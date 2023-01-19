Read full article on original website
MySanAntonio
This Week: Tesla earns, GDP snapshot, consumer spending
A look at some of the key business events and economic indicators upcoming this week:. Tesla reports its fourth-quarter results Wednesday at a time when the spotlight couldn’t be more intense on CEO Elon Musk. The electric vehicle maker's annual earnings and revenue are projected to have risen in...
Social Security Benefit Cuts Coming
Inflation has reduced the value of social security benefits to recipients. But there will be further cuts in the long run. Experts say the increasing needs of seniors are burdening small benefit reserves. Americans are living longer because of lower lifestyle risks. Life expectancy was 47 years in 1900 and it was 76 in 2021.
msn.com
A Catastrophic Mutating Event Will Strike the World in 2 Years, Report Says
A World Economic Forum report says business leaders believe a “catastrophic cyber event” is coming. Cybercrime will grow from a $3 trillion industry in 2015 to a $10.5 trillion industry by 2025. The unpredictable nature of cybercrime increases threats. The 2023 World Economic Forum (WEF) in Davos, Switzerland,...
MySanAntonio
Tesla says its 4Q profit rose 59%, expects strong demand
DETROIT (AP) — Tesla on Wednesday posted record net income in the fourth quarter of last year, and the company predicted that additional software-related profits will keep its margins higher than any other automaker. The Austin, Texas, maker of electric vehicles and solar panels said it earned $3.69 billion...
MySanAntonio
Amazon Air launches in India, defying slowdown fears
Amazon is beginning airfreight services in India, expanding in Asia even as slowing online sales growth prompts cost cuts elsewhere. The Seattle-based e-commerce giant began using cargo capacity in a Boeing 737-800 aircraft operated by partner Quikjet Cargo Airlines on Monday and will begin making shipments via a second plane Tuesday, Sarah Rhoads, vice president of Amazon Global Air, told Bloomberg News.
MySanAntonio
Pharma CEOs are among likely targets for Senate Democrats' subpoenas
Senate Democrats plan their own political counterprogramming to House Republicans' threats of wide-ranging probes into Joe Biden's administration and his family, taking on issues like corporate tax avoidance and union-busting, issues sure to rankle the GOP. With an expanded majority, they now have the threat of subpoenas to haul corporate...
