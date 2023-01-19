Read full article on original website
Bybit survey: 40% of crypto investors spend 2 hours on due diligence
In a new financial literacy study, crypto exchange Bybit promotes the necessity to dive into the journey of retail investors within the wild west of the digital asset space. While the level of investment knowledge is slowly improving and there are signs that crypto retail investors are diversifying their portfolio, there is still more to do, the survey claims.
IG Wealth Management extends use of Broadridge’s R.Broker solution
“The Broadridge R.Broker Wealth solution provides IG with enterprise-wide benefits through streamlined operations, timely access to market product advantages, and the ability to consistently offer products and services across any channel.”. IG Wealth Management, part of the IGM Financial Inc. family of companies, has signed a multi-year contract extension to...
Google boss Sundar Pichai tells staff they can work from home to process the 'difficult news' of the company's mass layoffs
Pichai asked staff to "take good care" of themselves, after announcing that the company was laying off 6% of its staff in a memo.
OKX’s third PoR shows $7.5 billion in BTC, ETH, and USDT
OKX, formerly known as OKEx, has released its third proof-of-reserves report amid increasing demand of crypto investors asking for transparency from exchanges they trade with. Published on its website, the updated report shows on-chain and off-chain asset balances, and a complete list of wallet addresses is available for public viewing. The third monthly Proof of Reserves shows $7.5 billion held by the exchange in BTC, ETH, and USDT.
AllianceBlock partners with ARTBANX to make art a bankable asset class on blockchain
AllianceBlock has joined forces with ARTBANX to bring art-backed financing to Web3, according to their announcement. AllianceBlock is a decentralized and trustless infrastructure that provides gateways between TradFi and DeFi. The partnership with ARTBANX, a collection management system for collectors, art professionals, and financial institutions, is a first of its kind in the market and further bridges the gap between TradFi and DeFi.
HK-regulated Waton Securities taps AWS to deliver B2B brokerage solution
Waton’s Broker Cloud is a data-driven integrated platform with trading, investment research, risk management, and operational systems. The partnership with AWS will fulfill Waton’s ambition of delivering a best-in-class brokerage B2B service. Amazon Web Services has partnered with Waton Securities International to launch a safe, simple, compliant, and...
Crypto.com’s 2022 report notes that global crypto ownership increased by 39% despite ‘winter’
Ethereum (ETH) owners grew by 263% from 24 million in January to 87 million in December, accounting for 20% of global owners. Crypto.com has published its Crypto Market Sizing Report 2022, which provides insights into the actual dynamics within the digital asset market. The key takeaway of the report is...
Nexo pays over $50 million to settle unregistered crypto lending charges in the US
“We are not concerned with the labels put on offerings, but on their economic realities. And part of that reality is that crypto assets are not exempt from the federal securities laws.”. Cryptocurrency companies Nexo Inc. and Nexo Capital Inc. have settled with the New York State Attorney General’s Office...
Finra fines Wedbush Securities for inadequate trade monitoring
The Financial Industry Regulatory Authority continues to take disciplinary actions against financial services firms for failing to ensure they had appropriate systems and controls in place to detect market abuse. Today, the industry’s self-regulatory authority ordered Los Angeles-based Wedbush Securities Inc, a provider of private and institutional brokerage in the...
Dukascopy adds VOL.IDX, South Africa Top 40 Index to MT4
Switzerland’s forex bank and broker, Dukascopy has just expanded its offering to include two new indices that are now available on MT4 platform. Dukascopy customers can add the Volatility Index (VOL.IDX) and the South Africa Top 40 Index (SOA.IDX) to their trading portfolio. The move comes shortly after the...
Genesis declares bankruptcy, owes creditors $3.4 billion
Digital-asset brokerage and lender Genesis has filed for bankruptcy in the US as the dramatic collapse of Sam Bankman-Fried’s empire continues to reverberate across the industry. Owing creditors at least $3.4 billion, Genesis had already halted most activity on its platform and froze customer redemptions on November 16, citing...
