Girls swimming: Westfield breaks three records en route to Union County title
The Blue Devils did it again. Westfield, ranked No. 1 in the NJ.com Top 20, notched seven first-place finishes and 411.5 total points to reel in another Union County Championship on Sunday at Rutgers University.
Wrestling: No. 17 Cranford stays clutch in finals to earn historic Union County title
When the Cranford wrestling team walked into Kean University’s Harwood Arena to compete in the Union County Tournament, every one of their athletes was fully aware that they were on the cusp of making history. Another team title for the defending champion Cougars would give them their eighth straight....
Wrestling: Complete previews for the Bergen, Passaic & Union County Tournaments
We’re in the middle of the county tournament stretch and three of the state’s best are beginning on Saturday. The Bergen County Tournament is taking place at a new venue and with a new format, the Passaic County Tournament features the county debut for one of the state’s best wrestlers and a Union County Tournament title would be the eighth in a row for Cranford, No. 15 in the NJ.com Top 20.
Union County Tournament preview, 2023: Top team title contenders, wrestlers to watch
At Kean University for the first time, this tournament could see history made if Cranford wins. Currently No. 15 in the NJ.com Top 20, the Cougars are going for their record eighth-straight Union County title and with four returning runners-up including state-ranked Jordan Chapman, this is a team poised for a big weekend.
PHOTOS: Union County wrestling tournament, Jan. 21, 2023
It’s one of the biggest county wrestling tournament weekends of the year and Union County is right in the mix. Check out some pictures from Saturday’s tournament. Our high school sports photos like the ones below put you right up close with the action and the whole experience. Check them out by clicking anywhere in the collage below to open the photo gallery. Don’t forget to share the gallery with friends and relatives.
No. 1 Roselle Cath. rides ‘D’ and spark of Mgbako, Wilcher to overpower St. Rose
Roselle Catholic head coach Dave Boff has seen a few games this season where his star-studded lineup has placed so much faith in its ability to score that commitment at the defensive end was regarded as more of a secondary concern. Saturday was not one of those games.
19 Essex County News Stories You Missed This Week
Another busy week has come and gone in Montclair and Essex County. We’ve rounded up all the latest news to keep you up to date on everything happening in the community. Some highlights include: AeroFarm expands its partnership with Newark Public Schools; a teenage boy was killed in a one-car accident in Bloomfield; and a pet vaccination clinic will take place for pet owners in Montclair and Cedar Grove. Keep reading for all the North Jersey news you missed this week in Essex County and beyond.
Alexis Yetna’s Seton Hall career is over: ‘He ain’t playing this year’
Whatever slim chances Seton Hall had of adding a frontcourt piece in the middle of the season are officially over. When asked by NJ Advance Media after Saturday’s blowout loss to Marquette if graduate student forward Alexis Yetna would play again, head coach Shaheen Holloway answered in emphatic form.
Montclair High School senior Serena Lee selected for Senate Youth Program
Montclair High School senior Serena Lee is one of two New Jersey students selected to represent the state during the 61st annual United States Senate Youth Program. Lee is the first student from Montclair High School to ever be selected for the program, she said. Lee was nominated for the...
Avoid Rt 1. North and Randolph Ave, Rahway PD Says
RAHWAY, NJ — The Rahway Police Department issued a road closure advisory at 10:07 p.m. Due to a motor vehicle accident, avoid Rt 1. North and Randolph Ave. in Rahway. Use an alternate route [Don’t miss any TAPinto Rahway news. Go to tapinto.net/enews to sign up for our free e-newsletter, delivered each morning to your inbox.]
Seton Hall is a racist neighbor to Newark residents | Opinion
Homeowners that live in the Newark West Ward, on the streets that border South Orange, have noticed an environmental change that has negatively impacted their quality of life and damaged their property. Since 2011, severe flooding has increased in direct correlation to the expansion and building on the Seton Hall campus.
The Best Neighborhoods for Young Professionals in Newark
Newark, New Jersey is the largest city in the state and a thriving center for commerce, culture, and entertainment. It offers a diverse array of neighborhoods, each with its own unique character and amenities. For young professionals, several neighborhoods stand out as particularly attractive places to call home.
Rutgers spent record $138M to fund athletics in 2022-23 school year
For the sixth consecutive academic year, Rutgers spent a record total to fund its 22-team athletics program, an analysis of the university’s 2021-22 athletics budget reveals. NJ Advance Media on Thursday obtained the 2022 Fiscal Year ledger Rutgers submitted to the NCAA through an Open Public Records Act request....
Montclair Fund for Educational Excellence awards $60,000 in teacher grants
The Montclair Fund for Educational Excellence has awarded more than $60,000 to fund innovative learning projects proposed by teachers across the Montclair school district. The annual grants are broken into three categories — educational excellence, professional development, and social and emotional learning. The projects include curating a library of culturally representative literature, creating a schoolwide compost program and engaging middle school students to paint a mural in the school bathroom with QR codes linking to mental health resources.
Karla Squier, longtime Essex GOP leader, dies at 91
Karla J. Squier, an Essex County GOP stalwart who began her political career working for two generations of the Kean family in the 1960s, died of multiple myeloma cancer on January 26. She was 91. Squier was a longtime Republican State Committeewoman and Maplewood GOP Municipal Chair and served as...
Hudson County Prosecutor’s Office to host safety seminar for houses of worship
Houses of worship in Hudson County can pray for the best, but they are urged to prepare for the worst. The Hudson County Prosecutor’s Office, in coordination with the state Office of Homeland Security and Preparedness (NJOHSP) and the U.S. Department of Homeland Security, has scheduled a Houses of Worship Security Program for Jan. 31 at High Tech High School in Secaucus.
Obituary: Joyce L. Goldman
Joyce L. Goldman, a longtime political activist and resident of Montclair who served as a key aide to two Essex County executives, died on Dec. 15, 2022. She was 82. Ms. Goldman, who served in several positions in the administration of Essex County Executive Peter Shapiro from 1978 to 1986, became the first woman to serve as director of the Essex County Division of Buildings and Grounds in 1985, where she managed more than 300 employees and a $12 million budget.
Barry Dugan, former Hudson freeholder, dies at 87
Barry J. Dugan, a former Hudson County freeholder and a political ally of former Assembly Speaker and Bayonne Mayor Joseph V. Doria, Jr., died on January 13. He was 87. Doria appointed Dugan as Bayonne’s director of Parks and Recreation in 1998. With the support of Doria, Hudson County...
Montclair council holds off action on Stafford
Nearly three months after placing Township Manager Timothy Stafford on paid administrative leave, Montclair’s Township Council took no action on the matter as it convened for the first time in the new year. With Stafford’s future with the town in question, the council spent 45 minutes in executive session...
Newark woman who helped wounded police officers honored at ceremony
Angela Walker’s bravery was recognized Sunday evening at the ceremony, where she received the Heroes of the Dream award.
