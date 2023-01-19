Read full article on original website
Government Shutdown 2023: Will Your Social Security Payments Stop Now That the Debt Ceiling Has Been Reached?
The U.S. reached its debt ceiling on Jan. 19 the Treasury Department announced on Thursday, Jan. 19. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen says extraordinary measures have begun to mitigate financial...
What could happen if Congress doesn't raise the debt limit
The federal government's cap on the amount it can borrow to meet funding needs is approaching fast. U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen told lawmakers last week that the nation will reach the debt limit on January 19, prompting a slew of warnings from Wall Street analysts and economists about the potential financial fallout if Congress fails to take action.The debt ceiling is currently at $31.4 trillion, representing borrowing that the Treasury undertakes to fund its financial obligations, ranging from safety-net benefits such as Social Security payments to interest on the national debt. Yellen urged congressional leaders to raise the debt limit,...
Jamie Dimon warns Beltway hardliners not to play chicken when it comes to America’s $31 trillion debt ceiling
Wall Street's Jamie Dimon, CEO of the world's most valuable bank, is worried more about brinkmanship over the debt ceiling than he is about interest rates or the economic outlook. Jamie Dimon is worried—not so much about where interest rates are heading or even the economic outlook, but rather Washington’s...
Who holds the most U.S. national debt?
KSNF/KODE— With the U.S. less than a week away from hitting its debt limit, lawmakers have to decide whether to raise the debt ceiling (the total amount of money that the United States government is authorized to borrow to meet its existing legal obligations) or risk defaulting–which happens when a country’s government cannot pay its […]
Trying to force Social Security cuts as price for debt-ceiling increase would just cause harm
MarketWatch, a publication that caters to investors, recently warned that some Republicans plan to take the debt ceiling hostage to demand Social Security cuts. Everyone, not just seniors, would be hurt by using the debt ceiling to damage Social Security. When Republicans engaged in debt-ceiling hostage-taking in 2011, it led to a credit downgrade that prolonged the Great Recession.
Donald Trump Spoils Eulogy For Supporter Diamond With Odd Remark About Her Sister
Lynette “Diamond” Hardaway, who popularly backed Trump along with her sister, died earlier this month at the age of 51.
What a U.S. Government Debt Default Would Mean for You
Congress and the White House must agree on raising the $31.4 trillion government-debt ceiling to avoid default.
White House says it will not negotiate over the debt ceiling
WASHINGTON, Jan 13 (Reuters) - The White House said on Friday it will not negotiate over the debt ceiling and there are no discussions underway about eliminating it. White House spokesperson Karine Jean-Pierre told reporters Congress must act to increase the debt ceiling after U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said the country will likely hit the $31.4 trillion statutory debt limit on Jan. 19.
Vox
The US just hit the debt limit. What happens now?
Madeleine Ngo covers economic policy for Vox. She previously worked at the New York Times, the Wall Street Journal, Bloomberg, and the Philadelphia Inquirer. The United States hit the debt ceiling — the total amount of money the federal government can legally borrow — on Thursday as lawmakers continued to clash over negotiations to raise the limit. The Treasury Department is now deploying what it calls “extraordinary measures” to make sure the country can keep paying its bills.
As the US Hits Its Debt Ceiling Limit, Yellen Announces First Extraordinary Measures
The U.S. has hit its debt ceiling, the Treasury Department announced on Thursday, Jan. 19. With no deal in sight to raise it, Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen notified Congress it would start its...
With Kevin McCarthy as Speaker, Congress faces a messy debt ceiling fight — and Biden might have to mint a trillion dollar platinum coin
Getting McCarthy elected as speaker was the easy part. Now Republicans will leverage a debt ceiling fight to win cuts to Social Security and Medicare.
The US government has reached its debt limit, forcing the Treasury to take emergency action.
( CNN ) - On Thursday, the United States reached the statutory debt limit imposed by Congress, triggering Treasury Department emergency steps to keep the government paying its debts and increasing the pressure on Capitol Hill to prevent a disastrous default.
BBC
Debt ceiling: America's budget crisis of its own creation
Fire up the giant digital billboards with their ever-increasing dollar displays. Start calculating how much every American man, woman and child owes. Cue the comparisons to a family budget, or credit-card spending or running a small business. The national debt - and the legally mandated cap on the amount of...
U.S. to hit debt limit much sooner than expected, thrusting Congress into showdown
Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen told Congress she will use “extraordinary measures” to keep U.S. finances up and running for a few months. The post U.S. to hit debt limit much sooner than expected, thrusting Congress into showdown appeared first on New Jersey Monitor.
Lawmakers seek to bar insurrectionists from holding office
Democratic lawmakers in a handful of states are trying to send a message two years after the violent attack on the US Capitol: Those who engage in an attempted overthrow of the government shouldn’t be allowed to run it. New York, Connecticut and Virginia are among states where proposed legislation would prohibit anyone convicted of participating in an insurrection from holding public office or a position of public trust, such as becoming a police officer. While the bills vary in scope, their aim is similar. “If you’ve tried to take down our government through violent means, in no way should you be part of it,”...
Trump Loses Another Lawsuit as Legal Troubles Mount.
A US district judge in Florida said former president Donald Trump had exhibited a pattern of misusing the courts to further his political agenda. Former president Donald Trump and his attorneys were ordered to pay more than $937,000 in sanctions for suing former secretary of state Hillary Clinton over claims the 2016 presidential election was rigged.
Germany signals shift in veto on Leopard tanks for Ukraine
PARIS/LVIV, Ukraine, Jan 23 (Reuters) - Germany would not stand in the way if Poland wants to send its Leopard 2 tanks to Ukraine, Germany's foreign minister said, signalling a possible breakthrough for Ukraine as it tries to bolster its forces ahead of an expected new Russian offensive.
Biden’s next climate hurdle: enticing Americans to buy green
WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden persuaded Democrats in Congress to provide hundreds of billions of dollars to fight climate change. Now comes another formidable task: enticing Americans to buy millions of electric cars, heat pumps, solar panels and more efficient appliances. It’s a public relations challenge that could...
Kishida prioritizes arms buildup, reversing low birthrate
Prime Minister Fumio Kishida says Japan faces the severest security environment in the region since the end of World War II and pledged to push a military buildup under a newly adopted security strategy as well as tackle rapidly declining births
Japan PM Kishida: it's 'now or never' to stop shrinking population
Jan 23 (Reuters) - Japanese Prime minister Fumio Kishida pledged on Monday to take urgent steps to tackle the country's declining birth rate, saying it was "now or never" for the world's oldest society.
