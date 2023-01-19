ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Spotlight News

RCS Community Library news: Anyone Can Draw

By Spotlight Newsroom
Spotlight News
Spotlight News
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ObkJu_0kK9igtP00

Anyone Can Draw

Have you ever said, “I can’t draw a straight line?” For anyone who enjoys drawing, this workshop will show you simple techniques to improve your observational drawing skills.

Join us on Tuesday, Jan. 24, at 2 p.m. for a relaxed session where we will learn contour drawing skills guaranteed to improve your drawing in one hour! Join fellow class members in person at the library and we will watch together on our big screen, or join the class virtually at home.  All participants will need to provide a mirror. Virtual participants will need 3 sheets of white paper, a pencil, a sharpener, and an eraser.

Wednesday Movies

Join us as we show “Fall” on Wednesday, Jan. 25, at 2 p.m. for our Wednesday Movies feature film.l

For best friends Becky and Hunter, life is all about conquering fears and pushing limits. However, after they climb 2,000 feet to the top of a remote, abandoned radio tower, they find themselves stranded with no way down. Now, their expert climbing skills are put to the ultimate test as they desperately fight to survive the elements, a lack of supplies, and vertigo-inducing heights.

Feel free to bring a friend, a comfortable chair, and a snack! Register today to reserve your spot.

— Carol Melewski

Comments / 0

Related
Spotlight News

Keep your card at home

Scams to steal your personal information are at an all-time high. The need to safeguard important personal documents such as your Social Security card continues to be very important. A […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Spotlight News

Colonie Library news

Tax assistance Appointments for tax preparation assistance will be available through partnership with AARP at the Colonie Library and at the Crossings Park. If you are interested in scheduling an […]
COLONIE, NY
Spotlight News

Honest talk and good choices

Start a diet! Exercise more! Drink less alcohol! The beginning of every New Year starts with the same set of resolutions. I stopped making resolutions quite a few years ago […]
Spotlight News

Spotlight News

Albany, NY
3K+
Followers
2K+
Post
601K+
Views
ABOUT

The Spotlight is the preeminent source for local news coverage in the greater Capital District. We now produce three local, weekly editions along with one monthly niche publication.

 https://spotlightnews.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy