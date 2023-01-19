Read full article on original website
Indiana witness describes bright object hovering over neighbor's houseRoger MarshIndiana State
Five Questions with Tailspin Ale Fest Co-Founder Trevor CravensJC PhelpsLouisville, KY
5 Female Disruptors Shaping the State of Bourbon in KentuckyPaulaConwayNYCKentucky State
Publix is Opening First Kentucky Store This YearBryan DijkhuizenKentucky State
Everyone in Kentucky Should Visit this Epic Flea Market At Least OnceTravel MavenShepherdsville, KY
Louisville Cardinal
Panthers hand Cards eighth 20 point loss of season, fall 75-54
After Louisville’s latest encounter with the University of Pittsburgh, the Cardinals continue their lowball season with a 75-54 loss at home. This adds to the already recording setting and appalling record of 2-17, 0-8 in ACC play. A familiar crash and burn. Pitt controlled Louisville on the defensive side...
247Sports
'24 5-star Bryson Tucker receives Louisville offer
Louisville has extended a scholarship offer to 2024 five-star wing Bryson Tucker. The 6-foot-6 prospect at IMG Academy in Bradenton, Fla., sits as the No. 7 overall prospect nationally by the industry-generated 247Sports Composite, while also checking in as the No. 4 small forward. Tucker's list of college options is...
247Sports
2024 Top 50 PG Labaron Philon receives Louisville offer
Louisville has extended a scholarship to one of the top point guard targets in the 2024 class. Mobile, Ala., Baker High School prospect Labaron Philon reported an offer from the Cardinals on Saturday. 247Sports ranks the 6-foot-4 prospect as the nation's No. 40 overall target in the '24 class, as...
247Sports
Louisville Trinity punter Carter Schwartz eyeing opportunity with Cardinals
Louisville Trinity 2023 punter Carter Schwartz is back on the recruiting market. The local product announced a commitment to Kentucky in October but reopened his recruiting process earlier in the week. The hometown Cardinals were quick to express an interest with new special teams coordinator Karl Maslowski building a relationship.
Louisville football continues to extend scholarship offers
The Louisville football staff has kept busy on the recruiting trail this week. In addition to visiting high schools locally and other recruiting areas, the coaches have extended a number of scholarship offers to players in multiple recruiting classes. Here's a look at many of those that have added Louisville to their list of offers in recent days. Also see, Louisville coaches extend offers to elite targets.
uoflcardgame.com
Louisville high school coaches respond to Brohm & staff visits
Didn’t take long for the University of Louisville’s new football coaching staff to start to try to rebuild that recruiting wall around the city of Louisville that seems to have become pretty porous over the last few years. Cardinal Head Coach Jeff Brohm and his staff are trying to make sure that the next Brian Brohm or Michael Bush don’t leave the 502 to continue their playing careers.
WLKY.com
Mark Wahlberg spotted behind the bar of two Louisville night spots
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — People waited in line for hours, beginning Friday night, for a chance to meet actor Mark Wahlberg. He was in town promoting his tequila brand and signing bottles at the Liquor Barn in Middletown. But, that wasn't his first stop. It appears he arrived in the...
Free divorce clinic being offered in Louisville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The Louisville Bar Association (LBA) is hosting a "Pro Se Divorce Clinic." This is for people who may want a divorce, but aren't able to retain an attorney to represent them. Clinics like this aim to show you how you can file for divorce yourself, by getting help from those who know how it all works.
wdrb.com
Mark Wahlberg visits Louisville to unveil new tequila, signs bottles for fans at Liquor Barn
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Mark Wahlberg is visiting Louisville this weekend to unveil his new tequila. The 51-year-old actor, producer, businessman and former rapper launched Flecha Azul Tequila. Wahlberg signed bottles for several hours at the Liquor Barn in Middletown at 13401 Shelbyville Road on Saturday morning. While a line...
wdrb.com
2 friends from Louisville claim $1 million Mega Millions winnings
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A man and woman from Louisville who had been friends since high school will share a $1 million prize from last week's Mega Millions drawing. The pair who wish to remain anonymous tell Kentucky Lottery officials that they were out one night and needed to stop for gas.
