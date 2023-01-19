Read full article on original website
Related
Polygon
Netflix announces every new movie coming to the service in 2023
It’s that special time of year where Netflix unveils every movie coming to the streaming service in the next calendar year. Some of them have specific dates already announced, while others only have a general timeline. Most don’t yet have a date — we just know they’ll come out some time this year.
TechCrunch
Netflix says it’s open to adding free streaming ‘FAST’ channels to grow its ads business
“We’re open to all these different models that are out there right now, but we’ve got a lot on our plate this year, both with the paid sharing and with our launch of advertising and continuing to this slate of content that we’re trying to drive to our members. So, we are keeping an eye on that segment for sure,” Sarandos said.
wegotthiscovered.com
Marvel Phase 5’s most cursed movie may finally have a production start date, but fans no longer care
When thinking of the movies we’ve got to come in Marvel’s Phase Five, it’s easy to forget the one that’s actually scheduled to conclude the next two years of the MCU — it’s Blade, the reboot of the cult favorite Wesley Snipes character, who’s now played by Mahershala Ali. The Oscar-winner’s casting was first announced way back in 2019, but since then the project has been plagued by so many problems that, even though it’s now getting somewhere, fans no longer care.
wegotthiscovered.com
‘Wednesday’ under even more pressure to succeed as Netflix announces the end of one of its biggest-ever shows
In some shocking news that probably shouldn’t be shocking, considering how cancellation-happy the streamer has been of late, Netflix has announced the end of one of its most successful original TV series. After six seasons, four of which released on Netflix following its acquisition from YouTube Red, the smash-hit Karate Kid spinoff show Cobra Kai is set to conclude with its next batch of episodes.
ComicBook
One Piece Cosplay Highlights Hancock's Wedding Look
One Piece surprised fans with the major, one-sided romance between the Pirate Empress Boa Hancock and Luffy, and one awesome cosplay is getting her ready for a potential wedding day with the newest Emperor of the Seas! Eiichiro Oda's massive action manga and anime franchise has introduced fans to a ton of characters over the course of its multiple decades run thus far, but there are a few that stand out from the pack. Because while Luffy shows no interest in any kind of romantic relationship, Hancock has fallen completely in love with him anyway and even imagines a full married future for the two of them.
dexerto.com
Best Pokemon cards in the Crown Zenith TCG expansion & how to find them
The last Pokemon TCG Sword & Shield expansion has finally launched, containing stunning cards for players to collect. Here is everything to know about the best pulls from the Crown Zenith set. The Pokemon TCG is preparing to shift into the Paldea region, introducing new expansions for the Gen 9...
wegotthiscovered.com
Having clearly never seen ‘Morbius,’ Disney gives the go-ahead to Jared Leto’s next big budget franchise
Sony’s disastrous Morbius was the movie that launched a thousand memes, but that’s about the only real impact the misjudged entry in the studio’s Spider-Man-adjacent franchise made in the long run. Jared Leto even went so far as to embrace the fad in a rare showing of self-awareness, even if he failed to realize the people were laughing at him and not with him.
Are The Fantastic Beasts Movies Officially Dead? Newt Scamander Himself, Eddie Redmayne, Speaks Out
Here's what Eddie Redmayne knows about the future of the Fantastic Beasts franchise.
wegotthiscovered.com
Latest Marvel News: Hugh Jackman might not be the only X-Men star in ‘Deadpool 3’ as MCU fans find a way to save ‘Thunderbolts’
It’s still early days on Deadpool 3, but the latest word on the street points to it being even more exciting for X-Men maniacs than we already thought. Elsewhere, forward-thinking fans may have thought up a way to help save Thunderbolts after it recently hit a big setback, the cast for Captain America: New World Order just keeps on growing, and Marvel‘s most cursed movie of Phase Five finally gets back on track… but is it too late to regain the fandom’s interest?
netflixjunkie.com
Henry Cavill Leaves Some Obvious Hints for Joining a Major Fan-Favorite Franchise, and It’s NOT the MCU
While the exit from the DCEU and The Witcher has made his fans extremely disappointed, Henry Cavill might join another huge franchise in the future. Ever since he exited from one of the most loved comic universes, fans have been waiting for the British actor to join the MCU. However, that is not what we are talking about.
digitalspy.com
First look at Millie Bobby Brown's new Netflix movie as release date is confirmed
Netflix has announced the release date of its next movie starring Stranger Things actress Millie Bobby Brown — and given us a sneak peek — in it's 2023 Films Preview trailer (which you can check out above). Titled Damsel, the movie tells the story of Elodie, who grows...
