ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Interesting Engineering

Comments / 0

Related
Variety

James Cameron Says Watching ‘Avatar’ on Your Phone Is Bad, but Not Because of Screen Size: Stop Multitasking

James Cameron’s “Avatar” franchise was made for viewing in premium large format theaters such as IMAX 3D and Dolby Cinema, but that doesn’t mean watching the movies at home is a bad idea. The Oscar-winning director recently spoke to NPR about different viewing methods for “Avatar,” and he said a “good experience” can still be achieved at home. “If you watch ‘Way of Water’ at home on a reasonably large flat screen TV with a decent sound system and you sit close enough and that way across the room, you’re going to have a good experience,” Cameron said. Watching “Avatar” on your...
game-news24.com

Fans should expect unexpected turns and turns in the remake of Evil 4: Resident Evil

After that remake, there will appear unexpected plot twists that will surprise even fans of the series. With the nickname “Kuna14”, users reddit was updated in the PlayStation Store to describe the project while recognizing an attempt to reinvent a historical world that can surprise even those familiar with the original.
CNET

Get All 8 Harry Potter Movies on Amazon Prime for Just $8

Attention all Harry Potter fans! This is a deal you won't want to miss. Amazon Prime is now offering all eight Harry Potter movies for just $8. You'll get the entire digital film collection for a fraction of what it would typically cost you. Each Harry Potter movie on Amazon...
Interesting Engineering

Interesting Engineering

San Francisco, CA
134K+
Followers
13K+
Post
60M+
Views
ABOUT

Interesting Engineering is a cutting edge, leading community designed for all lovers of engineering, technology and science.

 https://interestingengineering.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy