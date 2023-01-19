ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

4-star OL Waltclaire Flynn Jr. working up to first cutdown

By Jeremy Johnson
On3.com
On3.com
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=13tzHa_0kK9fwA600
Photo by Jeremy Johnson/On3

Four-star offensive lineman Waltclaire Flynn Jr. talks recent visit to Georgia Tech and more.

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
247Sports

Georgia football: How UGA transfers performed in 2022

Whether it is due to coaching changes, a desire for increased playing time, or just a need for a fresh start, every college football team has players who transfer and Georgia is no different. Georgia had over two dozen former players competing elsewhere across the college football landscape during the 2022 season.
ATHENS, GA
gwinnettprepsports.com

Tony Lotti, reigning Atlanta Falcons High School Coach of the Year, named Seckinger football coach

The reigning Atlanta Falcons 2022 High School Coach of the Year is the new head football coach at Seckinger. Tony Lotti, after an impressive rebuilding job at Apalachee, was announced Friday as the head of the brand-new Seckinger football program, whose previous coach, Aaron Hill, stepped down after the inaugural season. The hire was approved Thursday night by the Gwinnett County Public Schools Board of Education.
ATLANTA, GA
Ash Jurberg

These are the five highest rated pizzas in Atlanta. Do you agree?

Yesterday I wrote about the top five rated burgers in Atlanta, which sparked a lot of discussions. So today, I thought we could look at another popular food item- pizza. Once again, to assist with this, I turned to Yelp to see what others thought and which were ranked best. Yelp considers restaurant ratings, user engagement data, and reviews of businesses to determine its rankings.
ATLANTA, GA
capitalbnews.org

Black Atlantans Rate Dickens on His First Year As Mayor

Joyland resident Christopher Hill is a retired insurance and real estate professional who has lived in Atlanta since 1992. When Hill got to the southeast Atlanta neighborhood, Maynard Jackson was in his second term of office as mayor. Five administrations later, the 69-year-old stopped to think when asked about how Mayor Andre Dickens had done after one year on the job.
ATLANTA, GA
atlantanewsfirst.com

Killer Mike, Lil C-Note, Birdman Williams on Young Thug witness list

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The witness list in the massive racketeering and gang-related trial of rapper Young Thug includes some prominent musicians and executives in th entertainment industry. The rapper known as Killer Mike - real name Michael Render - and Corey Jackson, a.k.a. Lil C-Note and a...
ATLANTA, GA
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Georgia Attorney General wants sweeping indictment targeting protestors at APD training facility

ATLANTA — For months, Channel 2 Action News has been reporting on protestors taking aim at a proposed Atlanta police training facility in DeKalb County. Channel 2 Investigative Reporter Mark Winne has learned that Georgia Attorney General Chris Carr wants to obtain a sweeping indictment against many suspected domestic terrorists targeting the facility.
ATLANTA, GA
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Man’s entire $400,000 savings stolen by identity thief at Atlanta bank

ATLANTA — A California man is trying to figure out how his entire retirement savings was stolen in one fell swoop at an Atlanta bank. Ira Siegelman does not live in Atlanta and has never even been to Atlanta. Still, someone walked into a Buckhead Chase bank with Siegelman’s IRA rollover check pretending to be him. That crook walked out of the bank nearly half a million dollars richer.
ATLANTA, GA
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Twitter suspends account calling for ‘night of rage’ following protester death

ATLANTA — Twitter officials suspended an account that called for a “night of rage” after law enforcement officials shot and killed a protester on Wednesday. On Wednesday, protester Manuel Esteban Paez Teran, 26, was killed after Georgia Bureau of Investigation said he shot a Georgia State Patrol trooper. The GBI said GSP was conducting a clearing raid in the woods that protesters have been occupying for months.
ATLANTA, GA
On3.com

On3.com

