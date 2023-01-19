ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Reuters

Denmark to send artillery to Ukraine, delaying own build-up

By Reuters
Reuters
Reuters
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2joBwV_0kK9ixeW00

COPENHAGEN, Jan 19 (Reuters) - Denmark said on Thursday it will donate 19 French-made Caesar howitzer artillery systems to Ukraine, fulfilling the wish of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy but stunting the Nordic country's own military build-up.

Kyiv last month asked Copenhagen to supply the weapons systems, sparking a debate in Denmark over whether the country could afford to donate much-needed artillery at the expense of its own armament as it seeks to build up depleted stock.

"We have been in continuous contact with the Ukrainians about the Caesar artillery in particular and I am happy that we have now received broad support from the Danish parliament to donate it to Ukraine's freedom struggle," Defence Minister Jakob Ellemann-Jensen said in a statement.

As part of its commitments to NATO, Denmark has been tasked with establishing a heavy infantry brigade, known as the 1st Brigade, by 2032. The project however has been marred by delays, which have drawn criticism from the Western defence alliance.

"We must find a balance between helping Ukraine and continuing to strengthen the Danish defence so that we can safeguard Denmark's security and live up to our obligations in NATO," Ellemann-Jensen said.

The donation of the Caesar howitzers would delay the build-up of the 1st Brigade further, the ministry said. Denmark would seek to quickly acquire new military capacities in parallel with the donation, it added.

Denmark has not yet received all of the Caesar artillery systems, developed by French arms manufacturer Nexter.

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 0

Related
msn.com

Ukrainians Launch Widespread Counter Strikes on Russian Targets as Weapons, Training Reach Belarus

Ukraine made attacks on 17 Russian troop concentrations and three strikes on anti-aircraft missile targets. This update comes from the General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces. “Over the past day, the Defense Forces aviation carried out seventeen strikes in the occupier's focus areas, as well as three strikes on the positions of enemy anti-aircraft missile complexes.”
checkyourfact.com

FACT CHECK: Did Ukraine Destroy A Train Carrying 1,000 Russian Troops?

A video shared on Facebook claims Ukraine destroyed a train carrying 1,000 Russian troops. There is no evidence that Ukraine has destroyed a train carrying 1,000 Russian soldiers. Other instances of Ukrainian missiles hitting trains have been reported on by credible media outlets. Fact Check:. Ukraine has used western provided...
msn.com

Poland to send Leopard tanks to Ukraine on one condition

Poland will send a company of Leopard tanks to Ukraine, President Andrzej Duda announced on Wednesday, but only if other Western countries participate, too. "We have taken the decision to contribute a first package of tanks, a company of Leopard tanks, which, I hope, together with other companies of Leopard and other tanks that will be offered by other countries will …. be able to strengthen Ukraine’s defense,” Duda said at a press conference on Wednesday during a trip to Lviv, Ukraine.
msn.com

Russia would not have invaded Ukraine if it were part of NATO: Finnish PM

Russia's bloody offensive into neighboring Ukraine may have been averted if the latter were a NATO member, Finnish Prime Minister Sanna Marin said Tuesday. Ukraine sought NATO membership in 2008, but that was foiled by angst from Western allies and domestic debate amid fears of alienating the Kremlin. Marin explained that Finland's recent bid to join NATO is rooted in her belief that Russian President Vladimir Putin wouldn't attack a NATO member.
Daily Beast

Terrified Draftees Expose Russia’s New Scheme to Cover Up Cannon Fodder Deaths

Hundreds of Russian draftees reportedly fear they have been sent on a suicide mission by top military officials who are planning to conceal their deaths through an inventive new scheme: changing records to show they are part of a regiment that doesn’t exist. “They assigned us to regiment 228–such...
Washington Examiner

France offers 'high-performance' tanks to Ukraine, in contrast with Biden and Germany

French President Emmanuel Macron has agreed to send “wheeled tanks” to Ukraine, a milestone arms transfer that could set a precedent for other Western states. “We will receive more armored vehicles, in particular wheeled tanks of French production,” Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said Wednesday. “This is what sends a clear signal to all our other partners: there is no rational reason why Ukraine has not yet been supplied with Western-type tanks.”
The Jewish Press

Russia Demands Ownership over 3 Additional Jerusalem Properties

Russia has demanded that Israel transfer ownership over three historic churches, all of them located on the Mount of Olives, to Moscow’s control. Former Prime Minister of Russia Sergei Stepashin announced Sunday that he intends to file a lawsuit in an Israeli court to force the Jewish State to return ownership of the churches to Russia.
The Independent

Ukraine says attacks will come ‘deeper and deeper’ into Russia – as Putin faces pressure over troop deaths

Russia should expect strikes “deeper and deeper” into the territory it controls, as pressure ramps up on Moscow’s military leaders in the wake of a Ukrainian missile strike that killed scores of conscripts and the defence ministry has blamed on the use of mobile phones by its soldiers.Raising the death toll from the strike in the Russian-held eastern Ukrainian town of Makiivka from 63 to 89 on Wednesday, the Defence Ministry claimed that the “illegal” use of mobile phones was the main factor in the attack. “This allowed the enemy to track and determine the coordinates of the soldiers’...
Reuters

Reuters

682K+
Followers
374K+
Post
322M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy