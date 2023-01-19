SMU kicker Brendan Hall enters NCAA Transfer Portal

SMU kicker Brendan Hall. (Matt Visinsky - On3)

SMU kicker Brendan Hall is entering the NCAA Transfer Portal, he announced on Twitter on Tuesday. The Springtown, Texas native will have three years to play two seasons of eligibility remaining.

“Thank you for giving me a chance @SMUFB,” Hall said, “but after conversations with the coaches we will have to part ways. I’m blessed to have made it this far, and while the route may be different the goal is the same. After much consideration I have decided to enter the transfer portal.”

In 2022, SMU’s kickoff specialist played in all 13 games, registering 87 kickoffs for 5,251 yards with 47 touchbacks. In 2021, he played in all 12 games, registering 82 kickoffs for 5,048 yards with 49 touchbacks. He also punted 36 times for 1,502 yards with a long of 67, nine inside the 20 and five of 50+.

Transfer portal background information

The NCAA transfer portal, which covers every NCAA sport at the Division I, II and III levels, is a private database with names of student-athletes who wish to transfer. It is not accessible to the public.

Once a player’s name shows up in the portal, other schools can contact the player. Players can change their minds at any point and withdraw from the portal. However, once a player enters the portal, the current scholarship no longer has to be honored. In other words, if a player enters the portal but decides to stay, the school is not obligated to provide a scholarship anymore.

The database is a normal database, sortable by a variety of topics, including (of course) sport and name. A player’s individual entry includes basic details such as contact info, whether the player was on scholarship and whether the player is transferring as a graduate student.

A player can ask that a “do not contact” tag be placed on the report. In those instances, the players don’t want to be contacted by schools unless they’ve initiated the communication.