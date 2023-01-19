2024 4-star CB Ify Obidegwu visiting Oregon this weekend

(Volquest/On3)

Baltimore (Md.) St. Frances Academy four-star cornerback Ify Obidegwu will visit Oregon this weekend, he announced on Thursday.

Obidegwu is the No. 163 overall recruit in the 2024 cycle, according to the On3 Consensus, a complete and equally weighted industry-generated average that utilizes all four major recruiting media companies. He ranks as the nation’s No. 15 cornerback and the No. 6 junior prospect in the state of Maryland.

The Ducks are one of more than 30 programs to already extend him an offer, a list that also includes Maryland, Penn State, Tennessee, Ohio State, Michigan, USC and others. He is fresh off a visit to Tennessee last weekend, and this will be his first known trip to Eugene.

He currently has an On3 NIL Valuation of $13.7K. The On3 NIL Valuation is an index that looks to set the standard market value for both high school and college-level athletes. The NIL valuation does not act as a tracker of the value of NIL deals an athlete has completed to date. It rather signifies an athlete’s value at a certain moment in time.