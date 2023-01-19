Read full article on original website
ocfl.net
Statement from Orange County Mayor Jerry L. Demings | January 22, 2023
“I offer my sincere condolences to the victims and families of the Monterey Park, California mass shooting. It is unfortunate that these acts of violence continue to occur in America for the purpose of instilling fear in our populace. The fact that it happened during a Lunar New Year celebration enjoyed by many Asians is remarkable. I hope and pray we turn our trauma into action to curtail such acts of violence in the future.” – Jerry L. Demings, Orange County Mayor.
Downtown Orlando business owner says proposed safety measures are redundant, costly
ORLANDO, Fla. — At their next meeting Monday afternoon, Orlando City Council members will consider two ordinances meant to address safety concerns downtown. One ordinance would impose a temporary moratorium on new nightclubs within the downtown development area to allow city staff time to consider new ways to regulate the clubs already there.
theapopkavoice.com
In a dramatic 3-2 vote, the City Council moves Apopka into a new era of economic development
It took over six years, four election cycles, a couple of presentations, and a late-night City Council meeting, but Apopka finally took the first step in creating an economic development department. But even as the votes were counted, the result was held in limbo for what seemed like an eternity.
Sanford envisions new downtown mixed-use project
ORLANDO, Fla. — Editor’s note: This story is available as a result of a content partnership between WFTV and the Orlando Business Journal. Sanford plans to redevelop a property to bring parking and more to its downtown. The city has put out a request for qualifications for the...
wmfe.org
Good Samaritan Society's Kissimmee Village now up for sale
The company that runs the Good Samaritan Society's Kissimmee Village has announced plans to sell the senior community, along with other properties in Florida and 14 other states. There's no buyer yet for the Osceola County property, and the time frame is uncertain. The senior community of apartments, mobile homes...
WESH
Kissimmee hotel and apartment buildings to be transformed into emergency, bridge housing
KISSIMMEE, Fla. — The former Super 8 hotel off Vine Street in Kissimmee and the apartment buildings behind it could soon be transformed into bridge and emergency housing. Kissimmee Assistant City Manager, Austin Blake, says after working with a realtor to find a property that fit their needs, commissioners unanimously agreed to start negotiations to purchase the property.
Bay News 9
Orlando LGBTQ bars open despite vandalism to windows
ORLANDO, Fla. — Orlando police are asking for the public’s help in identifying an individual caught on video vandalizing LGBTQ bars early Wednesday morning. The bars' owner says security measures will be in place as hundreds of people are expected at those establishments through the weekend. Surveillance video...
mynews13.com
Polk State College students told to shelter in place
LAKELAND, Fla. — Polk State College officials have told students to shelter in place Friday morning. School officials sent messages via social media at 9:30 a.m. regarding a possibly armed person near the campus. No further information has been released. This is a developing story, and more information will...
Advocate
Windows Shot Out at Orlando Gay Bar
After the windows of an Orlando, Fla., LGBTQ+ bar were shot out Wednesday evening, police are characterizing the crime as a bias-motivated attack on the LGBTQ+ business. District Dive, located in Orlando’s Milk District, posted security video to its Facebook page of a man shooting out windows in the Southern Nights complex. The complex is home to several queer establishments, including District Dive, Southern Craft, and the Southern Nights nightclub. The post on District Dive’s page said the complex “was a target of a suspected hate crime.”
waste360.com
Sarno Road Landfill Reaches Capacity - Items No Longer Accepted
Sarno Road Landill in Brevard County, Fla. will no longer accept yard waste, construction debris or furniture going forward. Officials made the decision after they determined the landfill will meet capacity by February 2023. Small haulers who visited a couple times a week are worried about the impact it will have on their businesses.
Disney makes new move on Lake Nona campus in Orlando
ORLANDO, Fla. — Editor’s note: This story is available as a result of a content partnership between WFTV and the Orlando Business Journal. Seven months after it was confirmed that the timeline for The Walt Disney Co.’s relocation of thousands of jobs to Central Florida had shifted, there is new activity involving the nearly 60-acre campus Disney plans to build.
theapopkavoice.com
Orange County Utilities sending out water testing notices
On Thursday, January 19th, the Orange County Utilities Department will begin sending out postcards to some of its customers regarding a small number of water samples that were not properly completed when testing for total coliform and bromate. All samples taken since have been properly processed as required. The water...
Where Can You Find the Best Pizza in Lake County, Florida?
This question still has me stumped - where can you find the best pizza in Lake County, Florida? I'm even willing to drive a bit if that's what it takes. I've tried many places and most have been disappointing. Can you share your favorite pizza places in or around Lake County? Here are some of the best spots I've discovered:
mynews13.com
Asian American advocates in Orlando reflect on Lunar New Year mass shooting
ORLANDO, Fla. — With heavy hearts, Lunar New Year celebrations continued in Orlando following a mass shooting at a different event in Monterey Park, Calif. The Los Angeles Sheriff's Department says 10 people were killed after a gunman opened fire at a ballroom dance studio following a Lunar New Year event.
mynews13.com
Big changes to accepted trash at Brevard's south area landfill
ORLANDO, Fla — Brevard County is making changes to a popular landfill, and it's going to be a big adjustment for small businesses that rely on the facility. Brevard County is no longer taking many common types of yard and construction waste. There is currently one other landfill in...
allears.net
New UPDATE on Disney Employee Relocation to Florida
It’s been a while, but we haven’t forgotten about Disney’s big move to Central Florida. In 2021, Disney bought nearly 60 acres of land in Lake Nona near Orlando to create a new campus for employees. However, after political tensions rose last summer over Florida’s Parental Rights...
allears.net
UPDATE on the Brightline Train and a Potential Stop Near Disney World
A train will soon connect Orlando all the way to Miami, and it’s set to connect key parts of Orlando to one another — but things may not be going as smoothly as some had hoped. The Brightline Train station in Orlando International Airport is set to open...
ormondbeachobserver.com
Volusia County Council to discuss cost of beach driving tolls for residents in March
Is it time for Volusia County to revisit how much visitors pay to access its beaches? Should residents be able to drive on the beach for free, or at least at a reduced cost? At least two members on the County Council think so. The County Council will discuss the...
