Bills Dominated Burrow’s Bengals In Playoff Loss

At one point, the Buffalo Bills seemed to be the 2022 NFL team of destiny. They had the quarterback. They had the supporting cast. They had the coach. They had the story. But not everything has a storybook ending, and by the time the clock hit zeros on Sunday afternoon at Highmark Stadium, it was all over, with the Cincinnati Bengals running away with a 27-10 win.
Report: Bengals Poised to Offer Burrow Massive Contract Extension

As Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow aims for another shot at the Super Bowl, he apparently is set to earn a huge raise this offseason. NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reports the Bengals are expected to offer Burrow a huge contract extension in the offseason. Cincinnati still has Burrow under team...
100 Days of Mocks: Packers Have Two Firsts After Trading Rodgers

GREEN BAY, Wis. – Aaron Rodgers has two decisions to make. Does he want to play in 2023? And, if so, does he want to play for the Green Bay Packers?. With the possibility both sides will be looking for a fresh start, a new mock draft by Pro Football Network has Rodgers being shipped to the New York Jets – just like Brett Favre in 2008 – with Green Bay getting a couple draft picks in return.
Vikings Request Defensive Coordinator Interviews With Sean Desai, Ryan Nielsen

The Vikings are up to three candidates for their open defensive coordinator position, a list that will presumably continue to grow in the coming days. The latest reported names they've requested for interviews are Seahawks associate head coach/defensive assistant Sean Desai and Saints co-DC Ryan Nielsen. They join Steelers linebackers coach/senior defensive assistant Brian Flores, the former head coach of the Dolphins.
How Sean Payton Could Duplicate Brees’ Success With Russell Wilson

Getting Russell Wilson back to an elite level is high on the Denver Broncos' priority list as the team searches for a new head coach. That makes Sean Payton the top candidate. There is ample evidence revealing that Payton has the knack for creating an elite quarterback. To see that evidence, one has to look no further than future first-ballot Hall-of-Famer, Drew Brees.
Playoff Bills Again Can’t Rush, Run or Win: Bengals Bash Buffalo

There's a trend developing in the last three playoff losses for the Buffalo Bills following Sunday's Divisional Round exit after falling 27-10 to the Cincinnati Bengals. The Bills' pass rush and their rushing offense are nowhere to be found in those contests. Sunday, Buffalo's defense sacked Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow...
Texans Coach DeMeco Ryans? J.J. Watt Offers Personal, Powerful Opinion

HOUSTON — The Houston Texans completed an interview with San Francisco 49ers defensive coordinator DeMeco Ryans on Friday ... complete with a powerful and personal endorsement from none other than J.J. Watt. “As rookie in Houston, I bought my first house across the street from DeMeco because if Meco...
Colts Set to Interview Pair of Playoff Coaches Sunday

The playoffs quickly became an afterthought for the Indianapolis Colts as their season spun out of control. However, they are now set to interview a pair of coaches who got a taste of the postseason and are fresh off of their exit in New York Giants offensive coordinator Mike Kafka and defensive coordinator Wink Martindale.
Report: Seahawks’ Abram Not Fined for Deebo Samuel Incident

View the original article to see embedded media. The NFL reportedly made a decision this weekend regarding on potential discipline for Seahawks safety Jonathan Abram for a tackle on 49ers receiver Deebo Samuel during San Francisco’s 41–23 wild-card win last Sunday. The incident occurred after Abram appeared to...
Patrick Mahomes Suffers Right Leg Injury vs. Jaguars

Near the end of the first quarter in the Kansas City Chiefs' Divisional Round playoff game against the Jacksonville Jaguars, quarterback Patrick Mahomes got sandwiched between a couple of defenders on a hit and came up limping. After hobbling around a bit, he exited to the sideline during a timeout and received some preliminary attention from the Chiefs' staff before re-entering the game. He was visibly limited for the remainder of the drive, which ended in a field goal. A closer look at the hit on Mahomes by Jacksonville defensive lineman Arden Key can be seen below:
49ers vs. Cowboys: Five Matchups That Will Dictate the Winner

It is almost time for the 49ers and Cowboys to reignite their historic rivalry in the Divisional playoff round. This game will not be an easy outing for either side, especially compared to their Wild Card opponents. Fans are sure to get their fair share of anxiety in this one with so many matchups being intriguing in this game. But there are some matchups that are more influential than others.
Falcons Free Agency: Should Atlanta Re-Sign WR Olamide Zaccheaus?

Atlanta Falcons coach Arthur Smith views his players similarly to how most view their children - he doesn't have any favorites. That is, unless he's talking about receiver Olamide Zaccheaus. After making the Falcons roster as an undrafted rookie in 2019, Zaccheaus has steadily improved year-over-year, besting his previous career...
Report: Chiefs’ Patrick Mahomes Diagnosed With High Ankle Sprain

Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes has been diagnosed with a high-ankle sprain following Kansas City’s victory over the Bills in the AFC divisional round, according to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport. Mahomes, who returned to his team’s 27–20 win after a brief hiatus, already underwent X-rays that came back negative...
How NFL Could Profit From Neutral-Site Conference Championships

Next week’s AFC championship game will be played at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta if the Bills defeat the Bengals in a divisional round game Sunday. The Bills would meet the Chiefs in Atlanta after the league approved a resolution to amend the AFC playoff picture in the wake of the extraordinary circumstances involving Damar Hamlin, which led to the Bengals-Bills postponement Jan. 2.
Bohm Anxious to Continue Developing

Alec Bohm’s turnaround from a maddening three-error game against the New York Mets into one of the more dependable third basemen in Major League Baseball was quite remarkable. Bohm believes his 2023 season with the Philadelphia Phillies is going to be even better. “It’s just kind of continuing on...
