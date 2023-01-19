Read full article on original website
AWWA releases insights report from Water 2050 Technology Think Tank
DENVER – A diverse group of influential thinkers from within and outside the water community put forth 10 recommendations for a technologically-advanced water future in the second think tank report of the Water 2050 initiative. Published today by the American Water Works Association (AWWA), the Water 2050 Technology Think...
Google boss Sundar Pichai tells staff they can work from home to process the 'difficult news' of the company's mass layoffs
Pichai asked staff to "take good care" of themselves, after announcing that the company was laying off 6% of its staff in a memo.
ALLPLAN and Solibri Facilitate Higher Quality Models for Optimum Buildability
Munich, January 19, 2023 – ALLPLAN, the global provider of BIM solutions for the AEC industry, today announced that Solibri Inside will be available from within the Allplan software. The newly developed service offering from Solibri provides design model checking facilities for Allplan users. This newly enabled digital workflow solution enables quality assurance where it matters, at the source of every construction project – during the design phase, for optimum buildability.
Topcon expands Compact Solutions Portfolio with 2D-MC automatic grade control solution for compact track loaders
LAS VEGAS, Nev. – Topcon Positioning Systems has announced 2D-MC, an automatic grade control solution for compact track loaders. Now available in North America, 2D-MC is a low-cost 2D machine control system that is designed to be installed directly onto select grading attachments. Connecting directly to the machine’s controls and an easy-to-use wireless display, the solution works along with familiar rotary laser technology to provide simplified operational visibility, with all the information needed to hit target grade with greater precision and in less time.
Aerial Imaging Market to hit US$25 Bn by 2032
As per the report by Global Market Insights, Inc. “Worldwide Aerial Imaging market was valued USD 3 billion in 2022 and will surpass a revenue collection of USD 25 billion by 2032 with an annual growth rate of 22% over 2023 to 2032.”. The global aerial imaging market is...
Call for Entries: North American Copper in Architecture Awards 2023
McLean, VA — Submissions for the North American Copper in Architecture Awards (NACIA) 2023 are now open. Now, in its 16th year, the awards presented by the Copper Development Association (CDA) celebrate distinctive copper building projects across the United States and Canada. Architects and contractors are invited to add their work to this distinguished portfolio of copper craftsmanship and innovation by March 31, 2023.
