ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gilbert, AZ

2025 QB Jamar Malone previews his weekend visit to Miami

By Chad Simmons
On3.com
On3.com
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3lHfHu_0kK9gmXr00
Photo by Chad Simmons/On3

Gilbert (Ariz.) Higley 2025 quarterback Jamar Malone spoke with On3 about his unofficial visit to Miami this weekend. He received an offer from the Hurricanes last week.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Arizona Sports

Arizona State baseball legend Sal Bando dies at 78

Arizona State Sun Devils baseball legend Sal Bando, a three-time World Series champion with the Oakland Athletics and former Milwaukee Brewers executive, has died at the age of 78. Bando helped lead ASU to both of its first two College World Series berths in Omaha in 1964 and 1965, and...
TEMPE, AZ
Larry Brown Sports

Bronny James reportedly has 3 schools at top of his list

Bronny James is inching closer to making a decision on where he will attend college, and he reportedly has three schools at the top of his list. Luca Evans of the Los Angeles Times reported on Tuesday that he was told by a person with knowledge of the situation that Ohio State, USC and Oregon... The post Bronny James reportedly has 3 schools at top of his list appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
PHOENIX, AZ
studyfinds.org

Best Things To Do In Glendale, Arizona: Top 5 Activities Recommended By Travel Experts

Super Bowl LVII will be kicking off on February 12, 2023, in the city of Glendale, Arizona. The game will be hosted at the State Farm Stadium Arena. If you’re traveling to attend the big game, you might be unfamiliar with the area and looking to find the best things to do in Glendale, Arizona. Glendale is home to some of the nation’s finest sports and entertainment, as well as top-notch accommodations and one of the most renowned shopping areas in America.
GLENDALE, AZ
azbigmedia.com

Will Hollywood be heading east to Metro Phoenix?

Tinseltown is about 400 miles west of Phoenix, but a new law will have Hollywood producers looking east to film their next blockbuster hit. Arizona legislators created a tax credit for the television and film industry to incentivize production in the Grand Canyon State. The Arizona Motion Picture Production Program...
ARIZONA STATE
KTAR.com

City of Mesa unveils new facility with 5 multi-sport fields

PHOENIX — The city of Mesa on Saturday celebrated the grand opening of a new facility featuring five multi-sport fields that will primarily be used for soccer. Kids took the pitch to begin playing after a brief program and a ceremonial goal kick to officially unveil Lehi Sports Park near Center Street and the Loop 202 Red Mountain Freeway.
MESA, AZ
News Channel Nebraska

Trillium at Douglas Ranch in Buckeye, AZ

Originally Posted On: https://azjunkremoval.com/trillium-in-buckeye/. It’s hard to believe that just 3 decades ago, Mike Ingram had purchased quite a large piece of land that was purchased from the legendary actor John Wayne. While this is only part of the story, many components are developing a new concept that ties in with a highway extension, a city of the future, and a revitalization of Buckeye that is bold and daring.
BUCKEYE, AZ
phoenixwithkids.net

Scorpion Gulch in Phoenix

Scorpion Gulch in Phoenix is a unique home located in South Mountain Park, and is a must-stop if you are in the area. Scorpion Gulch was built as a home and store by William Lunsford. Lunsford’s store sold curios, Indigenous-made items, sodas, and candy. It was still in operation in...
PHOENIX, AZ
Greyson F

Local Pizza Restaurant Opens New Location

Pizza chains from all around the country have landed in Arizona. You might be surprised that a large number of prominent chains originate in Michigan (Domino’s, Little Caesars, Marco’s, and Hungry Howies, to name a few). Despite the influx of pizza chains from the Midwest and other pockets of the country, what is often lost between slices of pepperoni and cheese is the fact that there is a state-wide pizza chain from right here in Arizona, that has been around for over 40 years now. While it doesn’t have the sheer number as the other top chains, it continues to grow, and it just announced a new location in metro Phoenix.
ARIZONA STATE
AZFamily

