Centre Daily
Bills Dominated Burrow’s Bengals In Playoff Loss
At one point, the Buffalo Bills seemed to be the 2022 NFL team of destiny. They had the quarterback. They had the supporting cast. They had the coach. They had the story. But not everything has a storybook ending, and by the time the clock hit zeros on Sunday afternoon at Highmark Stadium, it was all over, with the Cincinnati Bengals running away with a 27-10 win.
Centre Daily
Report: Bengals Poised to Offer Burrow Massive Contract Extension
As Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow aims for another shot at the Super Bowl, he apparently is set to earn a huge raise this offseason. NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reports the Bengals are expected to offer Burrow a huge contract extension in the offseason. Cincinnati still has Burrow under team...
Centre Daily
Watch: Bengals Cap Another Efficient Drive With Touchdown In Divisional Round
CINCINNATI — The Bengals' efficient offensive day continued after halftime on Sunday. Cincinnati cashed in on a short rushing score from Joe Mixon to take a 24-10 lead over Buffalo. Tight end Hayden Hurst set up the play with a nice hurdle for a first-down conversion (5 catches, 59...
Centre Daily
100 Days of Mocks: Packers Have Two Firsts After Trading Rodgers
GREEN BAY, Wis. – Aaron Rodgers has two decisions to make. Does he want to play in 2023? And, if so, does he want to play for the Green Bay Packers?. With the possibility both sides will be looking for a fresh start, a new mock draft by Pro Football Network has Rodgers being shipped to the New York Jets – just like Brett Favre in 2008 – with Green Bay getting a couple draft picks in return.
Centre Daily
Watch: Bengals Players Want Refunds Sent Out For Neutral-Site AFC Championship Game
CINCINNATI — The Chiefs and Bills better be ready to send refunds for the planned neutral-site AFC championship game. That's the exact message Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow had in his postgame interview with CBS. His teammates echoed the same thing in the tunnel after the 27-10 win over Buffalo.
Centre Daily
Vikings Request Defensive Coordinator Interviews With Sean Desai, Ryan Nielsen
The Vikings are up to three candidates for their open defensive coordinator position, a list that will presumably continue to grow in the coming days. The latest reported names they've requested for interviews are Seahawks associate head coach/defensive assistant Sean Desai and Saints co-DC Ryan Nielsen. They join Steelers linebackers coach/senior defensive assistant Brian Flores, the former head coach of the Dolphins.
Centre Daily
How Sean Payton Could Duplicate Brees’ Success With Russell Wilson
Getting Russell Wilson back to an elite level is high on the Denver Broncos' priority list as the team searches for a new head coach. That makes Sean Payton the top candidate. There is ample evidence revealing that Payton has the knack for creating an elite quarterback. To see that evidence, one has to look no further than future first-ballot Hall-of-Famer, Drew Brees.
Centre Daily
Playoff Bills Again Can’t Rush, Run or Win: Bengals Bash Buffalo
There's a trend developing in the last three playoff losses for the Buffalo Bills following Sunday's Divisional Round exit after falling 27-10 to the Cincinnati Bengals. The Bills' pass rush and their rushing offense are nowhere to be found in those contests. Sunday, Buffalo's defense sacked Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow...
Centre Daily
Texans Coach DeMeco Ryans? J.J. Watt Offers Personal, Powerful Opinion
HOUSTON — The Houston Texans completed an interview with San Francisco 49ers defensive coordinator DeMeco Ryans on Friday ... complete with a powerful and personal endorsement from none other than J.J. Watt. “As rookie in Houston, I bought my first house across the street from DeMeco because if Meco...
Centre Daily
Colts Set to Interview Pair of Playoff Coaches Sunday
The playoffs quickly became an afterthought for the Indianapolis Colts as their season spun out of control. However, they are now set to interview a pair of coaches who got a taste of the postseason and are fresh off of their exit in New York Giants offensive coordinator Mike Kafka and defensive coordinator Wink Martindale.
