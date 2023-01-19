Read full article on original website
talkbusiness.net
AHA study: State short of nurses, other professions
Arkansas in 2021 had only 76% of the registered nurses required to provide the national average level of care demand. The state fared better or worse compared to other states among other health professions, but it nevertheless remains short of health care workers in crucial areas. Those were some of...
Kait 8
New proposed bill aims to financially help rural hospitals
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A new bill in Arkansas is aimed at helping rural hospitals that are struggling financially. House Bill 1127, or the Rural Emergency Hospital Act, would grant the Arkansas Department of Health the authority to license hospitals as “rural emergency hospitals”. These hospitals have been...
Virus levels declining in Arkansas
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Arkansas is still in the middle of virus season. However, some places are making it easier to test for those viruses and they are drive-thru. We've seen RSV, flu and COVID-19 hit Arkansans this virus season, and while it's not over, there is a reprieve.
redriverradio.org
Arkansas Medicaid Expansion Program Faces Funding Hurdles
ARKANSAS MEDICAID- When Medicaid Expansion became effective in 2014 under the Obama administration, most states accepted some form of the federal program to provide healthcare coverage to their lower-income working-poor; but most southern “red states” refused to sign on. However Oklahoma, Louisiana, and Arkansas accepted the Medicaid Expansion.
Capitol View: Arkansas legislative session getting started, several bills filed
The latest happenings of the state legislature and the bills being filed are the focus of this week’s Capitol View.
Talk Business & Politics: Gov. Sanders’ first 2 weeks & more bills filed in the legislature
The running start of Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders’ administration and the 94th General Assembly are the main topics of this week’s Talk Business & Politics.
talkbusiness.net
Arkansas Department of Agriculture distributes $13.2 million in water project loans
The Arkansas Department of Agriculture’s Natural Resources Commission on Thursday (Jan. 19) approved $13.244 million for three water and wastewater projects serving more than 226,000 Arkansans. Lonoke White Public Water Authority in Cleburne County, received a $12.97 million loan from the Drinking Water State Revolving Loan Fund to construct...
dequeenbee.com
Counties with the most emergency shelters in Arkansas
Stacker compiled a list of counties with the highest number of emergency shelters per capita in Arkansas using data from the National Shelter System Facilities database. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
magnoliareporter.com
Governor names South Arkansas residents to positions
Governor Sarah Huckabee Sanders has announced the following appointments of South Arkansas residents to boards and commissions:. Mike Akin, of Monticello, to the Arkansas State Police Commission. Term expires on January 14, 2030. Replaces Murray Benton. Arnetta Bradford, of Hope, to the Black History Commission of Arkansas. Term expires on...
Arkansas bill targets companies that use ESG as a political tool
(The Center Square) - Arkansas lawmakers are pitching a bill that would ban public entities from using financial services or investment firms that use environmental, social and governance factors in a "discriminatory manner." Senate Bill 41 would require the state treasurer and public entities to divest from financial companies that...
National drug shortages impacting NWA pharmacies
PRAIRIE GROVE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Local pharmacists say national drug shortages are being felt here in Arkansas. Gary Davis has been the owner and head pharmacist at Sterling Drug in Prairie Grove for more than 50 years, and he said he’s never seen shortages like this before. When it comes to prescription drugs, Davis said is […]
KHBS
IRS to begin accepting E-Filed tax returns for 2022
The IRS is set to officially begin accepting 2022 tax returns from employers Monday, Jan. 23. Employers have until the end of the month to send W-2s to workers. There will be some changes for many this year since many of the aid programs brought about by COVID-19 have ended. However, changes to the Arkansas state tax code could help some on those state returns.
Arkansas bill could prosecute women for abortions; some pro-life groups oppose
A bill filed in the state legislature Thursday, December 19, is looking to add penalties for getting abortions in Arkansas.
Arkansas House Bill would allow tax exemptions for teachers
A bill filed in the Arkansas House of Representatives earlier this week would create an income tax exemption for teachers.
Kait 8
House Bill looks to protect teen mothers across state
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Giving young mothers the tools they need to succeed is the goal of the proposed House Bill 1161 which would create support for pregnant and parenting students. The bill gives pregnant students the ability to miss school for doctors’ appointments and make up assignments at a...
KYTV
Proposed bill could bring changes to Arkansas abortion law
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A proposed bill making its way through the Arkansas legislature could bring significant changes to the state’s abortion law. According to KAIT, if approved, House Bill 1174 would allow a woman to be prosecuted for their child’s death. The measure would include protections to...
Recapping the first weeks of the Arkansas legislative session
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Lawmakers have moved quickly on a wide range of topics and legislation to start the new session. With so many different things that have happened so far, let's walk through some of those new bills and executive orders. On Thursday, Governor Sarah Huckabee Sanders introduced...
Gov. Sanders reverses official position of Arkansas governor’s office on ban of mask mandates
Governor Sarah Huckabee Sanders announced Wednesday she is reversing the official position of the governor on the constitutionality of Arkansas’ ban on mask mandates by public entities.
KARK
Bills introduced into Arkansas legislature to ease car registration, taxes for disabled vets
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Two bills introduced into the Arkansas legislature on Tuesday about car tags and the property tax for disabled vets could help Arkansas residents save money if they become law. CAR TAGS. Representative Frances Cavenaugh (R-Walnut Ridge) introduced a bill to extend the time allowed for...
Kait 8
Arkansas will not enforce new ATF rule
GARLAND COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - Soon it will be considered a felony to own braces for handguns that aren’t registered. The Garland County Sheriff along with several others announced Friday, Jan. 19, that will not enforce the new federal law that requires the registration of stabilizing braces for handguns.
