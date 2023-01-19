At this point, the Toronto Raptors might as well just focus on development. View the original article to see embedded media. It's been one squandered opporunity after another this season. Each loss seems more innovative that the last. After two straight losses to the Milwaukee Bucks without Giannis Antetokounmpo and Khris Middleton and Minnesota Timberwolves without Rudy Gobert and Karl-Anthony Towns, Toronto came up with a new one Saturday. This time, turning in a 106-104 loss to the Jayson Tatum-less Boston Celtics who lost Robert Williams III and Marcus Smart in the first half.

BOSTON, MA ・ 1 DAY AGO