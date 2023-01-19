Read full article on original website
Aroldis Chapman reportedly turned down more lucrative offer to sign with Royals
The Kansas City Royals made an intriguing free-agent splash on Thursday, agreeing to a contract with former New York Yankees reliever Aroldis Chapman. Chapman reportedly signed a one-year, $3.75 million deal, but according to nj.com's Randy Miller, the desire to close led the 34-year-old to turn down more lucrative offers.
Twins trade AL batting champ to Marlins in four-player deal
Months of rumors about the Marlins rotation finally resulted in some action. The Marlins traded right-hander Pablo Lopez, top infield prospect Jose Salas and outfield prospect Byron Chourio to the Twins in exchange for reigning AL batting champion Luis Arraez, per announcements from both clubs. The core of the trade,...
Former AL manager lands job with Dodgers
It did not take long for one former MLB manager to land back on his feet after getting fired several months ago. Jack Harris of the LA Times reports Friday that the Los Angeles Dodgers have hired Chris Woodward to be a special assistant in their front office. Woodward had been the manager of the... The post Former AL manager lands job with Dodgers appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Dodgers: Max Muncy Thinks Rookie Slugger Will Be a Star in MLB
Many new roles need to be filled and Miguel Vargas may be next in line
Meet Sarah Wacha, MLB Pitcher Michael Wacha’s Wife
Michael Wacha has been in the social media spotlight since his free agency. And he shares some of that attention with his family. Michael Wacha’s wife, Sarah Wacha, recently gave birth to their first child. While they have been together for most of the MLB pitcher’s career, they had to balance their respective careers, make a long-distance relationship work, and have their wedding plans nearly derailed. Fans want to know more about Michael Wacha’s wife, so we delve into her background and their relationship in this Sarah Wacha wiki.
Three-Time World Series Champion Dies
It has been just announced that Major League Baseball proceeded to lose one of their all-time great players last night, January 20, 2023. According to MLB reporter for USA Today, Bob Nightengale, former MLB third baseman and General Manager Sal Bando passed away last night at the age of 78. He passed away after a five-year battle with cancer.
Triston Casas open to extension talks with Red Sox
Triston Casas, viewed as a future cornerstone at first base in Boston, spoke to WEEI.com’s Rob Bradford this weekend and expressed an openness to discussing a long-term contract extension with the Red Sox. Alas, those talks have not actually gotten underway in any form …. “No. None whatsoever,” Casas...
Former Cubs Pitcher Announces Retirement
Veteran right-hander David Phelps announced his retirement after a 10-year career which began in 2012 with the New York Yankees. Phelps, a 14th round draft pick by the Yankees in ’08, finished his career with a 34-40 record, 3.80 ERA and seven saves. Phelps pitched for seven teams, including...
The Yankees have big plans for No. 1 prospect in Spring Training
The New York Yankees are preparing to sift through a number of infielders during spring training to determine the starting unit. Gleyber Torres projects to be the starting second baseman, and Anthony Rizzo at first base, but shortstop and third base are open for the taking. A position battle that...
Chaim Bloom, Alex Cora Reveal Red Sox's Plans At Shortstop, Second Base
The Boston Red Sox have been placed in a self-inflicted bind with the departure of shortstop Xander Bogaerts and the recent surgery on second baseman Trevor Story. While the middle infield options appear to be bleak, the organization does have a pair of candidates in mind to succeed their All-Star duo.
Sports World Reacts To Death Of Former All-Star Third Baseman
Sal Bando, a four-time All-Star third baseman for the Oakland Athletics and Milwaukee Brewers, died at age 78. His family announced that Bando passed away Friday after a long battle with cancer. "We are heartbroken to learn of the passing of Athletics Hall of Famer Sal Bando," the A's said in ...
Yankees’ Aaron Boone hints at potential left field addition
The New York Yankees are heading into spring training with a position battle ready to commence in left field. Aaron Hicks and Oswaldo Cabrera remain the two primary competitors, but manager Aaron Boone hinted at the possibility of a new outlook when the team reports next month. “We still have...
Mancini, Cubs finalize 2-year contract
CHICAGO (AP) — Trey Mancini and the Chicago Cubs finalized a two-year contract on Friday. Mancini, a cancer survivor, helped the Houston Astros win the World Series last season after arriving Aug. 1 from Baltimore in a three-team trade that included Tampa Bay. He struggled at the plate with...
White Sox Add Mike Morin On Minor League Deal
The White Sox have added some pitching depth, signing right hander Mike Morin to a minor league deal, per his MLB transaction page. Morin, 31, hasn’t appeared in the big leagues since a 2020 stint with the Marlins, having spent the past season in independent ball. For Kane County, Morin tossed 13 2/3 innings of 5.27 ERA ball.
Pirates designate notable veteran for assignment
The Pirates designated infielder/outfielder Miguel Andujar for assignment in order to make space on the roster for Andrew McCutchen, tweets Jason Mackey of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette. Andujar, 27, came to the Pirates late in the 2022 season after being designated for assignment by the Yankees and turned in a .250/.279/.389...
Alex Cora, Chaim Bloom address biggest question about Red Sox's 2023 roster
The Red Sox brass met with reporters and fans at their Winter Weekend convention Friday evening. Manager Alex Cora and chief baseball officer Chaim Bloom each addressed the roster status with roughly two months remaining in the offseason. The middle infield is among the biggest questions. With Xander Bogaerts in...
Yankees oddly linked to intriguing infield free agent
Despite having an overage of infielders, the New York Yankees are still scouring the market for opportunities. Instead of signing new infielders, offloading some may be a preferable strategy, especially with Josh Donaldson’s $21 million remaining this year and Isiah Kiner-Falefa signing a one-year, $6 million deal. Depending on...
The Opener: McCutchen, Guardians, Outrights
As Spring Training continues to draw closer, here are three things we’ll be keeping an eye on around the baseball world throughout the day today:. After spending the last half decade with the Giants, Yankees, Phillies and Brewers, longtime Pirate Andrew McCutchen is set to officially return to Pittsburgh today. McCutchen’s one-year, $5MM deal with the Pirates was reported last week, but the Pirates confirmed yesterday evening that the deal would be made official sometime today. It’s a heartwarming occasion for both the 36-year-old McCutchen and Pirates fans. McCutchen is an all-time franchise great, with his 40 bWAR accumulated with the franchise ranking top 10 in franchise history. Over his nine previous years in Pittsburgh, McCutchen was a five time All-Star, four time Silver Slugger, one time Gold Glove winner, and finished among the top five in MVP voting in four consecutive years, including an MVP win in 2013.
Yankees Checked in on This Veteran Infielder in Free Agency
The Yankees have "checked in" on free agent infielder Josh Harrison this offseason, per Jon Heyman of the New York Post. Harrison, 35, slashed .256/.317/.370 over 119 games with the White Sox last season, his 12th MLB season. His 98 wRC+ was just two ticks below the league average and Harrison produced plus-6 defensive runs saved while spending the majority of his time on defense at second and third base.
John Angelos hopes Orioles' payroll can return to top half of MLB
The Orioles have been mired in a lengthy rebuild for a number of years now, but as the team shows signs of a return to competitiveness there come the inevitable questions about how far a team is willing to bump payroll to maximize their window. In 2022, the team’s opening...
