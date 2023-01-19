Read full article on original website
10 Dead and Several Injured in California Shooting, Gunman on the Loosehard and smartLos Angeles, CA
10 Killed In Mass Firing In Los Angeles At Lunar New Year FestivalDaily DigestLos Angeles, CA
Standoff With Mass Shooting Suspect Ends In TorranceWestmont Community NewsTorrance, CA
9 Dead and Multiple Injured in Monterey Park Mass ShootingcreteMonterey Park, CA
Police Searching For Duo Who Stole Nearly A Dozen Vacuums In An Armed Robbery At A Costco Near GlendaleWestmont Community NewsGlendale, CA
Centre Daily
Lakers Injury Report: Health Of LeBron James Murky Ahead Of Trail Blazers Game
Per the league's injury report, Los Angeles Lakers All-Star power forward LeBron James is listed as questionable to play tonight against the Portland Trail Blazers. As has been the case recently, the 6'9" forward is dealing with a sore left ankle. Still-injured Lakers starters Anthony Davis (right foot stress injury),...
Centre Daily
Lakers News: Final Determination Made On Availability Of LeBron James In Portland
It looks like your Los Angeles Lakers will have at least one of their All-NBA talents available, after all. Starting power forward LeBron James, who has been dealing with a sore left ankle for months but has rarely missed actual games with the injury, will be donning the purple and gold tonight at the Moda Center in Portland.
Centre Daily
Injury Report: Steph Curry’s Injury Status vs. Nets
After being held out of the team's last matchup in Cleveland, Golden State Warriors star Steph Curry is expected to return to the lineup for the Warriors when they face the Brooklyn Nets on Sunday evening. Curry has not been restricted on every back-to-back set this season, but with the Warriors going into overtime against the Boston Celtics the day before facing Cleveland, the team opted to hold Curry out for the last half off the back-to-back.
Centre Daily
Lakers: Russell Westbrook Asked To Defend Ja Morant At End Of Grizzlies Game
In the closing seconds of your Los Angles Lakers' 122-121 home victory over the Memphis Grizzlies, backup LA point guard Russell Westbrook was switched onto Memphis All-Star point guard Ja Morant. Westbrook cranked up the defensive intensity, stifling Morant and helping the Lakers seal a much-needed win, after the team...
Centre Daily
76ers: Doc Rivers Reflects on Impact of Early Season Injuries
Over the course of the season, the injury bug has never strayed too far from the Philadelphia 76ers, with no clear preference for reserve players or starters. This was perhaps never more evident than at the beginning of the season when both James Harden and Tyrese Maxey were sidelined with month-long injuries, during a time period in which Joel Embiid would also sit out for multiple games.
Centre Daily
How Mavs’ Defense Pulled Off Dramatic Turnaround vs. Heat
The Dallas Mavericks entered Friday's win over the Miami Heat, having ranked 29th in defensive rating for January and allowing 406 points over their last three games. The lack of execution on that front had reached rock-bottom levels with a dire need for a wake-up call. After the Mavs' loss...
Centre Daily
Lakers: LeBron James Injury Makes Gambling On Portland Game Dicey Proposition
Los Angeles Lakers All-Star LeBron James questionable to suit up tonight against the Portland Trail Blazers due to a sore left ankle, making any sizable bets before his status clears up a bit risky. The 21-25 Lakers are just a half-game behind the 21-24 in the Western Conference standings, as...
Centre Daily
Mavs’ Voices of Reason: Coach Kidd Praises Leadership of Finney-Smith & Kleber
The Dallas Mavericks (25-22) have been inconsistent to say the least so far this season, specifically on the defensive end. In 2023, the Mavs rank 26th in the league in defensive rating, allowing 120.3 points per game following allowing just 90 points to the Miami Heat in Friday's victory. Prior to Friday's win, Dallas ranked 29th in January.
Centre Daily
Lakers News: How Juan Toscano-Anderson Sparked LA’s Upset Victory Over Memphis
On Friday night, your Los Angeles Lakers somehow mustered up enough internal fortitude to end the 11-game winning streak of the visiting Memphis Grizzlies, one of the top teams in the Western Conference. According to Los Angeles head coach Darvin Ham, a lot of the team's late-game motivation stemmed from...
