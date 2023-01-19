ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbia, SC

Chico Carter offers advice to GG Jackson on bouncing back

By Sam Gillenwater
On3.com
 3 days ago
Chris Gillespie | GamecockCentral.com

GG Jackson has had to learn and learn quickly. The 18 year old top freshman prospect who reclassified and is currently leading South Carolina in scoring is doing everything he can to pick things up from SEC play while also maturing as he goes. Still, teammates like senior guard Chico Carter are also trying to help him learn along the way.

Following the Gamecock’s latest loss to Ole Miss, Carter shared what they’re trying to help Jackson understand at this point of his season. He said they’re just trying to uplift him because of just how unforgiving the conference slate is and how much attention he’s facing from other teams.

“I’ve been telling him the SEC is tough. Every game you’re gonna have a target on your back. And it’s not gonna stop,” said Carter. “He’s young so I gotta take him under my wing along with our coaches and our team.”

Through his first 18 collegiate games, Jackson is averaging 15.1 points and 6.6 rebounds per game. He has been incredibly consistent too with 16 double-figure scoring games so far.

However, those numbers haven’t always come easy. Jackson is the focus of every game plan that South Carolina faces and that has shown in his numbers too. To this point, he’s shooting just 38.7% from the field, 30.9% from deep, and 62.7% from the free throw line. Also, as a primary handler, Jackson is turning the ball over 2.4 times a game.

Still, Jackson has as much potential as almost anyone in the SEC, specifically when it comes to making the pros. That’s why veterans like Carter are doing their best to help him mold his game. They want to see him succeed individually because, when at his best, he’s talented enough to get them over the line, even against conference competition.

Comments / 0

 

On3.com

