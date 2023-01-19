ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dedham, ME

WDEA AM 1370

Monday Snowfall Totals with 6 plus More Inches Coming?

Dedham - 18.9 inches. So if you haven't cleaned everything up yet, you probably should today or tomorrow, as there's another storm coming Wednesday night into Thursday!. There is a winter storm watch in effect for Wednesday evening through Thursday afternoon, and this should turn into a warning tonight. As you can see, Ellsworth has a 91 percent chance of receiving more than 6 inches of new snow!
ELLSWORTH, ME
WDEA AM 1370

Winter Storm Warning Sunday Night Through Monday Night

There's a winter storm warning in effect from 10 p.m. Sunday night through 10 p.m. Monday night (January 22-23) for Downeast Maine, including Bar Harbor, Ellsworth, Bucksport, Eastport, Machias and Cherryfield. Total snow accumulations of 3-9 inches with higher amounts expected North of Route 1. Winds will gust as high...
BAR HARBOR, ME
101.9 The Rock

Winter Blast to Hit Parts of Northern Maine Sunday Night and Monday

After dodging a snowstorm that pummeled southern Maine of Friday, parts of northern and eastern Maine will be dealing with heavy snow, freezing rain and gusty winds on Monday. The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Storm Warning for sections of Penobscot, Hancock and Washington Counties from late Sunday evening until late Monday evening. Total snow accumulation will likely range from 6 to 12 inches. Forecasters say wind gusts as high as 35 mph could lead to areas of blowing snow, making travel difficult at times.
MAINE STATE
penbaypilot.com

Midcoast Maine snow cancellations and closures for Jan 22 - 23 storm

MIDCOAST — Organizations have gotten an early start in announcing building closures ahead of a forecasted storm that begins late Sunday night, Jan. 22, and continues into Monday morning. County of Waldo offices – Commissioner Shorey has directed all non-essential employees to work remotely Monday, January 23, 2023, due...
MAINE STATE
I-95 FM

Penobscot Sheriffs Warn Folks Following Weekend Deaths: Be Careful Removing Snow

Sheriff's Officials said that this weekend's past storm claimed the lives of two different individuals in Penobscot County, but not in a manner that you might initially think. It was actually the act of cleaning up all that snow that led to the deaths. And as such, folks from the Sheriff's Office issued a warning, in advance of this evening's storm, that people need to be careful when clearing snow.
PENOBSCOT COUNTY, ME
I-95 FM

People Name The Places In Maine They Think Are ‘Tourist Traps’

Is there anywhere in Maine that you would not go to because it is too “touristy” (Yes, it is a word, I checked) When the question was posed recently on social media, it got me to thinking about how much I love Bar Harbor, and Old Orchard Beach, but maybe I don’t enjoy both of those spots as much as I should, because each time I go, there seems to be a ton of traffic and out of state visitors.
MAINE STATE
wabi.tv

Cold Tonight. More Snow Wednesday Night

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Clouds will continue to break apart this evening as a weak area of high pressure begins to move into the region. It will be a cold night with lows across far northern areas dropping below 0°. The rest of the region will remain in the single digits and low teens.
BANGOR, ME
WPFO

Wayfair giving up last Maine building 7 years after coming here

BRUNSWICK (BDN) -- Wayfair, the online furniture and home goods retailer struggling with shrinking sales, will not renew its lease in May at Brunswick Landing, where it is the largest tenant. Most of the 150 Mainers who remain at the company are working from home, said Sally Costello, Brunswick’s director...
BRUNSWICK, ME
WDEA AM 1370

Free NARCAN Training in Bar Harbor – February 1st

There will be a FREE NARCAN Training Course at the Jesup Memorial Library in Bar Harbor on Thursday, February 1st at 4 p.m. The training session will be conducted by Bar Harbor's Deputy Fire Chief, John Lennon. You will learn how to recognize signs of an opioid overdose and administer the opioid reversal drug, NARCAN.
BAR HARBOR, ME
Z107.3

Mainers Share Their Blizzard Videos On Social Media

Some people chose to make the best of the crappy weather on Sunday & Monday. What a storm! The state of Maine got walloped with some pretty intense snow the last two days. It turns out that our buddy Todd Simcox. from Channel 5, was right on the money with his snowfall predictions.
MAINE STATE
WMTW

Magnitude 3.3 earthquake detected in Maine overnight

DEDHAM, Maine — A magnitude 3.3 earthquake was detected at 1:27 am Saturday morning in Dedham, ME and was felt by many residents in the area. The epicenter was located southeast of Phillips Lake in Dedham, about 13 miles southeast of Bangor and 7 miles from Holden. So far, no damage has been reported.
DEDHAM, ME
WDEA AM 1370

MDI Boys Rain Down 12 3’s and Beats Hermon 60-42 [STATS]

The MDI Boys Basketball Team jumped out to a 13-0 lead and never looked back, raining down 12 3-pointers and beat the Hermon Hawks in Hermon on Wednesday night, January 25th. MDI led 17-8 at the end of the 1st Quarter and 30-19 at the end of the 1st Half. The Trojans led 44-27 at the end of the 3rd Quarter.
HERMON, ME
B98.5

Did You Know This Central Maine Statue Has A Name?

There is a good chance you have driven past this statue dozens (or even hundreds) of times and never really thought too much about it. Did you know that it has a name?. They always say that beauty is in the eye of the beholder. Honestly, I'm banking on it....
AUGUSTA, ME
WDEA AM 1370

MDI Boys at Hermon Wednesday January 25 7 p.m.

The MDI Boys travel to Hermon to take on the Hermon Hawks on Wednesday, January 25th at 7 p.m. Both teams are looking to improve their Heal Point Standings and tonight's game is an important one for both teams!. MDI starts the day in 11th place, with a 4-7 record,...
HERMON, ME
WDEA AM 1370

WDEA AM 1370

WDEA AM 1370 plays the best classic hits music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Bangor, Maine. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