Woman dead after shooting in Chandler neighborhood

The bobcat has what appears to be a dryer vent hose stuck around her neck, so residents are trying to catch her and help her. City of Phoenix hopes to prevent crashes by adding more time to yellow lights. Updated: 2 hours ago. |. The City of Phoenix is studying...
CHANDLER, AZ
AZFamily

Injured bobcat caught by trappers in Buckeye

One person is dead after a shooting in Scottsdale Saturday evening, and police say the suspect is still on the loose. The Barrett-Jackson car auction at WestWorld of Scottsdale offers a sea of hot wheels for car lovers to admire until Sunday, Jan. 29. Near freezing temps, highs in the...
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
AZFamily

First alert for cold temperatures in central Arizona

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - We have a First Alert for Monday night into Tuesday morning due to the cold temperatures we are expecting. Widespread freezing conditions are possible, and it could be the coldest night of the year, mainly south and east of the Valley. A Freeze Watch has been issued for a large majority of the Valley and into Pinal County.
ARIZONA STATE
fox10phoenix.com

Newsmaker: FBI's Special Agent in Charge & Glendale City Manager Kevin Phelps

In this episode of John Hook's Newsmaker Saturday, we're chatting with the FBI's Special Agent in Charge of the Phoenix Field Office, Akil Davis, who is an Arizona native and served in the Scottsdale Police Department. He says the biggest issue he's facing right now, like all other major cities, is a spike in violent crime. In the second segment of Newsmaker, we're talking with Glendale City Manager Kevin Phelps about the city's turnaround within the last decade and where Phelps sees it going as Super Bowl LVII makes its way to the home of the Arizona Cardinals, State Farm Stadium.
GLENDALE, AZ
Glendale Star

Desert Diamond Arena sees new profitability high

At the Jan. 10 Glendale City Council Workshop, City Manager Kevin Phelps announced ASM Global, the management company for Desert Diamond Arena, notified the city that the arena recently concluded its most profitable year in its history. Phelps said the arena’s total gross ticket sales for the previous calendar year...
GLENDALE, AZ
AZFamily

Another winter storm moves into Arizona

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Yet another winter storm is headed into Arizona. This one is colder than the storms from the weekend. We are issuing a First Alert for a Winter Weather Advisory in northern Arizona until 2 p.m. on Friday above 3,500 feet. Areas above 7,000 feet could receive around 3-6″ of snow, with much of the accumulation coming overnight. Payson could see 2-4″ of snow, and Prescott could get a couple of inches of snow.
ARIZONA STATE
addictedtovacation.com

The 5 Best Day Trips To Take Around Phoneix (With Pics!)

There are plenty of amazing places to visit and fun things to do around Phoenix. And, here are some of the best day trips from Phoenix to add to your list. The best day trips from Phoenix are Flagstaff, Canyon Lake and Tortilla Flat, Payton, Sedona, and Mesa. Each of these destinations offers a unique, special and memorable experience. The destination that you choose will depend on whether you are fond of nature, history, art or architecture.
PHOENIX, AZ
luxury-houses.net

Listed At $3.499 Million, This Elegant Timeless Single Level Home in Scottsdale Arizona Welcomes You With Breathtaking Entry And A Dramatic Fountain

10405 E Mary Katherine Dr Home in Scottsdale, Arizona for Sale. 10405 E Mary Katherine Dr, Scottsdale, Arizona brings a comfortable life with professionally designed neutral interiors and a smart system. This Home in Scottsdale offers 7 bedrooms and 6 bathrooms with over 5,942 square feet of living space. To know more about 10405 E Mary Katherine Dr, please contact David Rod (Phone: 480 767 3000) and Cameron Rod (Phone: 602 828 8500) at Keller Williams Arizona Realty for full support and perfect service.
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
On3.com

On3.com

Nashville, TN
83K+
Followers
99K+
Post
21M+
Views
ABOUT

The premier college sports and recruiting digital media company, featuring the most talented and experienced newsbreakers and storytellers, partnered with iconic fan publications and featuring a next-gen database tracking players from high school to the draft. From the founders of Rivals.com and 247Sports.com.

 https://www.on3.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy