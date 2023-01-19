2025 QB Jamar Malone previews his weekend visit to Miami
Gilbert (Ariz.) Higley 2025 quarterback Jamar Malone spoke with On3 about his unofficial visit to Miami this weekend. He received an offer from the Hurricanes last week.
