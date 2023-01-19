ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Spartanburg County, SC

Woman accused of causing disturbance with butcher knife at SC Walgreens

By Bethany Fowler
Queen City News
Queen City News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4DuGEI_0kK9fJB700

BOILING SPRINGS, S.C. (WSPA) – A woman is accused of causing a disturbance with a large butcher knife Tuesday evening at a Walgreens in Spartanburg County.

According to the Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded at 7:13 p.m. to Walgreens located at 3681 Boiling Springs Road in reference to a suspicious person with a weapon.

Charlotte teens charged with 15 crimes each after shooting outside Huntersville amusement park, police say

When deputies arrived at the scene, they found a woman armed with a large butcher knife who was refusing to cooperate with them.

Deputies said they were able to disarm the woman and detain her.

Jennie Dalavan Manphonsy, 41, of Boiling Springs, was arrested and charged with trespassing after notice and resisting arrest.

She is currently being held in the Spartanburg County Detention Center.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Queen City News.

Comments / 0

Related
FOX Carolina

Deputies search for suspect in reference to kidnapping, assault after woman escapes

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office deputies are searching for a suspect in reference to a kidnapping and assault after a woman was hurt Saturday night. Deputies said the woman has non-life threatening injuries after escaping and hiding under a vehicle at around 11 p.m.
WYFF4.com

Suspect wanted in connection with kidnapping and assault in custody, deputies say

GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. — UPDATE: 10:45 a.m. on January 22. The Greenville County Sheriff's Office said Garcia Wilson was arrested Sunday morning and is now in custody. The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a suspect in connection with a kidnapping and assault. The Sheriff’s Office identified...
FOX Carolina

Greenville Co. deputies searching for suspect in reference to kidnapping, assault

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office deputies are searching for a suspect in reference to a kidnapping and assault after a woman was hurt Saturday night. Deputies said the woman has non-life threatening injuries after escaping and hiding under a vehicle at around 11 p.m.
WSPA 7News

2 arrested following house search in Oconee Co.

OCONEE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – The execution of a search warrant Thursday morning led to the arrest of two men in Oconee County. The Oconee County Sheriff’s Office executed a search warrant obtained based on an investigation at a residence on Clearmont Road. During the search, deputies seized quantities of narcotics. A child was also […]
OCONEE COUNTY, SC
FOX Carolina

17-year-old charged following shooting in Greenwood

GREENWOOD, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenwood Police Department said officers charged a 17-year-old for a recent shooting that happened on Tuesday. Officers said the suspect is currently charged with armed robbery but could face more charges as they review the case. According to officers, they plan to release more...
GREENWOOD, SC
News19 WLTX

Man wounded in overnight shooting near Chapin

LEXINGTON COUNTY, S.C. — An Irmo man is in the hospital following an apparent shooting near Chapin that unfolded just after midnight on Friday. According to an initial incident report provided by the Lexington County Sheriff's Department, the shooting happened on Meadowlark Road between Chapin and Little Mountain near the county line.
CHAPIN, SC
WSOC Charlotte

Suspect in custody following SWAT situation in York County, sheriff’s office says

FORT MILL, S.C. — The Fort Mill Police Department has a suspect in custody following a barricade situation in Fort Mill on Saturday. According to a tweet from the York County Sheriff’s Office, around 6:40 p.m. on Saturday night, the York County Sheriff’s Office S.W.A.T. team assisted the Fort Mill Police Department with a barricaded suspect call on Morgan St.
FORT MILL, SC
FOX Carolina

Suspect injures officer while trying to take his gun during altercation

GAFFNEY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Gaffney Police Department announced that an officer was recently injured while trying to take a suspect into custody following a crash at the intersection of Beltline Road and W. Floyd Baker Boulevard on January 20, 2023. Officers said they responded to the crash at...
GAFFNEY, SC
FOX Carolina

Asheville woman charged following late night shooing that injured 1

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Asheville Police Department announced that a suspect was charged following a shooting that injured one person on January 19. Officers said they responded to Deaverview Road around 11:54 p.m. after someone reported the shooting. When officers arrived, they found the victim at the back door of a house suffering from a gunshot wound.
ASHEVILLE, NC
WYFF4.com

Victim shot while confronting suspect during a car break-in, officers say

The Greer Police Department is searching for a suspect after one person was shot during a car break-in. Officers said Saturday, at about 3 a.m., they responded to a shooting on Sea Grit Court. According to officers, during the investigation, they found the victim received a notification from his security...
GREER, SC
WBTV

Two arrested after man found dead at Gaston County residence

BESSEMER CITY, N.C. (WBTV) - Two men were arrested after another man was found dead at a Bessemer City residence on Friday morning, police said. According to the Gaston County Police Department, officers responded to 1001 Peggy Drive around 8 a.m. in reference to a cardiac arrest. Once at the...
BESSEMER CITY, NC
Queen City News

Queen City News

72K+
Followers
22K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

Carolinas’ Own Queen City News is your local source for news, weather, traffic, and sports in the Charlotte.

 https://www.qcnews.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy