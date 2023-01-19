ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, OH

Groundbreaking Planned for New, Larger Zora’s House in Weinland Park

A groundbreaking ceremony will take place on February 3 at the corner of North Fourth Street and East Eighth Avenue, in Weinland Park. Planned for the site is a new home for Zora’s House, a nonprofit organization that got its start in the neighborhood and is now working to expand its offerings.
First Look: Cut 132 Brings Steakhouse to Easton

Easton will have a new steakhouse come Monday. Cut 132 opens its doors at 4188 Brighton Rose Way, inside the Alfot Hotel, on January 23. The new concept from Thompson Hospitality offers a fine-dining steakhouse menu, with a few fun twists, in an atmosphere that’s less stuffy and more comfortable than the steakhouses of days gone by.
