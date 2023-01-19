Easton will have a new steakhouse come Monday. Cut 132 opens its doors at 4188 Brighton Rose Way, inside the Alfot Hotel, on January 23. The new concept from Thompson Hospitality offers a fine-dining steakhouse menu, with a few fun twists, in an atmosphere that’s less stuffy and more comfortable than the steakhouses of days gone by.

COLUMBUS, OH ・ 2 DAYS AGO