NC State Newsstand: How to watch NC State vs. Miami

BRIDGEPORT, CT - MARCH 28: NC State Wolfpack forward Jakia Brown-Turner (11) pushes the ball up court during the Elite Eight of the Women's Div I NCAA Basketball Championship between UConn Huskies and NC State Wolfpack on March 28, 2022, at Total Mortgage Arena in Bridgeport, CT. (Photo by M. Anthony Nesmith/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

NC State’s 2022-23 basketball seasons are here, and there will be no shortage of news to start the year. Our daily ‘Newsstands’ will be a way for our readers to catch up on what they missed from the day before.

NC State returns home Thursday evening after finishing a two-game road trip winless. The Wolfpack hosts Miami for a brief one-game home stand, and the program hopes to get back on track after losing 4 of its past 6 ACC matchups.

Miami comes into the matchup 12-6, but the Hurricanes are in the middle of a 5-game winning streak and started conference play strong at 5-2. That winning streak includes wins over ranked North Carolina and Virginia Tech squads.

Guard Haley Cavinder, a transfer from Fresno State, leads the team in scoring at 13 points-per-game.

What time does the game start?

NC State vs. Miami tips off at 6 p.m. EST.

What television channel is the NC State game on?

The ACC Network has the broadcast for NC State vs. Miami.

Where can I stream the game?

The game can been seen on the WatchESPN app with ESPN3.

Where can I listen to the game on the radio?

Andrew Sanders and Ernie Myers will broadcast the game on WKNC 88.1 FAM.

Can I still buy tickets to the game?

Reynolds Coliseum is officially sold out for Thursday’s contest, with a few tickets still available for resale on StubHub.

NC State extended an offer to cornerback Santana Wilson, the son of Wolfpack legend Adrian Wilson.

The Pack begins its 2023 home football slate Sept. 9 against Notre Dame. NC State is 2-1 against the Fighting Irish all time.

Check out this feature story on NC State linebacker Payton Wilson, who decided to return to Raleigh for the 2023 season after previously planning on heading to the NFL.

The Pack will host a coaches clinic with Appalachian State and East Carolina April 1.

This quote is from On3’s scouting report on four-star Wolfpack tight end signee Javonte Vereen.

“Talented pass catcher with plus ball skills and the ability to make acrobatic grabs. Touts some of the better ball skills among tight end prospects in the 2023 cycle. Plays as an outside receiver and occasionally lines up as an in-line tight end for his high school. Accounted for 985 yards and 12 touchdowns on just 31 catches as a junior.”