Centre Daily
Report: Seahawks’ Abram Not Fined for Deebo Samuel Incident
View the original article to see embedded media. The NFL reportedly made a decision this weekend regarding on potential discipline for Seahawks safety Jonathan Abram for a tackle on 49ers receiver Deebo Samuel during San Francisco’s 41–23 wild-card win last Sunday. The incident occurred after Abram appeared to...
Centre Daily
Watch: Bengals Release Divisional Round Hype Video Ahead Of Bills Matchup
CINCINNATI — The rematch is set in Buffalo as Cincinnati gets ready to battle the Bills for the final spot in the AFC championship game. Check out the hype video jumping all over the underdog tagline getting slapped on the Bengals this week. Cincinnati and Buffalo meet in the...
Centre Daily
Patrick Mahomes Suffers Right Leg Injury vs. Jaguars
Near the end of the first quarter in the Kansas City Chiefs' Divisional Round playoff game against the Jacksonville Jaguars, quarterback Patrick Mahomes got sandwiched between a couple of defenders on a hit and came up limping. After hobbling around a bit, he exited to the sideline during a timeout and received some preliminary attention from the Chiefs' staff before re-entering the game. He was visibly limited for the remainder of the drive, which ended in a field goal. A closer look at the hit on Mahomes by Jacksonville defensive lineman Arden Key can be seen below:
Centre Daily
49ers vs. Cowboys: Five Matchups That Will Dictate the Winner
It is almost time for the 49ers and Cowboys to reignite their historic rivalry in the Divisional playoff round. This game will not be an easy outing for either side, especially compared to their Wild Card opponents. Fans are sure to get their fair share of anxiety in this one with so many matchups being intriguing in this game. But there are some matchups that are more influential than others.
Centre Daily
By The Numbers: Cincinnati Punches Historic To AFC Championship Game
Check out some of the cool nuggets from the victory. The Bengals become the first team in NFL history to follow up losing a Super Bowl by starting 0-2 and still making it back to their conference championship game. The Bengals are 3-0 all-time in AFC title games (Only undefeated...
Centre Daily
Falcons Free Agency: Should Atlanta Re-Sign WR Olamide Zaccheaus?
Atlanta Falcons coach Arthur Smith views his players similarly to how most view their children - he doesn't have any favorites. That is, unless he's talking about receiver Olamide Zaccheaus. After making the Falcons roster as an undrafted rookie in 2019, Zaccheaus has steadily improved year-over-year, besting his previous career...
Centre Daily
From His Wheelchair, Texas Governor Pokes Fun at Cowboys’ Brett Maher
With Brett Maher missing four extra points last week and another on early in the Dallas Cowboys' playoff game Sunday against the San Francisco 49ers, football fans might have seen it all. But now - after a tweet by his state's governor - we might have read it all as...
Centre Daily
Report: Chiefs’ Patrick Mahomes Diagnosed With High Ankle Sprain
Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes has been diagnosed with a high-ankle sprain following Kansas City’s victory over the Bills in the AFC divisional round, according to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport. Mahomes, who returned to his team’s 27–20 win after a brief hiatus, already underwent X-rays that came back negative...
Centre Daily
How NFL Could Profit From Neutral-Site Conference Championships
Next week’s AFC championship game will be played at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta if the Bills defeat the Bengals in a divisional round game Sunday. The Bills would meet the Chiefs in Atlanta after the league approved a resolution to amend the AFC playoff picture in the wake of the extraordinary circumstances involving Damar Hamlin, which led to the Bengals-Bills postponement Jan. 2.
Centre Daily
Bohm Anxious to Continue Developing
Alec Bohm’s turnaround from a maddening three-error game against the New York Mets into one of the more dependable third basemen in Major League Baseball was quite remarkable. Bohm believes his 2023 season with the Philadelphia Phillies is going to be even better. “It’s just kind of continuing on...
