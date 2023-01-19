Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Things to do in Maine This Weekend 1/21 & 1/22The Maine WriterMaine State
Volunteer and Donation Requests Available in MaineThe Maine WriterBangor, ME
Old Town Remembers the Ice Storm of ’98Stephen L DaltonOld Town, ME
Where to Get Iconic Eats in Bangor, MaineStephen L DaltonBangor, ME
Stay Alert: How to Protect Yourself From Abduction Attempts Like the One in Bangor Target Parking LotRachel PerkinsBangor, ME
Related
Monday Snowfall Totals with 6 plus More Inches Coming?
Dedham - 18.9 inches. So if you haven't cleaned everything up yet, you probably should today or tomorrow, as there's another storm coming Wednesday night into Thursday!. There is a winter storm watch in effect for Wednesday evening through Thursday afternoon, and this should turn into a warning tonight. As you can see, Ellsworth has a 91 percent chance of receiving more than 6 inches of new snow!
Winter Storm Warning Sunday Night Through Monday Night
There's a winter storm warning in effect from 10 p.m. Sunday night through 10 p.m. Monday night (January 22-23) for Downeast Maine, including Bar Harbor, Ellsworth, Bucksport, Eastport, Machias and Cherryfield. Total snow accumulations of 3-9 inches with higher amounts expected North of Route 1. Winds will gust as high...
Winter Blast to Hit Parts of Northern Maine Sunday Night and Monday
After dodging a snowstorm that pummeled southern Maine of Friday, parts of northern and eastern Maine will be dealing with heavy snow, freezing rain and gusty winds on Monday. The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Storm Warning for sections of Penobscot, Hancock and Washington Counties from late Sunday evening until late Monday evening. Total snow accumulation will likely range from 6 to 12 inches. Forecasters say wind gusts as high as 35 mph could lead to areas of blowing snow, making travel difficult at times.
penbaypilot.com
Midcoast Maine snow cancellations and closures for Jan 22 - 23 storm
MIDCOAST — Organizations have gotten an early start in announcing building closures ahead of a forecasted storm that begins late Sunday night, Jan. 22, and continues into Monday morning. County of Waldo offices – Commissioner Shorey has directed all non-essential employees to work remotely Monday, January 23, 2023, due...
Penobscot Sheriffs Warn Folks Following Weekend Deaths: Be Careful Removing Snow
Sheriff's Officials said that this weekend's past storm claimed the lives of two different individuals in Penobscot County, but not in a manner that you might initially think. It was actually the act of cleaning up all that snow that led to the deaths. And as such, folks from the Sheriff's Office issued a warning, in advance of this evening's storm, that people need to be careful when clearing snow.
Check Out Some of the People Who Won the Lottery in the State of Maine
Even if you didn’t buy the $1.3 billion Meg Millions ticket sold in Maine, it's exciting to be a part of lottery history. It was the first for the state and the second largest payout ever. There have been some big winners in the state over the years. Nothing...
People Name The Places In Maine They Think Are ‘Tourist Traps’
Is there anywhere in Maine that you would not go to because it is too “touristy” (Yes, it is a word, I checked) When the question was posed recently on social media, it got me to thinking about how much I love Bar Harbor, and Old Orchard Beach, but maybe I don’t enjoy both of those spots as much as I should, because each time I go, there seems to be a ton of traffic and out of state visitors.
wabi.tv
Cold Tonight. More Snow Wednesday Night
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Clouds will continue to break apart this evening as a weak area of high pressure begins to move into the region. It will be a cold night with lows across far northern areas dropping below 0°. The rest of the region will remain in the single digits and low teens.
This Coastal Maine Hotel Has Been Featured In 2 Famous Movies
As a part of New England, Maine was one of the first places in North America settled by the Europeans. As a result, our coastal towns and cities are some of the oldest settlements in the country. Many of the buildings in these towns were constructed shortly after they were...
