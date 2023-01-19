Read full article on original website
AWWA releases insights report from Water 2050 Technology Think Tank
DENVER – A diverse group of influential thinkers from within and outside the water community put forth 10 recommendations for a technologically-advanced water future in the second think tank report of the Water 2050 initiative. Published today by the American Water Works Association (AWWA), the Water 2050 Technology Think...
Call for Entries: North American Copper in Architecture Awards 2023
McLean, VA — Submissions for the North American Copper in Architecture Awards (NACIA) 2023 are now open. Now, in its 16th year, the awards presented by the Copper Development Association (CDA) celebrate distinctive copper building projects across the United States and Canada. Architects and contractors are invited to add their work to this distinguished portfolio of copper craftsmanship and innovation by March 31, 2023.
ALLPLAN and Solibri Facilitate Higher Quality Models for Optimum Buildability
Munich, January 19, 2023 – ALLPLAN, the global provider of BIM solutions for the AEC industry, today announced that Solibri Inside will be available from within the Allplan software. The newly developed service offering from Solibri provides design model checking facilities for Allplan users. This newly enabled digital workflow solution enables quality assurance where it matters, at the source of every construction project – during the design phase, for optimum buildability.
