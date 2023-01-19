Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Nebraska Football: Georgia TE Arik Gilbert transfers to HuskersThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
Nebraska offers Texas receiver with visit coming SaturdayThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
Men’s Basketball: Buckeyes drop fifth-straight, lose to Nebraska 63-60The LanternColumbus, OH
5 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From LincolnTed RiversLincoln, NE
Nebraska Football: Four-star WR Demitrius Bell offered, set to visitThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
Related
1011now.com
City of Lincoln crews treat streets to prepare for winter weather
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -City of Lincoln crews have begun treating arterial streets with granular salt pre-wet and brine on Saturday. The City of Lincoln warns that streets are currently wet with slush. Drivers should watch for slick spots and reduced visibility. Do you have winter weather photos or videos? Send...
1011now.com
Portion of West A Street to close Monday
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -West A Street, from the east side of Southwest 27th Street to the west side of Southwest 23rd Street, will be closed for the third phase of a multi-phase wastewater pipe installation project beginning Monday. According to officials, this work is scheduled to be completed by March 31.
kfornow.com
Fire Destroys South Lincoln Home Early Thursday Morning
LINCOLN–(KFOR Jan. 19)–A fire broke out inside an unoccupied home in south Lincoln early Thursday morning and Lincoln Fire and Rescue crews had to endure the winter weather conditions to battle the flames. LFR Captain Nancy Crist tells KFOR News fire crews were called to the home off...
klkntv.com
More than a dozen units called to Lincoln house fire on a hazardous Thursday morning
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – More than a dozen units were called to a house fire in Lincoln on Thursday morning. This all started near 49th Street and Pioneers Boulevard just before 2:45 a.m. Lincoln Fire & Rescue crews closed part of the area down as they battled the blaze.
klin.com
Fire Heavily Damages Northwest Lincoln Home
Lincoln Fire & Rescue crews battled a fire inside a home at 235 W Belmont Ave around at 9:30 Thursday night. Firefighters could see smoke and flames coming from the single story home as they arrived on scene. LFR Captain Nancy Crist says the fire was contained to the enclosed...
News Channel Nebraska
Snow advisory until early Sunday morning
OMAHA - A National Weather Service advisory says one to three inches of snow is expected for Gage, Lancaster, Otoe, Cass and Saline counties in Nebraska and Fremont and Mils counties in Iowa. Some areas may get up to four inches by 3 a.m. Up to 5 inches of snow...
1011now.com
Sunday Forecast: A more consistent weather pattern moves in....
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The end of the week and the start of the new week will be dominated by high pressure... meaning quieter conditions will settle into the 1011 region. However, widespread areas of patchy to dense fog are expected for Sunday morning. Sunday will have a foggy start...
iheart.com
Weekend Snow In S.E. Nebraska Forecast
The Omaha Office of the National Weather Service says another round of light snow will move into South Central and Southeast Nebraska on Saturday. An inch or two is possible generally south of Interstate 80;. They say the Omaha/Council Bluffs Metro area has only about a 20% chance of getting...
klin.com
Winter Weather Advisory Until 6am Sunday
..WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM CST SUNDAY... The National Weather Service advisory includes additional snow accumulations of up to two inches along with slippery road conditions. Counties included in the Advisory include: In Iowa, Fremont and Page Counties. In Nebraska, Lancaster, Otoe and Saline Counties. Slow down and use caution while traveling.
News Channel Nebraska
Pickup, semi pulling flatbed...collide southwest of Beatrice
BEATRICE – A southeast Nebraska highway accident Friday morning, fortunately caused no injuries. The collision between a pickup and a semi pulling a flatbed trailer with construction equipment, collided at U.S. Highway 136 and Southwest 61st Road, about three miles southwest of Beatrice. "The truck was westbound on 136...the...
klin.com
Winter Storm Shuts Down Portions Of I-80
Heavy snow in central and western Nebraska is creating major travel impacts. Around 7:00 The Nebraska State patrol says I-80 and Highway 30 are both closed between Kearney and the Wyoming border. Heavy snow continues to fall and will move east throughout the day. Travel is not advised during the...
klin.com
Portion of West A St to Close Jan. 23 to March 31
A portion of West A St will close on Jan. 23 from the east side of Southwest 27th St to the west side of Southwest 23rd St. The closure is taking place for the third phase of a multi-step wastewater pipe installation project. The work is on schedule to be completed by March 31.
klkntv.com
‘I was kind of expecting more’: Lincolnites, city workers didn’t have much snow to move
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — Lincoln got its most precipitation since July on Thursday, a little over eight-tenths of an inch. The Lincoln Transportation and Utilities Department worked nonstop all night and early into the morning to make sure the main roads were safe for the morning commute. “Last night,...
klkntv.com
LPD responds to shooting near South 14th Street & Old Farm Road
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Police reportedly responded to a shooting in the area of South 14th Street and Old Farm Road early Saturday morning. This is one of the many calls that the Lincoln Police Department is investigating according to Chief Ewins. We will update this story as more...
klin.com
UPDATE: Less Snow Expected in Lincoln
Things have changed regarding the storm since the 3 o’clock hour. Corey Mead, meteorologist with the National Weather Service, tells KLIN News that a warm layer of air above the ground has prevented the precipitation changing from freezing rain to snow. Additionally, a pocket of dry air moved from Kansas into Southeast Nebraska to Interstate 80 at about 3 PM. The dry air is causing much of the precipitation is evaporating before it hits the ground.
iheart.com
Winter Storm Heading Into Omaha Area Today Through Thursday
(Omaha, NE) -- A winter storm is expected in the Omaha area today into Thursday. Snow mixed with freezing rain will start early this afternoon in the Omaha area, changing to all snow after 3 p.m. Total daytime snow accumulation of 3 to 5 inches possible. More snow tonight, heavy...
klkntv.com
Snow emergency in effect in Lincoln
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — The City of Lincoln has declared a snow emergency. That means starting at 10 p.m. Wednesday, you can’t park on certain streets. Maps of the prohibited roads can be found on the city’s website. The emergency will end at 5 a.m. Thursday, according...
klkntv.com
Neighbor recounts shooting: ‘I heard a sudden pop’
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Lincoln Police responded to a call at 10:18 a.m. to a home near 18th and Euclid Ave Saturday. Neighbor Susan Wilkinson was in front of her home when she heard a blast. ” A guy comes over from the back ally, he came pounding on...
klkntv.com
Flames engulf vehicle after crash in rural Nebraska, killing one man
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — A man is dead after a fiery crash Tuesday in rural Nance County, authorities say. Just before 6 p.m., authorities were called to a two-vehicle crash on Highway 22 near Genoa, according to the Nance County Sheriff’s Office. Investigators say a Chevy Suburban was...
News Channel Nebraska
Columbus declares snow emergency
COLUMBUS, Neb. -- The City of Columbus has declared both a winter storm warning and a snow emergency for Wednesday. A winter storm warning was issued for Platte County by the National Weather Service. The warning is for 6:00 a.m. Wednesday until 6:00 a.m. Thursday. Wind gusts are forecasted to...
Comments / 0