WPFO
Wayfair giving up last Maine building 7 years after coming here
BRUNSWICK (BDN) -- Wayfair, the online furniture and home goods retailer struggling with shrinking sales, will not renew its lease in May at Brunswick Landing, where it is the largest tenant. Most of the 150 Mainers who remain at the company are working from home, said Sally Costello, Brunswick’s director...
Free NARCAN Training in Bar Harbor – February 1st
There will be a FREE NARCAN Training Course at the Jesup Memorial Library in Bar Harbor on Thursday, February 1st at 4 p.m. The training session will be conducted by Bar Harbor's Deputy Fire Chief, John Lennon. You will learn how to recognize signs of an opioid overdose and administer the opioid reversal drug, NARCAN.
penbaypilot.com
Between storms, Camden Harbor Master and Good Samaritans halt vessel from sinking
CAMDEN — An old fishing vessel moored in Sherman’s Cove in Camden Harbor came perilously close to completely sinking Jan. 22, as its batteries died and bilge pump stopped functioning. The boat, Flying Pigs, had been moored in the harbor for the past four years, wintering over. But...
Mainers Share Their Blizzard Videos On Social Media
Some people chose to make the best of the crappy weather on Sunday & Monday. What a storm! The state of Maine got walloped with some pretty intense snow the last two days. It turns out that our buddy Todd Simcox. from Channel 5, was right on the money with his snowfall predictions.
Uh, Oh! Gas Prices Are Going The Wrong Way Again
We were doing so well. After the price went up to $5 a gallon not that long ago and then later was on its way down to just a little over $3 a gallon. Last week filling the car cost me $3.11 a gallon. The same station yesterday was at $3.29 a gallon.
WMTW
Magnitude 3.3 earthquake detected in Maine overnight
DEDHAM, Maine — A magnitude 3.3 earthquake was detected at 1:27 am Saturday morning in Dedham, ME and was felt by many residents in the area. The epicenter was located southeast of Phillips Lake in Dedham, about 13 miles southeast of Bangor and 7 miles from Holden. So far, no damage has been reported.
MDI Boys Rain Down 12 3’s and Beats Hermon 60-42 [STATS]
The MDI Boys Basketball Team jumped out to a 13-0 lead and never looked back, raining down 12 3-pointers and beat the Hermon Hawks in Hermon on Wednesday night, January 25th. MDI led 17-8 at the end of the 1st Quarter and 30-19 at the end of the 1st Half. The Trojans led 44-27 at the end of the 3rd Quarter.
Community opens new warming center in Bangor to help those experiencing homelessness
BANGOR, Maine — As homelessness is a major concern in many communities across the state, two volunteers in Bangor opened a new place for people to stay warm. Mel Coombs and Larry Keezer have been helping Bangor's homeless population for more than a decade through their street ministry, Jericho Road.
Did You Know This Central Maine Statue Has A Name?
There is a good chance you have driven past this statue dozens (or even hundreds) of times and never really thought too much about it. Did you know that it has a name?. They always say that beauty is in the eye of the beholder. Honestly, I'm banking on it....
MDI and Ellsworth Basketball Games Postponed Monday January 23
The MDI and Ellsworth Basketball Games scheduled to be played on Monday January 23rd have been postponed. The MDI Girls and Boys were scheduled to host Presque Isle while the Ellsworth Girls were scheduled to host Foxcroft Academy and play the Ponies. Here are the details on the postponements. Ellsworth...
MDI Boys at Hermon Wednesday January 25 7 p.m.
The MDI Boys travel to Hermon to take on the Hermon Hawks on Wednesday, January 25th at 7 p.m. Both teams are looking to improve their Heal Point Standings and tonight's game is an important one for both teams!. MDI starts the day in 11th place, with a 4-7 record,...
WDEA AM 1370
Brewer, ME
2K+
Followers
5K+
Post
581K+
Views
ABOUT
WDEA AM 1370 plays the best classic hits music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Bangor, Maine. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0