Joplin’s “Hideout Harley-Davidson” offered a solution to that, with their “Cabin Fever Fix” event, today. It’s an open house, to allow the community...
JOPLIN, MO
koamnewsnow.com

Can you I.D. this individual? Investigators ask for your help

JOPLIN, Mo. — Investigators of the Joplin Police Department are requesting the public assistance to identify a person related to a current investigation. “IDENTIFICATION REQUEST: The Joplin Police Department is requesting public assistance in identifying this person of interest involved with an investigation we are conducting. Any information about...
JOPLIN, MO
koamnewsnow.com

Big 3 Stories: Missing girl and vacant houses burn

ENID, Ok. -- Services for Athena Brownfield will be held on January 25th at 2 PM in the Stride Bank Center in Enid. Senator Roger Thompson will be officiating her funeral. Athena loved to color and loved Baby Shark. Athena is the 4-year-old girl that had been missing from Oklahoma after her sister had been found by a postal carrier worker. You can read more on this story on our website.
JOPLIN, MO
pdjnews.com

‘It will kill our town.’

Residents upstream from Grand Lake worry more flooding could be headed their way. In spring 2019, Miami, Okla., business owner Jim Nott watched as the nearby Neosho River once again left its banks and began creeping toward his South Main Street grocery store. Nott, who has owned Nott’s Grocery in the northeastern Oklahoma town since 1975, has seen flood waters threaten the business several times over the years. A 2007 flood caused water damage that took him months to repair…
MIAMI, OK
fourstateshomepage.com

Mini food trucks, parked in Carthage

CARTHAGE, Mo. — Some area students start up their own food trucks, and did so without leaving the classroom. Carthage High School students have been working together to create their own miniature food trucks. The project involved marketing, machine, and culinary students who take classes at the “Carthage Technology...
CARTHAGE, MO
KYTV

CATCH-A-CROOK: Woman steals $6,000 in lottery scratchers and smokes from Springfield gas station

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Greene County detectives are investigating a series of burglaries at a convenience store on West Sunshine at West Bypass. Investigators believe the same woman may be behind the crimes. The most recent break-in happened on January 7. Security video from the Fast N Friendly in the 3500 block of West Sunshine shows a woman crawling through a space near the business’s boarded up front door. She goes right to the back office, where investigators say she stole the petty cash.
SPRINGFIELD, MO
koamnewsnow.com

Wichita woman dies in crash near Fredonia, Parsons woman injured

WILSON COUNTY, Kan. - A Wichita woman is killed and a Parsons resident is seriously injured in a crash on U.S. Highway 400. The crash claimed the life of 18-year-old Taylor Chrisman of Wichita. The driver of the other vehicle, 44-year-old Shelli Nyambane of Parsons, was taken to the hospital.
WICHITA, KS
koamnewsnow.com

Carl Junction student accepted into West Point Academy

CARL JUNCTION, Mo. -- Some southwest Missouri students are on their way to a prestigious military academy. Senior Sammie Simms is one of the two from Carl Junction and she earned admission to the military academy Friday. Her visit to the academy was one of the biggest influences to go.
CARL JUNCTION, MO

