SMU WR Beau Corrales enters NCAA Transfer Portal

SMU WR Beau Corrales. (Matt Visinsky - On3)

SMU wide receiver Beau Corrales is looking for a new home for his final season of college football, entering the NCAA Transfer Portal according to On3’s Matt Zenitz.

Beau Corrales is a former three-star recruit out of Georgetown (TX) as a member of the Class of 2017, per the On3 Consensus. Corrales was the No. 1197 recruit in his class, the No. 177 wide receiver and the No. 175 recruit out of Texas.

Before joining SMU, Corrales spent four seasons at North Carolina. Now, he’ll be looking to join his third team of his collegiate career.

Transfer portal background information

The NCAA transfer portal, which covers every NCAA sport at the Division I, II and III levels, is a private database with names of student-athletes who wish to transfer. It is not accessible to the public.

Once a player’s name shows up in the portal, other schools can contact the player. Players can change their minds at any point and withdraw from the portal. However, once a player enters the portal, the current scholarship no longer has to be honored. In other words, if a player enters the portal but decides to stay, the school is not obligated to provide a scholarship anymore.

The database is a normal database, sortable by a variety of topics, including (of course) sport and name. A player’s individual entry includes basic details such as contact info, whether the player was on scholarship and whether the player is transferring as a graduate student.

A player can ask that a “do not contact” tag be placed on the report. In those instances, the players don’t want to be contacted by schools unless they’ve initiated the communication.