5 Female Disruptors Shaping the State of Bourbon in Kentucky
With more than two barrels for every person living in Kentucky, it’s no surprise the state produces 95 percent of the world’s bourbon. Nearly 11 million barrels of bourbon are aging in Kentucky at any given moment. The number of licensed distilling operations in Kentucky has more than quadrupled between 2009 when there were 19 in the state, and 2021, when there were 95. Bourbon is hot and growing. What might surprise you is how many visionary women distillers are disrupting the historically male-dominated industry.
Wave 3
Louisville restaurant in Colonial Gardens closing
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Union 15, a pizzeria and taphouse in Colonial Gardens, said they are closing their doors Saturday, Jan 21. “It is with a heavy heart that we share with you Union 15 will close our doors to the public this Saturday night at 10pm,” Union 15 said in a Facebook post. “We fought a good fight but we can’t overcome a broken economy, extremely high food costs and an upcoming year of no forgiveness in either direction.”
2 high school friends claim $1M Mega Millions ticket in Louisville
When he checked the ticket Saturday and saw the first five numbers matched he wasn't sure what he had won.
WLKY.com
How much snow did we get? Accumulation totals across Kentuckiana
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Snow fell across much of southern Indiana and the Louisville area Sunday morning. It looks like the snow has mostly moved through our viewing area which means it is time for some preliminary accumulation totals. Here is a list of early totals from across our area...
Woman killed when Denny’s sign falls, crushes vehicle in Kentucky
ELIZABETHTOWN, Ky. — Strong winds caused a Denny’s restaurant sign to fall onto a car in a parking lot on Thursday, killing one woman and injuring two other people, authorities said. According to Elizabethtown Police spokesperson Chris Denham, a 72-year-old woman was transported to a hospital in Louisville,...
AOL Corp
Diners caught off guard by footage related to Breonna Taylor's death aired at a Kentucky restaurant
Diners at a Greek restaurant in Bowling Green, Kentucky, on Tuesday night were subjected to police body camera footage from the night Breonna Taylor was shot and killed in her Louisville apartment in 2020, according to the local NAACP and restaurant patrons. The Republican Women’s Club of South Central Kentucky...
Wave 3
Knabel Family in contact with Kentucky State Police after remains found
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Possible human remains found in Boyle County could be tied to a Missing Persons case in the Louisville area. Kentucky State Police was notified about remains found in a field off of Craintown Road in Perryville just before 7 pm Friday. KSP said the skeletal remains...
wdrb.com
Wintry Mix/Snow Likely Tomorrow Morning
While we are dry for the first half of the weekend (today), things start to change in a big way starting tomorrow morning. A low pressure to our South will bring in moisture as temperatures are right around freezing. Notice I said right around freezing...not everyone below freezing. Air temperatures as this moisture moves into the area will really be the deciding factor on what mode of precipitation falls depending on where you are.
Louisville sits on $38 million in rent assistance while residents are evicted
This week — like last week and the week before that — some of the 2.394 renters in Louisville who have applied for emergency rental assistance will go to eviction court and get evicted after the city recently received $38 million of emergency rental assistance. More will be evicted without the opportunity to apply for […] The post Louisville sits on $38 million in rent assistance while residents are evicted appeared first on Kentucky Lantern.
wdrb.com
Louisville dog rescue asking for help after taking in dozens of dogs from Ohio puppy mill
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Louisville dog rescue organization had never traveled so far for so many dogs. But that all changed in early December, when the group Golden Retriever Rescue and Adoption of Needy Dogs (GRRAND) got a notification that dozens of dogs in northern Ohio needed rescued from a puppy mill on an Amish farm near Cleveland.