Centre Daily
Patrick Mahomes Suffers Right Leg Injury vs. Jaguars
Near the end of the first quarter in the Kansas City Chiefs' Divisional Round playoff game against the Jacksonville Jaguars, quarterback Patrick Mahomes got sandwiched between a couple of defenders on a hit and came up limping. After hobbling around a bit, he exited to the sideline during a timeout and received some preliminary attention from the Chiefs' staff before re-entering the game. He was visibly limited for the remainder of the drive, which ended in a field goal. A closer look at the hit on Mahomes by Jacksonville defensive lineman Arden Key can be seen below:
Centre Daily
Development Takes Center Stage for Raptors Following Heartbreaking Loss to Celtics
At this point, the Toronto Raptors might as well just focus on development. View the original article to see embedded media. It's been one squandered opporunity after another this season. Each loss seems more innovative that the last. After two straight losses to the Milwaukee Bucks without Giannis Antetokounmpo and Khris Middleton and Minnesota Timberwolves without Rudy Gobert and Karl-Anthony Towns, Toronto came up with a new one Saturday. This time, turning in a 106-104 loss to the Jayson Tatum-less Boston Celtics who lost Robert Williams III and Marcus Smart in the first half.
Centre Daily
100 Days of Mocks: Packers Have Two Firsts After Trading Rodgers
GREEN BAY, Wis. – Aaron Rodgers has two decisions to make. Does he want to play in 2023? And, if so, does he want to play for the Green Bay Packers?. With the possibility both sides will be looking for a fresh start, a new mock draft by Pro Football Network has Rodgers being shipped to the New York Jets – just like Brett Favre in 2008 – with Green Bay getting a couple draft picks in return.
Centre Daily
Report: Chiefs’ Patrick Mahomes Diagnosed With High Ankle Sprain
Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes has been diagnosed with a high-ankle sprain following Kansas City’s victory over the Bills in the AFC divisional round, according to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport. Mahomes, who returned to his team’s 27–20 win after a brief hiatus, already underwent X-rays that came back negative...
Centre Daily
LeBron James Doubles Down on His Stance About Shannon Sharpe
View the original article to see embedded media. After Fox analyst Shannon Sharpe got into a courtside altercation with Grizzlies wing Dillon Brooks, Tee Morant (the father of Ja Morant) and Grizzlies center Steven Adams on Friday night, Lakers star LeBron James came to the defense of Sharpe in the team’s postgame press conference.
Centre Daily
Score, Spread, & Over/Under Predictions for Cowboys at 49ers
Everyone is making a big deal out of the Cowboys' win over Tampa Bay when they shouldn't. The Bucs have been awful offensively all season long. It wouldn't have mattered who they played in the wild card round, they were getting beat. The Niners have too much firepower on offense and on the flip side, has one of the better defensive units in the league. San Fran takes this one from the jump.
Centre Daily
Dodgers: Star Infielder Is Looking to Work With LA’s Offseason Addition
The Dodgers' offseason thus far had a lot more lows than highs. Justin Turner is gone, along with Trea Turner and Cody Bellinger. Those losses stung for both the organization and its fans; it’ll be weird going into the 2023 season without them. The Boys in Blue didn’t add...
Centre Daily
Report: Buccaneers’ Players Suspect Tom Brady Has Made Decision in Tampa Bay
Even prior to the Buccaneers' season coming to an abrupt end in the first round of the NFL playoffs, speculation was already swirling regarding Tom Brady's intentions following the 2022 season. Now a free agent, there are three specific paths Brady could take, each of which has been predicted, discussed,...
Centre Daily
New Orleans Pelicans All-Stars Zion Williamson, Brandon Ingram Out For Sunday’s Game Against Miami Heat
The New Orleans Pelicans will play without All-Stars Zion Williamson and Brandon Ingram Sunday against the Miami Heat. Williamson is dealing with a hamstring injury while Ingram has toe issues. Here's the game preview:. Game time: 3:30 p.m., ET. Where: Miami-Dade Arena. TV: Bally Sports Sun. Betting line: Heat -2.
Centre Daily
Report: Bengals Poised to Offer Burrow Massive Contract Extension
As Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow aims for another shot at the Super Bowl, he apparently is set to earn a huge raise this offseason. NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reports the Bengals are expected to offer Burrow a huge contract extension in the offseason. Cincinnati still has Burrow under team...
Centre Daily
Texans Coach DeMeco Ryans? J.J. Watt Offers Personal, Powerful Opinion
HOUSTON — The Houston Texans completed an interview with San Francisco 49ers defensive coordinator DeMeco Ryans on Friday ... complete with a powerful and personal endorsement from none other than J.J. Watt. “As rookie in Houston, I bought my first house across the street from DeMeco because if Meco...