Video games that were transformed into shows or movies
BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. “The Last of Us” becomes one of HBO Max’s top debuts Less than a week ago, HBO Max premiered “The Last of Us,” a new TV series based on the bestselling third-person video game released a decade ago for PlayStation 3. The first episode attracted 4.7 million viewers, making it the […]
ComicBook
Pokemon Scarlet and Violet Reveals New Mystery Gift
Since debuting on Nintendo Switch back in November, Pokemon Scarlet and Violet has given players a plethora of free Mystery Gifts to claim. Today, The Pokemon Company made another one available, and it can be claimed with the code T0KUSE1STUDY. That code will grant players an Ability Capsule, which is actually pretty handy. Ability Capsules can be used to change a Pokemon's Ability type, though it does not work for Hidden Abilities. It's a neat little option, especially for those that get into Pokemon's competitive scene! The Mystery Gift is available now, and can be redeemed through February 28th.
Nier Automata Anime Ver.1.1a episode 4 and beyond have been temporarily postponed
"Information regarding the schedule for episode four and beyond will be announced soon"
ComicBook
Epic Games Store Reveals Another New Free Game
Thursday is here once again, which means that the Epic Games Store has released another new free game for users to claim. Epistory – Typing Chronicles is now free on the platform, and will be available through January 26th. For readers that have never gotten a free game through the Epic Games Store, Epistory must only be claimed by that date; it will remain a permanent part of the user's library after. This means that players can enjoy the game at their convenience, without feeling the need to rush to finish it before the next free game is released!
ComicBook
The Last of Us Episode 2 Confirms Major Fan Theory About Infection's Origin
The Last of Us episode 2 confirms one of the biggest fan theories going around right now. HBO's The Last of Us is a pretty brilliant adaptation of one of the best video games out there. Not only does it closely follow the source material, but it greatly expands on it to add interesting new nuggets for longtime fans and help deepen the experience for new fans as well. Although there are some tiny mentions and suggestions about exactly how the infection spread in the game, it's not very overt. Part of the reason for that is because the game never leaves the POV of the main characters, so there's no scientist to deliver a bunch of exposition.
ComicBook
The Last Of Us Episode 2 Breakdown, Game Comparison, and Review | The Last of Pods
Following Episode 2 of The Last of Us, ComicBook.com and ET's The Last of Pods released a new episode of its podcast to discuss the latest development in the HBO's apocalyptic world. With new episodes arriving every Sunday night, ComicBook's Brandon Davis and ET's Ash Crossan go inside the developments such as the latest cold open set in Jakarta, character deaths, and comparisons to the story as it was laid out in the video game. Episode 1 featured an exclusive interview Gabriel Luna. Episode 2 features a preview of what may be coming in future episodes, as well as information about how the fungal infection could occur in the real world according to scientists.
ComicBook
Adult Swim's Venture Bros. Did Scooby-Doo Better Than Velma Ever Could
Velma might be one of the biggest original animated series to arrive on HBO Max, with rumblings of a second season spreading like wildfire on the internet, but there has been a backlash with the fan community over the new series parodying the world of Scooby-Doo and Mystery Incorporated. While creating an adult-themed parody of the crime solvers is nothing new, Velma might need to take notes when it comes to a previous take thanks to Adult Swim's Venture Bros and their twisted iteration of the Scooby Gang dubbed "The Groovy Gang".
ComicBook
Netflix Expects Some Subscribers to Cancel After Password Sharing Ends
For the past decade, Netflix has been a premier part of the streaming service landscape, with subscribers becoming enthralled by their crop of movies and television shows. This year, one key component of Netflix's system is expected to change dramatically, with the streamer poised to end the ability for subscribers to share passwords. In a recent quarterly earnings interview (via Variety), new co-CEO Greg Peters anticipated that there might not be a positive response to the password-sharing measures, which are said to be "a gentle nudge" for those who are sharing accounts outside of their household.
Comments / 0