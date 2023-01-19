ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Raleigh, NC

NC State Newsstand: How to watch NC State vs. Miami

By Ethan McDowell
On3.com
On3.com
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1bRiWx_0kK9hqVe00
BRIDGEPORT, CT - MARCH 28: NC State Wolfpack forward Jakia Brown-Turner (11) pushes the ball up court during the Elite Eight of the Women's Div I NCAA Basketball Championship between UConn Huskies and NC State Wolfpack on March 28, 2022, at Total Mortgage Arena in Bridgeport, CT. (Photo by M. Anthony Nesmith/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

NC State’s 2022-23 basketball seasons are here, and there will be no shortage of news to start the year. Our daily ‘Newsstands’ will be a way for our readers to catch up on what they missed from the day before.

The Wolfpacker’s Thursday Morning Newsstand

NC State returns home Thursday evening after finishing a two-game road trip winless. The Wolfpack hosts Miami for a brief one-game home stand, and the program hopes to get back on track after losing 4 of its past 6 ACC matchups.

Miami comes into the matchup 12-6, but the Hurricanes are in the middle of a 5-game winning streak and started conference play strong at 5-2. That winning streak includes wins over ranked North Carolina and Virginia Tech squads.

Guard Haley Cavinder, a transfer from Fresno State, leads the team in scoring at 13 points-per-game.

What time does the game start?

NC State vs. Miami tips off at 6 p.m. EST.

What television channel is the NC State game on?

The ACC Network has the broadcast for NC State vs. Miami.

Where can I stream the game?

The game can been seen on the WatchESPN app with ESPN3.

Where can I listen to the game on the radio?

Andrew Sanders and Ernie Myers will broadcast the game on WKNC 88.1 FAM.

Can I still buy tickets to the game?

Reynolds Coliseum is officially sold out for Thursday’s contest, with a few tickets still available for resale on StubHub.

NC State extended an offer to cornerback Santana Wilson, the son of Wolfpack legend Adrian Wilson.

The Pack begins its 2023 home football slate Sept. 9 against Notre Dame. NC State is 2-1 against the Fighting Irish all time.

Check out this feature story on NC State linebacker Payton Wilson, who decided to return to Raleigh for the 2023 season after previously planning on heading to the NFL.

The Pack will host a coaches clinic with Appalachian State and East Carolina April 1.

Quote of the day

This quote is from On3’s scouting report on four-star Wolfpack tight end signee Javonte Vereen.

“Talented pass catcher with plus ball skills and the ability to make acrobatic grabs. Touts some of the better ball skills among tight end prospects in the 2023 cycle. Plays as an outside receiver and occasionally lines up as an in-line tight end for his high school. Accounted for 985 yards and 12 touchdowns on just 31 catches as a junior.”

Today’s top NC State headlines

Packed recruiting intel: Who’s visiting NC State this weekend?

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
tarheelblog.com

UNC vs. Georgia Tech: How to Watch

It’s been some sort of week for Courtney Banghart and the UNC women’s basketball team. They’ve had two consecutive 5,000+ crowds at Carmichael Arena to cheer them on as they faced their biggest rivals, NC State and Duke. The crowds helped as, even though the games weren’t pretty, the Tar Heels notched two impressive wins over the ranked in-state opponents.
CHAPEL HILL, NC
BlueDevilCountry

Blue Devils host top Tar Heel target

Seaforth (N.C.) power forward Jarin Stevenson, who ranks No. 13 on the 247Sports 2024 Composite and has long been on the UNC basketball recruiting radar, sat behind the Duke basketball bench in Cameron Indoor Stadium on Saturday afternoon. The 6-foot-8, 200-pound versatile five-star was on an ...
DURHAM, NC
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

NC State's Terquavion Smith stretchered off court after hard foul in loss to North Carolina

North Carolina State star Terquavion Smith was stretchered off the court on Saturday after a scary moment in their game against North Carolina. Smith was driving to the rim midway through he second half at the Dean Smith Center when Tar Heels guard Leaky Black missed his block and swatted Smith right in the face as he was in the air. That sent Smith crashing to the floor, where he landed awkwardly on his back and elbow — which was fully extended as he hit the floor.
CHAPEL HILL, NC
BlueDevilCountry

Jon Scheyer's Blue Devils feeling 'hungry, angry'

Losing has to be unacceptable. That's the overriding message first-year Duke basketball head coach Jon Scheyer has been expressing to the media the past few weeks as his Blue Devils (13-5, 4-3 ACC) have lost three of their past six outings while falling out of the AP Top 25 and sliding to No. 9 in ...
DURHAM, NC
gotodestinations.com

Brunchin’ in Durham: The Best Breakfast in Durham – 2023

Get ready to fuel up and start your day off right with the best breakfast spots in Durham, North Carolina. From classic southern-style dishes to unique twists on traditional favorites, these restaurants have it all. Whether you’re craving fluffy pancakes, savory biscuits and gravy, or a hearty omelette, you’ll find...
DURHAM, NC
WRAL

Foodie News: Merritt's Store food truck spotted in Chapel Hill

RALEIGH, N.C. — The 30th Annual Triangle Food & Wine Experience to benefit the Frankie Lemmon School & Developmental Center is Feb. 2-4. The three-day foodie-foray will feature lavish dinners and tastings and a grand auction. Each experience will spotlight local and visiting chefs like Ricky Moore, Ashley Christensen, Cheetie Kumar, Caroline Morrison, Sunny Gerhart, Steven Devereaux Greene, Oscar Diaz, Jake Wood, Matt Kelly and many more! Get details on all the events over those three days and tickets here. Tickets sales close on Jan. 25, so don’t delay!
CHAPEL HILL, NC
tourcounsel.com

The Streets at Southpoint | Shopping mall in North Carolina

The Streets at Southpoint Mall is one of the Triangle area's shopping and entertainment complexes. This large, contemporary-design shopping center features more than 140 shops and restaurants. Outside you can also shop and eat something delicious in the pedestrian "Main Street". After you've done your shopping, head over to the...
DURHAM, NC
cbs17

1 shot early Saturday morning in Raleigh, police say

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — One person was shot early Saturday morning in Raleigh, police say. At about 2:14 a.m., officers said they responded to Paula St. early Saturday morning near Wake Forest Road in Raleigh. Officers said a man was shot and was taken to the hospital for treatment.
RALEIGH, NC
WRAL

Nuclear bomb replica brought to Raleigh for protests

RALEIGH, N.C. — A replica of a nuclear bomb returned to North Carolina to commemorate the anniversary of the catastrophic 1961 B-52 nuclear bomber accident near Goldsboro in Wayne County, North Carolina. The replica was brought to Raleigh Sunday as part of a protest by members of N.C. Peace...
RALEIGH, NC
On3.com

On3.com

Nashville, TN
83K+
Followers
99K+
Post
21M+
Views
ABOUT

The premier college sports and recruiting digital media company, featuring the most talented and experienced newsbreakers and storytellers, partnered with iconic fan publications and featuring a next-gen database tracking players from high school to the draft. From the founders of Rivals.com and 247Sports.com.

 https://www.on3.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy