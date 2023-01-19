ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisville, KY

Louisville Cardinal

Panthers hand Cards eighth 20 point loss of season, fall 75-54

After Louisville’s latest encounter with the University of Pittsburgh, the Cardinals continue their lowball season with a 75-54 loss at home. This adds to the already recording setting and appalling record of 2-17, 0-8 in ACC play. A familiar crash and burn. Pitt controlled Louisville on the defensive side...
LOUISVILLE, KY
247Sports

'24 5-star Bryson Tucker receives Louisville offer

Louisville has extended a scholarship offer to 2024 five-star wing Bryson Tucker. The 6-foot-6 prospect at IMG Academy in Bradenton, Fla., sits as the No. 7 overall prospect nationally by the industry-generated 247Sports Composite, while also checking in as the No. 4 small forward. Tucker's list of college options is...
LOUISVILLE, KY
247Sports

2024 Top 50 PG Labaron Philon receives Louisville offer

Louisville has extended a scholarship to one of the top point guard targets in the 2024 class. Mobile, Ala., Baker High School prospect Labaron Philon reported an offer from the Cardinals on Saturday. 247Sports ranks the 6-foot-4 prospect as the nation's No. 40 overall target in the '24 class, as...
LOUISVILLE, KY
247Sports

Louisville Trinity punter Carter Schwartz eyeing opportunity with Cardinals

Louisville Trinity 2023 punter Carter Schwartz is back on the recruiting market. The local product announced a commitment to Kentucky in October but reopened his recruiting process earlier in the week. The hometown Cardinals were quick to express an interest with new special teams coordinator Karl Maslowski building a relationship.
LOUISVILLE, KY
247Sports

Louisville football continues to extend scholarship offers

The Louisville football staff has kept busy on the recruiting trail this week. In addition to visiting high schools locally and other recruiting areas, the coaches have extended a number of scholarship offers to players in multiple recruiting classes. Here's a look at many of those that have added Louisville to their list of offers in recent days. Also see, Louisville coaches extend offers to elite targets.
LOUISVILLE, KY
uoflcardgame.com

Louisville high school coaches respond to Brohm & staff visits

Didn’t take long for the University of Louisville’s new football coaching staff to start to try to rebuild that recruiting wall around the city of Louisville that seems to have become pretty porous over the last few years. Cardinal Head Coach Jeff Brohm and his staff are trying to make sure that the next Brian Brohm or Michael Bush don’t leave the 502 to continue their playing careers.
LOUISVILLE, KY
WHAS11

Free divorce clinic being offered in Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The Louisville Bar Association (LBA) is hosting a "Pro Se Divorce Clinic." This is for people who may want a divorce, but aren't able to retain an attorney to represent them. Clinics like this aim to show you how you can file for divorce yourself, by getting help from those who know how it all works.
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

2 friends from Louisville claim $1 million Mega Millions winnings

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A man and woman from Louisville who had been friends since high school will share a $1 million prize from last week's Mega Millions drawing. The pair who wish to remain anonymous tell Kentucky Lottery officials that they were out one night and needed to stop for gas.
LOUISVILLE, KY
PaulaConwayNYC

5 Female Disruptors Shaping the State of Bourbon in Kentucky

With more than two barrels for every person living in Kentucky, it’s no surprise the state produces 95 percent of the world’s bourbon. Nearly 11 million barrels of bourbon are aging in Kentucky at any given moment. The number of licensed distilling operations in Kentucky has more than quadrupled between 2009 when there were 19 in the state, and 2021, when there were 95. Bourbon is hot and growing. What might surprise you is how many visionary women distillers are disrupting the historically male-dominated industry.
KENTUCKY STATE
Wave 3

Louisville restaurant in Colonial Gardens closing

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Union 15, a pizzeria and taphouse in Colonial Gardens, said they are closing their doors Saturday, Jan 21. “It is with a heavy heart that we share with you Union 15 will close our doors to the public this Saturday night at 10pm,” Union 15 said in a Facebook post. “We fought a good fight but we can’t overcome a broken economy, extremely high food costs and an upcoming year of no forgiveness in either direction.”
LOUISVILLE, KY
WLKY.com

How much snow did we get? Accumulation totals across Kentuckiana

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Snow fell across much of southern Indiana and the Louisville area Sunday morning. It looks like the snow has mostly moved through our viewing area which means it is time for some preliminary accumulation totals. Here is a list of early totals from across our area...
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

Wintry Mix/Snow Likely Tomorrow Morning

While we are dry for the first half of the weekend (today), things start to change in a big way starting tomorrow morning. A low pressure to our South will bring in moisture as temperatures are right around freezing. Notice I said right around freezing...not everyone below freezing. Air temperatures as this moisture moves into the area will really be the deciding factor on what mode of precipitation falls depending on where you are.
LOUISVILLE, KY
Kentucky Lantern

Louisville sits on $38 million in rent assistance while residents are evicted

This week — like last week and the week before that — some of the 2.394 renters in Louisville who have applied for emergency rental assistance will go to eviction court and get evicted after the city recently received $38 million of emergency rental assistance. More will be evicted without the opportunity to apply for […] The post Louisville sits on $38 million in rent assistance while residents are evicted appeared first on Kentucky Lantern.
LOUISVILLE, KY

