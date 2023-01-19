Munich, January 19, 2023 – ALLPLAN, the global provider of BIM solutions for the AEC industry, today announced that Solibri Inside will be available from within the Allplan software. The newly developed service offering from Solibri provides design model checking facilities for Allplan users. This newly enabled digital workflow solution enables quality assurance where it matters, at the source of every construction project – during the design phase, for optimum buildability.

