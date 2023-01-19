Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
inkfreenews.com
Janet Bentrup Hays
Janet Bentrup Hays, 89, St. Simons Island, Ga., and North Manchester, died Saturday, Jan. 21, 2023, at Stillwater Hospice, Fort Wayne. Janet was born on July 5, 1933. She married Donald Hays on June 12, 1959. Survivors include her son, Bill (Jo) Hays, North Manchester; two grandsons; six great-grandchildren; and...
inkfreenews.com
Road Closures For Downtown Warsaw Events Approved
WARSAW — Several road closure requests for upcoming events in downtown Warsaw were approved during a Jan. 20 Board of Public Works and Safety meeting. Kosciusko County Velo Cycling Club Vice President Greg Demopoulos presented requests for the 18th annual Fat & Skinny Tire Festival, taking place on May 19. Various road closures will occur in downtown Warsaw from 2 p.m. until midnight as the race and additional festivities progress.
inkfreenews.com
Syracuse Public Library — New Legal Resource Available
SYRACUSE — An Indiana Legal Help kiosk for tenants and renters facing eviction is now available at the Syracuse-Turkey Creek Township Public Library. Indiana Legal Help kiosks provide a way for Hoosiers to easily access indianalegalhelp.org, an Indiana Bar Foundation program connecting Hoosiers to legal resources and services. Through the kiosk, you can access housing-related legal information and resources, including a calendar of eviction-focused legal help events scheduled in our area, and find free and low-cost legal help. The ADA-accessible kiosk also includes a printer and scanner.
inkfreenews.com
Spongy Moth Treatment Meetings Go Virtual
INDIANAPOLIS — The Department of Natural Resources will host several virtual public meetings this month to discuss proposed spongy moth treatments. Spongy moth is an invasive insect that can cause tree defoliation and kill trees. Areas for proposed treatment include Beaver Dam in Kosciukso and Fulton Counties and Etna...
inkfreenews.com
WLFD, WWFT Respond To Chimney Fire
WINONA LAKE — Two fire departments responded to a fire that began in a chimney in a Winona Lake home. Winona Lake Fire Department was called out to the fire at 1705 Chestnut St., at 4:48 p.m. Friday, Jan. 20, later calling Warsaw-Wayne Fire Territory for an assist. Winona...
inkfreenews.com
Hannah Lynn Rogers
Hannah Lynn Rogers, Pierceton, passed away unexpectedly from injuries sustained in a car accident on Friday, Jan. 20, 2023, at the age of 36. She was born on July 14, 1986, in Wabash to Beverly Lynn Ousley and John Stewart Rogers. Hannah attended Whitko High School in South Whitley. Later...
inkfreenews.com
The Lab Receives Main Street Warsaw Grant
WARSAW — The Lab, 120 E. Center St., Suite A, Warsaw, was awarded a $2,500 Main Street Warsaw facade grant at a presentation Friday, Jan. 20. Main Street Warsaw administers a facade grant program that is funded by the city of Warsaw. Qualified applicants may obtain matching grant funds up to a maximum of $5,000 for facades, storefronts, awnings and signs, depending on the scope of the work.
inkfreenews.com
Claypool Lions To Have Fish Fry Tomorrow
CLAYPOOL — The Claypool Lions Club will have a fish fry on Saturday, Jan. 21. It will run from noon to 3 p.m. at the Claypool Lions Club Building, 201 W. Calhoun St. The event is carry-out only. Tenderloins are $9, and fish is $12 a pound. Sides of...
inkfreenews.com
Area Accident Reports
Officers with the Kosciusko County Sheriff’s Office investigated the following accidents:. 3:30 p.m. Friday, Jan. 20, East CR 200N, south of North CR 100E, Warsaw. Drivers: Jose R. Lopez, 18, West Old Road 30, Warsaw; and Jerry C. Hudson, 67, Pine Cone Lane, Warsaw. Lopez’s vehicle didn’t yield to Hudson’s, and hit Hudson’s. Damage up to $5,000.
inkfreenews.com
Snow Flurries Likely This Weekend
WARSAW — There’s been scattered snow showers today through Kosciusko County, a pattern likely to continue through the weekend as well. According to the National Weather Service of Northern Indiana, Saturday, Jan. 21, will be mostly cloudy, with snow showers likely in the early morning hors of Sunday, Jan. 22.
