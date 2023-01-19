Read full article on original website
KFVS12
Mayfield, Ky. man arrested for failure to appear in court on several drug-related charges
MAYFIELD, Ky. (KFVS) - A man with a warrant in McCracken Co. was charged for failure to appear in court. On January 21, AJ Jackson, 35, from Mayfield, Ky. was arrested by the Mayfield Police Department on a warrant. According to a release from the Mayfield Police Department, Jackson failed...
KFVS12
UPDATE: Man shot and killed in Carbondale, Ill.
CARBONDALE, Ill. (KFVS) - Police are searching for suspect who shot and killed a man in Carbondale, Ill. In the early morning of Saturday, January 21, Carbondale police officers arrived at the 800 block of East Grand Avenue in response to a death investigation. Update: According to a release from...
cilfm.com
Death investigation underway in Carbondale
CARBONDALE, Ill. (WJPF) — State and local police are investigating a death in Carbondale. At about 1:30 a.m. Saturday, Carbondale Police say they were called to an apartment in the 800 block of East Grand Avenue where they found a man with a fatal gunshot wound. The man’s identity is not being released pending family notification.
KFVS12
1 dead after shooting in Carbondale
According to the Graves County Sheriff's office, 39 year old Toni Chambers of Mayfield admitted to possessing meth and drug paraphernalia. The nationwide manhunt for the five escaped inmates from St. Francois is over. Butler County Sheriff speaks on 4 inmates Missouri arrested in Butler County. Updated: 14 hours ago.
wrul.com
Reports Of Criminal Damage To Property Made To The White County Sheriff’s Department
On the morning of Sunday, January 9th, White County Sheriff’s Deputy Michael Brown was notified of Criminal Damage that occurred Saturday night at the Crossville dog pound. Brown spoke by phone with Sgt. Craig Poole, who said he received reports of four possible juveniles jumping the fence and taking a dog out of the fenced-in area. There may be some damage and they have had issues there in the past. Brown went to the pound, which sits on the north side of West Main St. in Crossville, and met with Mark Pearce of Crossville. Pearce showed where the fence had been pulled back and the area where the individuals had cut the fence. At that point the two went into the office where Pearce showed the Deputy the security footage of the incident. Pearce and an unidentified person signed a complaint with the Sheriff’s Department. No other information is available.
wpsdlocal6.com
Paducah teens charged in connection to Wednesday shooting that left two minors injured
PADUCAH — Two Paducah teens have been charged in connection to a Center Street shooting that left two minors injured, police say. According to a release from the Paducah Police Department, Carl Penn and Cameron Belt — both 18-years-old — were determined to have been involved in a drug deal with the minors.
KFVS12
Shots fired in Paducah, police investigating
PADUCAH, Ky. (KFVS) - Police in Paducah, Ky., are investigating after shots fired were reported that shot out three windows of someone’s van. On January 19, the owner of the van shot told police he had been sitting in front of a home on North 12th Street where he had been waiting on someone. As he pulled from the curb, heading northbound, he heard gunshots.
KFVS12
Police: 4 in custody after 2 drug searches
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Two separate investigations into illegal drug activity in Cape Girardeau led to four people taken into custody early Thursday morning, January 19. Cape Girardeau Police officers and the SEMO Drug Task executed search warrants at two homes. The first happened at 5 a.m. on the...
westkentuckystar.com
Paducah shooting allegedly resulted from drug deal gone bad
A shooting in Paducah on Wednesday afternoon was allegedly the result of a drug deal gone bad. Paducah Police were called to Mercy Health after two people had arrived there with gunshot wounds. The initial investigation indicated the shooting had occurred on Center Street near Virginia. The victims, a 17-year-old female and a 16-year-old male, were reportedly shot at as they drove away from the scene of a drug deal. The shots, allegedly fired by 18-year-old Carl R. Penn, grazed the head of one victim and hit the other victim in the hand.
southernillinoisnow.com
Police Beat for Friday, January 20th, 2023
Four people were brought to the Marion County Jail on Thursday on outstanding warrants. 50-year-old Jerrie Pfister of New Prep Lane in Centralia was arrested by Wamac Police on a Marion County felony failure to appear warrant on a possession of methamphetamine conviction. The bond is set at $10,000. 27-year-old...
KFVS12
4 arrested in 2 separate drug busts in Cape Girardeau
St. Francois County escaped inmates still on the run; reward offered. 5 inmates who escaped the St. Francois County jail remain on the run & that $20,000 reward for information that leads to their capture still stands. Updated: 5 hours ago. |. Carbondale police are investigating a burglary. Making an...
wpsdlocal6.com
Police seek information in unsolved murder of Paducah business owner
PADUCAH — In the 1990s, a Paducah business owner was shot and killed. More than 20 years later, his murder remains unsolved, but police are again asking anyone with information about the shooting to come forward. On Oct. 27, 1998, 74-year-old Eugene "Happy" Thomas Sr. was found shot in...
kbsi23.com
4 arrested after 2 separate searches of Cape Girardeau homes find drugs
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KBSI) – Four people were arrested in two separate searches of homes in Cape Girardeau early Thursday morning. Officers with the Cape Girardeau Police Department and the SEMO Drug Task Force executed two unrelated search warrants on January 19. Officers responded to the 900 block of...
wpsdlocal6.com
Police investigate possible infant drowning in Benton, Illinois
BENTON, IL — Benton police launched an investigation after a possible infant drowning on Thursday evening in Benton, Illinois, the department said in a social media post. Crews responded to a medical response call to North Frisco Street in reference to the possible drowning of a 10-month-old child. The...
KFVS12
Police found skinned animal left in a bag in Cape Girardeau
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Cape Girardeau police are investigating after a bag was located on the side of the road that contained a skinned animal. Around 1:15 p.m. on January 22, police found a small bag on the side of Route K. The bag had a near unidentifiable body of a skinned animal. While currently unclear, police believe it to have been a coyote or even a dog.
cilfm.com
Two wanted after shots fired in downtown Carbondale
CARBONDALE, Ill. (WJPF) – Two people are wanted by police after shots were fired in downtown Carbondale. It happened just before 2:00 a.m. Sunday outside of a business in the 200 block of West Main Street. Carbondale Police say they were monitoring a large crowd when the first set...
KFVS12
Confrontation led to shooting in Carbondale, Ill., police say
CARBONDALE, Ill. (KFVS) - Police identified a juvenile believed to be responsible for a shooting that injured another juvenile. They say information on the juvenile’s identity and related charges is restricted by the Illinois Juvenile Court Act. According to Carbondale police, a juvenile was shot after a confrontation with...
southeastarrow.com
Cape Girardeau police respond to reports of firearm inside Walmart
The Cape Girardeau Police Department responded to reports of a male with a firearm entering a Walmart on 3439 William St. on Saturday, Jan. 21. The Cape police Facebook page stated the police on scene searched the man’s vehicle. “Officers arrived and located the vehicle that was reported and...
kbsi23.com
Herrin man accused of motor vehicle theft, found hiding from authorities
WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Ill. (KBSI) – A Herrin man faces several charges after authorities say he stole a vehicle and hid from sheriff”s deputies. Christopher D. Gravett faces charges of motor vehicle theft, resisting a peace officer, criminal damage to property and criminal trespass to land. Williamson County sheriff’s...
southernillinoisnow.com
Police Beat for Thursday, January 19th, 2023
A 35-year-old Iuka man was arrested by Marion County Sheriff’s Deputies Wednesday night for illegal possession of a weapon by a felon and driving on a suspended or revoked license. Ryan McCarty of Front Street was taken into custody following a traffic stop at Church and Country Acres Drive.
