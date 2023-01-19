ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montclair, NJ

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NJ.com

Wrestling: Complete previews for the Bergen, Passaic & Union County Tournaments

We’re in the middle of the county tournament stretch and three of the state’s best are beginning on Saturday. The Bergen County Tournament is taking place at a new venue and with a new format, the Passaic County Tournament features the county debut for one of the state’s best wrestlers and a Union County Tournament title would be the eighth in a row for Cranford, No. 15 in the NJ.com Top 20.
UNION COUNTY, NJ
NJ.com

PHOTOS: Union County wrestling tournament, Jan. 21, 2023

It’s one of the biggest county wrestling tournament weekends of the year and Union County is right in the mix. Check out some pictures from Saturday’s tournament. Our high school sports photos like the ones below put you right up close with the action and the whole experience. Check them out by clicking anywhere in the collage below to open the photo gallery. Don’t forget to share the gallery with friends and relatives.
UNION COUNTY, NJ
themontclairgirl.com

19 Essex County News Stories You Missed This Week

Another busy week has come and gone in Montclair and Essex County. We’ve rounded up all the latest news to keep you up to date on everything happening in the community. Some highlights include: AeroFarm expands its partnership with Newark Public Schools; a teenage boy was killed in a one-car accident in Bloomfield; and a pet vaccination clinic will take place for pet owners in Montclair and Cedar Grove. Keep reading for all the North Jersey news you missed this week in Essex County and beyond.
ESSEX COUNTY, NJ
TAPinto.net

Avoid Rt 1. North and Randolph Ave, Rahway PD Says

RAHWAY, NJ — The Rahway Police Department issued a road closure advisory at 10:07 p.m. Due to a motor vehicle accident, avoid Rt 1. North and Randolph Ave. in Rahway. Use an alternate route [Don’t miss any TAPinto Rahway news. Go to tapinto.net/enews to sign up for our free e-newsletter, delivered each morning to your inbox.]
RAHWAY, NJ
NJ.com

Seton Hall is a racist neighbor to Newark residents | Opinion

Homeowners that live in the Newark West Ward, on the streets that border South Orange, have noticed an environmental change that has negatively impacted their quality of life and damaged their property. Since 2011, severe flooding has increased in direct correlation to the expansion and building on the Seton Hall campus.
NEWARK, NJ
Ted Rivers

The Best Neighborhoods for Young Professionals in Newark

Newark, New Jersey is the largest city in the state and a thriving center for commerce, culture, and entertainment. It offers a diverse array of neighborhoods, each with its own unique character and amenities. For young professionals, several neighborhoods stand out as particularly attractive places to call home.
NEWARK, NJ
Montclair Local

Montclair Fund for Educational Excellence awards $60,000 in teacher grants

The Montclair Fund for Educational Excellence has awarded more than $60,000 to fund innovative learning projects proposed by teachers across the Montclair school district. The annual grants are broken into three categories — educational excellence, professional development, and social and emotional learning. The projects include curating a library of culturally representative literature, creating a schoolwide compost program and engaging middle school students to paint a mural in the school bathroom with QR codes linking to mental health resources.
MONTCLAIR, NJ
New Jersey Globe

Karla Squier, longtime Essex GOP leader, dies at 91

Karla J. Squier, an Essex County GOP stalwart who began her political career working for two generations of the Kean family in the 1960s, died of multiple myeloma cancer on January 26. She was 91. Squier was a longtime Republican State Committeewoman and Maplewood GOP Municipal Chair and served as...
ESSEX COUNTY, NJ
NJ.com

Hudson County Prosecutor’s Office to host safety seminar for houses of worship

Houses of worship in Hudson County can pray for the best, but they are urged to prepare for the worst. The Hudson County Prosecutor’s Office, in coordination with the state Office of Homeland Security and Preparedness (NJOHSP) and the U.S. Department of Homeland Security, has scheduled a Houses of Worship Security Program for Jan. 31 at High Tech High School in Secaucus.
HUDSON COUNTY, NJ
Montclair Local

Obituary: Joyce L. Goldman

Joyce L. Goldman, a longtime political activist and resident of Montclair who served as a key aide to two Essex County executives, died on Dec. 15, 2022. She was 82. Ms. Goldman, who served in several positions in the administration of Essex County Executive Peter Shapiro from 1978 to 1986, became the first woman to serve as director of the Essex County Division of Buildings and Grounds in 1985, where she managed more than 300 employees and a $12 million budget.
MONTCLAIR, NJ
New Jersey Globe

Barry Dugan, former Hudson freeholder, dies at 87

Barry J. Dugan, a former Hudson County freeholder and a political ally of former Assembly Speaker and Bayonne Mayor Joseph V. Doria, Jr., died on January 13. He was 87. Doria appointed Dugan as Bayonne’s director of Parks and Recreation in 1998. With the support of Doria, Hudson County...
BAYONNE, NJ
Montclair Local

Montclair council holds off action on Stafford

Nearly three months after placing Township Manager Timothy Stafford on paid administrative leave, Montclair’s Township Council took no action on the matter as it convened for the first time in the new year. With Stafford’s future with the town in question, the council spent 45 minutes in executive session...
MONTCLAIR, NJ
Montclair Local

Montclair Local

Montclair, NJ
773
Followers
4K+
Post
135K+
Views
ABOUT

The mission of the Montclair Local is to make our hometown stronger through independent, in-depth, factual reporting on the issues and events that affect you; your tax dollars, your schools, your elected officials, the institutions and businesses that serve you, the restaurants and cultural events that enrich your life.

 https://www.montclairlocal.news/

Comments / 0

Community Policy