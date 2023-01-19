ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dare County, NC

Two Kitty Hawk beach rides planned for May

During a brief Kitty Hawk Town Council meeting on Monday, January 9, the only business item for the night was the approval of a consent agenda as presented. Items approved within the consent agenda included December 5 council minutes, a December 31 financial statement, a $6,265 budget amendment appropriating funds for the demolition and removal cost of a structure at 4240 Virginia Dare Trail, a $63,000 budget amendment increase reflecting rent revenue for income from Bear Drugs until June 30, 2023 and authorization under G.S. 20-187.2 to allow police Sergeant Brent Vucinovic, who retired January 1, and police Chief Joel Johnson, who is retiring February 1, to purchase their service weapons from the town for $1 each with presentations to occur at a later council meeting.
Eleanor Louise Wesenberg of Duck, January 19

Eleanor Louise Wesenberg, 97, of Duck, NC passed away peacefully January 19, 2023 in Barco, NC. Born in Bethlehem, Pennsylvania October 23, 1925, Eleanor was the daughter of the late Julius and Hedwig Ritter. Eleanor’s surviving family members include her son, Harvey Murray, Jr. and his wife, Lynn; two grandchildren; two great-grandchildren, and many other relatives.
Currituck Horse Trail Riding Program

Calling all youth and adult trail riders to join Currituck’s horse trail riding program. This program is for trail riding only – no arena riding or training. We will award prizes to residents of Currituck county and members of Currituck county 4-H, who acquire 250, 500, 1000 and 2000 hours of trail riding time. Once riders hit the 2000 hour mark they will start over. The program is free and riders will be on the honor system to accurately report their trail riding hours.
Sugar Kingdom company to open two new stores

Along with Kitty Hawk site, Corolla proposed as second location. According to a company official, Sugar Kingdom, which currently has stores in in Nags Head and Kill Devil Hills, plans to open soon at two new locations. In addition to the Kitty Hawk site that has been in the works, the second store will be located in Corolla.
Malfunctioning heater caused fatal fire in Elizabeth City

Malfunctioning heater caused fatal fire in Elizabeth …. Portsmouth hoping Rivers Casino can change city’s …. Portsmouth is hopeful that the new Rivers Casino can change the city's social and economic landscape, and while early patrons noted many positives with the facility, others had concerns about parking and the smoking allowed inside.
