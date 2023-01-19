Near the end of the first quarter in the Kansas City Chiefs' Divisional Round playoff game against the Jacksonville Jaguars, quarterback Patrick Mahomes got sandwiched between a couple of defenders on a hit and came up limping. After hobbling around a bit, he exited to the sideline during a timeout and received some preliminary attention from the Chiefs' staff before re-entering the game. He was visibly limited for the remainder of the drive, which ended in a field goal. A closer look at the hit on Mahomes by Jacksonville defensive lineman Arden Key can be seen below:

JACKSONVILLE, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO