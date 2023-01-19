Read full article on original website
How home prices are expected to shift in over 300 housing markets, according to updated forecasts from Zillow and Moody’s
Economists are divided as to whether the housing correction is simply a minor setback for home price growth or the early innings of a sharper correction.
Mortgages rates will keep falling but homes won't become more affordable until these 3 things happen, Moody's chief economist says
Moody's chief economist Mark Zandi said Friday that US existing home sales have bottomed out. The combination of high mortgages and expensive homes have kept buyers out of the market, but US incomes also play a role, he said. Meanwhile, mortgage rates have fallen for six consecutive weeks, the longest...
Home prices and mortgages will stay high this year, but housing activity is set to cool further amid mild recession, Fannie Mae says
Mortgage rates could remain high if inflation indicators stay hot or if prices rebound, Fannie Mae said. It sees a mild recession for the US in 2023.
U.S. existing home sales lowest since 2010; price growth slows
WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. existing home sales plunged to a 12-year low in December, but declining mortgage rates raised cautious hope that the embattled housing market could be close to finding a floor. Existing home sales fell 1.5% to a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 4.02 million units last month,...
Here's How Low Mortgage Rates Could Drop in 2023, According to One Expert
Your future home awaits. Take the first step toward homeownership today with AmeriSave Mortgage!. Mortgage rates more than doubled in 2022, but hopeful homebuyers may soon see some relief from sky-high borrowing costs. Nadia Evangelou, senior economist and director of forecasting at the National Association of Realtors (NAR), is forecasting...
Home Values Are Falling the Most in These 7 Cities: Zillow
Your future home awaits. Take the first step toward homeownership today with AmeriSave Mortgage!. After two years of double digit growth, home values in the United States are falling. Much of that decline is attributable to a steep rise in mortgage rates, which have more than doubled over the past...
Home builder confidence rises for first time in a year as housing market hits 'a turning point'
Confidence among U.S. single-family home builders rose in January for the first time in a year, ending a 12-month stretch of declines and potentially signaling a turning point in the housing market. The National Association of Home Builders/Wells Fargo's gauge of builder sentiment increased 4 points this month to 35,...
Existing home sales plunged in December to lowest level since 2010
US existing home sales plunged to a 12-year low in December, but declining mortgage rates raised cautious hope that the embattled housing market could be close to finding a floor. Existing home sales fell 1.5% to a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 4.02 million units last month, the lowest level since November 2010, the National Association of Realtors said on Friday. That marked the 11th straight monthly decline in sales, the longest such stretch since 1999. Sales dropped in the Northeast, South and Midwest. They were unchanged in the West. Economists polled by Reuters had forecast home sales falling to a rate of 3.96 million units. Home resales, which account for a big chunk of US housing sales, tumbled 34.0% on a year-on-year basis in December. They...
Mortgage rates drop to the lowest level since September: Freddie Mac
The average rate for a 30-year fixed-rate mortgage fell to 6.15% for the week ending Jan. 19, according to Freddie Mac's Primary Mortgage Market Survey.
Jobless claims unexpectedly drop to 190,000, lowest level in four months
Applications for U.S. unemployment benefits tumbled to a four-month low last week even as the Fed tries to slow the economy and cool the labor market.
Mortgage demand jumps nearly 30% in one week; experts cite supply and interest rates
The average mortgage rate for a 30-year fixed-rate mortgage is 6.33%; nearly 3% higher than this time last year. But one expert said buyers are resigned to rates being what they are.
Existing-home sales slide to cap biggest annual drop since 2008
Sales of previously owned U.S. homes fell in December to the slowest pace in over a decade, capping one of the housing market's worst years on record amid a rapid jump in mortgage rates. Contract closings decreased 1.5% to an annualized pace of 4.02 million last month, the slowest rate...
U.S. Single-Family Housing Starts Rebound in December
WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. single-family homebuilding rebounded in December, but the increase was likely temporary as permits for future construction continued to decline amid higher mortgage rates. Single-family housing starts, which account for the bulk of homebuilding, increased 11.3% to a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 909,000 units last month,...
Jobless claims fall below 200,000 for first time since September
The number of new applications for unemployment benefits unexpectedly dropped by 15,000 to 190,000 last week, the Labor Department reported Thursday, an encouraging sign for the economy.
Gold eases as dollar ticks up, but set for fifth weekly rise
Gold prices edged lower on Friday as the dollar firmed, although hopes of slower rate hikes from the U.S. Federal Reserve kept bullion on track for its fifth straight weekly gain. Spot gold fell 0.15% to $1,925.33 per ounce, after rising to its highest since April 22 at $1,937.49 earlier...
Average long-term US mortgage rate comes back down this week
WASHINGTON — (AP) — After two straight weekly increases, the average long-term U.S. mortgage rate came back down again this week but remains a significant hurdle for many prospective homebuyers. Mortgage buyer Freddie Mac reported Thursday that the average on the benchmark 30-year rate fell to 6.33% from...
Home prices hit record a record high in 2022
(CNN) -- Home prices hit a record high last year.According to the National Association of Realtors, the median home price for 2022 was just over $386,000.That's up more than 10% from 2021.We saw those record prices even though the real estate market began to take a downward turn as interest rates began rising rapidly last year.Just over 5 million homes were sold in 2022.That's down nearly 18% from the year before and home sales' weakest year since 2014.
U.S. manufacturing has probably entered recession: Kemp
LONDON, Jan 19 (Reuters) - U.S. manufacturers probably entered a recession in the fourth quarter of 2022, based on a range of high-frequency indicators, part of a global downturn in industrial output that is creating some slack in commodity markets.
U.S. Existing-Home Sales Slid Last Year as Interest Rates Surged
U.S. existing-home sales fell last year to their lowest level since 2014, as surging mortgage rates made home purchases too expensive for many buyers. Sales of previously owned homes, which make up most of the housing market, slid 17.8% in 2022 from the prior year to 5.03 million, the National Association of Realtors said Friday. On a monthly basis, sales fell 1.5% in December from the prior month to a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 4.02 million, the weakest rate since November 2010. December sales fell 34% from a year earlier.
Wayfair to cut 1,750 jobs, 10% of staff, after sales decline
Wayfair said it's cutting about 1,750 jobs, or 10% of its workforce, becoming the latest company to seek to bring costs in line with a new economic reality. The company said Friday the reductions would include about 18% of corporate employees, reflecting efforts to eliminate management layers and become more agile.