inkfreenews.com
Kosciusko County Court News
The following small claims have been awarded in Kosciusko Superior Court III, Judge Chad Miner presiding:. Warsaw Health System LLC d/b/a Kosciusko Community Hospital v. Chad Haselby, $705.93. Ace Bail Bonds v. Jeffery Jimerson, $481.88. Aegis Dental Group Warsaw P.C. v. Isaiah S. Smith, $171.65. Civil Collections. The following civil...
inkfreenews.com
Walsh Photography On Exhibit Through February
ROCHESTER — Photography by Rochester native Christine Walsh will be on display at the Fulton County Public Library in Rochester now through the end of February. A reception is planned at the library from 5:50-6:45 p.m. Monday, Jan. 23. Walsh was a casual photographer until someone gave her a...
inkfreenews.com
Michael “Mike” L. Grable
Michael “ Mike” L. Grable, 67, Logansport, passed away at 6 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 19, 2023, at Vernon Health and Rehabilitation, Wabash. He was born on Oct. 11, 1955, in Rochester. Survivors include his children: Sarah K. Grable, Indianapolis; John Michael Grable, Kansas City, Kan.; Brady Grable, Logansport;...
inkfreenews.com
Donna Wood
Donna Wood, 76, passed away peacefully at Pilgrim Manor Nursing Home in Plymouth on Thursday, Jan. 19, 2023. She was born on Feb. 19, 1946, in Plymouth. Donna was preceded in death by her husband: Donald Wood; infant son: David; parents: Cecil and Bertha; three nephews: Larry D. Birk, Troy Klingerman and Scott Lowry; and brothers-in-law: Gale Lowry, Larry Birk and Larry Wood.
inkfreenews.com
E. Wayne Miller
E. Wayne Miller, 77, Goshen, died Wednesday, Jan. 18, 2023, at Goshen Hospital surrounded by his family and friends. He was born June 7, 1945, in Hadley, Penn. Wayne and his wife, Ruby (Koerner) Miller have celebrated 45 years of marriage prior to his death. They were married July 30, 1977, in Middlebury.
inkfreenews.com
Warsaw Schools Announces TCU Dash For Cash Giveaway At Tonight’s Home Basketball Game
WARSAW — The TCU Cash Giveaway is planned for the Jan. 20 Warsaw Community High School home boys’ basketball game against Concord. Varsity will tip off at about 7:45 p.m. and the event will occur at halftime. Registration tables will be set up near entrances for attendees to...
inkfreenews.com
Ball State Singers To Perform In Syracuse
SYRACUSE — Chautauqua-Wawasee’s 2023 Spring musical program will feature the Ball State University Singers, an elite musical show choir. The choir of 40 students, singers, dancers, instrumentalists and sound technicians will perform a wide variety of popular hit songs and musical theater in a 90-minute show at Wawasee High School.
inkfreenews.com
Randy A. Hensel
Randy A. Hensel, 50, Bremen, passed away at 3:29 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 19, 2023, in Memorial Hospital, South Bend. Randy was born on Sept. 7, 1972. On July 25, 2009, he married Brenda Faulkner. Survivors include his wife, Brenda; three children, Danielle, Dominic and Chelsea Hensel; three grandchildren; a brother,...
inkfreenews.com
Gerald M. Kiefer
Gerald M. Kiefer, 94, Bremen, passed away at 5:50 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 19, 2023, in Signature Health Care of Bremen. He was born on Jan. 16, 1929. On Oct. 7, 1950, in Bremen First Baptist Church, he married Delorres Sibert. He is survived by his loving wife, Delorres, and many...
inkfreenews.com
Charles ‘Chuck’ Eugene Wheeler
Charles “Chuck” Eugene Wheeler, 75, Knox, died Thursday, Jan. 19, 2023, in Knox. He was born Aug. 25, 1947. On July 9, 1965, in Valparaiso, Chuck married the former Jennifer Shepherd. She survives. Survivors include his wife, Jennifer Wheeler, Knox; son Charles (Michelle) Darren Wheeler, Dalton, Ga.; daughter...
Comments / 0