Arkansas State

talkbusiness.net

AHA study: State short of nurses, other professions

Arkansas in 2021 had only 76% of the registered nurses required to provide the national average level of care demand. The state fared better or worse compared to other states among other health professions, but it nevertheless remains short of health care workers in crucial areas. Those were some of...
Kait 8

New proposed bill aims to financially help rural hospitals

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A new bill in Arkansas is aimed at helping rural hospitals that are struggling financially. House Bill 1127, or the Rural Emergency Hospital Act, would grant the Arkansas Department of Health the authority to license hospitals as “rural emergency hospitals”. These hospitals have been...
THV11

Virus levels declining in Arkansas

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Arkansas is still in the middle of virus season. However, some places are making it easier to test for those viruses and they are drive-thru. We've seen RSV, flu and COVID-19 hit Arkansans this virus season, and while it's not over, there is a reprieve.
redriverradio.org

Arkansas Medicaid Expansion Program Faces Funding Hurdles

ARKANSAS MEDICAID- When Medicaid Expansion became effective in 2014 under the Obama administration, most states accepted some form of the federal program to provide healthcare coverage to their lower-income working-poor; but most southern “red states” refused to sign on. However Oklahoma, Louisiana, and Arkansas accepted the Medicaid Expansion.
talkbusiness.net

Arkansas Department of Agriculture distributes $13.2 million in water project loans

The Arkansas Department of Agriculture’s Natural Resources Commission on Thursday (Jan. 19) approved $13.244 million for three water and wastewater projects serving more than 226,000 Arkansans. Lonoke White Public Water Authority in Cleburne County, received a $12.97 million loan from the Drinking Water State Revolving Loan Fund to construct...
dequeenbee.com

Counties with the most emergency shelters in Arkansas

Stacker compiled a list of counties with the highest number of emergency shelters per capita in Arkansas using data from the National Shelter System Facilities database. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
magnoliareporter.com

Governor names South Arkansas residents to positions

Governor Sarah Huckabee Sanders has announced the following appointments of South Arkansas residents to boards and commissions:. Mike Akin, of Monticello, to the Arkansas State Police Commission. Term expires on January 14, 2030. Replaces Murray Benton. Arnetta Bradford, of Hope, to the Black History Commission of Arkansas. Term expires on...
KHBS

IRS to begin accepting E-Filed tax returns for 2022

The IRS is set to officially begin accepting 2022 tax returns from employers Monday, Jan. 23. Employers have until the end of the month to send W-2s to workers. There will be some changes for many this year since many of the aid programs brought about by COVID-19 have ended. However, changes to the Arkansas state tax code could help some on those state returns.
Kait 8

House Bill looks to protect teen mothers across state

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Giving young mothers the tools they need to succeed is the goal of the proposed House Bill 1161 which would create support for pregnant and parenting students. The bill gives pregnant students the ability to miss school for doctors’ appointments and make up assignments at a...
KYTV

Proposed bill could bring changes to Arkansas abortion law

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A proposed bill making its way through the Arkansas legislature could bring significant changes to the state’s abortion law. According to KAIT, if approved, House Bill 1174 would allow a woman to be prosecuted for their child’s death. The measure would include protections to...
THV11

Recapping the first weeks of the Arkansas legislative session

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Lawmakers have moved quickly on a wide range of topics and legislation to start the new session. With so many different things that have happened so far, let's walk through some of those new bills and executive orders. On Thursday, Governor Sarah Huckabee Sanders introduced...
Kait 8

Arkansas will not enforce new ATF rule

GARLAND COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - Soon it will be considered a felony to own braces for handguns that aren’t registered. The Garland County Sheriff along with several others announced Friday, Jan. 19, that will not enforce the new federal law that requires the registration of stabilizing braces for handguns.
